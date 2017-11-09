Remove ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ as national anthem, California NAACP urges

The California chapter of the NAACP has called “The Star-Spangled Banner” a “racist” and “anti-black” song, and says it will call on Congress to remove it as the national anthem, The Sacramento Bee reported.
At issue is a portion of the third verse of “The Star-Spangled Banner” — which is rarely sung beyond its first verse at major sporting events — that reads: “No refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.”
“It’s racist; it doesn’t represent our community, it’s anti-black,” Alice Huffman, the organization’s president, told KOVR-TV in Sacramento. “This song is wrong; it shouldn’t have been there, we didn’t have it ’til 1931, so it won’t kill us if it goes away.”
Read more at the San Diego Union-Tribune
When California lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, the state chapter of the NAACP will be seeking their support for a campaign to remove “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the national anthem.
The organization last week began circulating among legislative offices two resolutions that passed at its state conference in October: one urging Congress to rescind “one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon” as the national anthem, and another in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who launched a protest movement against police brutality among professional athletes by kneeling when “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played before games.
Read more at the Sacramento Bee
BEST historical explanation for why the Star Spangled Banner was written
……..and why it is now our National Anthem:
https://www.facebook.com/robert.surgenor.5/videos/10204458888057032/
Calls me ignorant, but what part of the Star Spangled Banner is racist?
Actually, the idea of replacing the national anthem with something else is not entirely new.
Here’s a quote from Wikipedia on the subject:
I used to sing all three of these songs to my kids as bed time songs. Only because I did not know the words to any other songs.
America the Beautiful would never fly, it has the word God in it. Would be intollerable to the atheists.
I worry that the National Anthem is already in the process of change since MLB has taken to asking people to please stand for some hokey version of “God Bless America”, a popular song of the 40’s following WWII. It annoys me that it is just possible that some of the less informed already believe that “God Bless America” IS the national anthem. No changes for me and I refuse to stand for “God Bless America”.
So the Anthem is “Racist” because it mentions slaves…OK, then what about “hirelings? Doesn’t that mean it should be equally offensive to all of us who work for a wage/salary? So why am I not feeling offended? Must be ’cause I’m white…Oh, wait…maybe it’s because I’m intelligent??
So, it does mention ‘slaves’. Okay…..but there were a lot of indentured servants who were treated far worse than any slave, and they have never been recognized for their ‘paid’ oppression. The pay was for their ticket on a ship headed for the Colonies, and the cost was many years of work after their arrival……..which not many of these indentured survived.
The best historical explanation that I have ever found can be viewed at:
https://www.facebook.com/robert.surgenor.5/videos/10204458888057032/
What the heck does that verse really mean? Doesn’t it say that no one can escape from the horrors of war, i.e. feeling compassion for all?
Do they even have a clue when The Star Spangled Banner was written? What it pertains to? What war it was written during? I seriously doubt it. What I think is we have a whole bunch of people who don’t know what they are talking about and consider literally everything racist in some way, shape, or form.
There is nothing racist in the The Star-Spangled Banner.
