Loading posts...
Home Remove ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ as national anthem, California NAACP urges
Now reading: Remove ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ as national anthem, California NAACP urges
Remove ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ as national anthem, California NAACP urges

Remove ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ as national anthem, California NAACP urges


The California chapter of the NAACP has called “The Star-Spangled Banner” a “racist” and “anti-black” song, and says it will call on Congress to remove it as the national anthem, The Sacramento Bee reported.

At issue is a portion of the third verse of “The Star-Spangled Banner” — which is rarely sung beyond its first verse at major sporting events — that reads: “No refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.”

“It’s racist; it doesn’t represent our community, it’s anti-black,” Alice Huffman, the organization’s president, told KOVR-TV in Sacramento. “This song is wrong; it shouldn’t have been there, we didn’t have it ’til 1931, so it won’t kill us if it goes away.”

Read more at the San Diego Union-Tribune

————-

When California lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, the state chapter of the NAACP will be seeking their support for a campaign to remove “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the national anthem.

The organization last week began circulating among legislative offices two resolutions that passed at its state conference in October: one urging Congress to rescind “one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon” as the national anthem, and another in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who launched a protest movement against police brutality among professional athletes by kneeling when “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played before games.

Read more at the Sacramento Bee

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 6.3/10 (3 votes cast)
Remove ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ as national anthem, California NAACP urges, 6.3 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  1. OK, so we change the national anthem from the Star Spangled Banner to the x-files theme where everybody whistles. To quote someone or other, “at this point what difference does it make”. Those idiot nfl players will still not stand up for it.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.8/5 (6 votes cast)

    • NAACP, negro college, black beauty pageant are racists and that offends me. NAAWP would be called KKK and the news media and the blacks would boycott going to work. I think food stamps and welfare without drug tests is also over due but the media says you are picking on the poor people. In order to receive the black quota, colleges have given those people of color a break when other racists are not accepted when grades prevail. We are all created equal, lets pull up our boots and carry our own weight.

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    • I am so fed up with these race baiting bozo’s…Tell you what — I’ll give you $1M for every slave I’ve ever owned, and give you another $1M for everyday that you spent as a slave here in the USA…Now let’s see what these racist yahoo’s have to say about that !! It’s time for them to get a life, and accept some personal responsibility for their own actions and shortfalls.

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 4.5/5 (2 votes cast)

  3. If you do not like the National Anthem – then get the hell out of the country. No one is holding a weapon to your head saying you have to stay. This “racist sh*t” has gone on long enough.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.9/5 (12 votes cast)

  4. Calls me ignorant, but what part of the Star Spangled Banner is racist?
    Maybe it’s the part about asking, Jose if he can see? You know. “Jose can you seeeee?” I think that is quite accommodating. I think we should replace the NAACP as it offends my sensibilities of moral character.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.6/5 (12 votes cast)

  5. The racial version of “Eeny, meeny, miny, moe, catch a —– by the toe…” may be a much more appropriate simple chant for the NFL game and their room temperature IQ players.
    I don’t care, I permanently stopped watching the NFL in 2016.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.7/5 (12 votes cast)

  10. Oh what fruit electing a black president twice, The Civil Rights Movement, Affirmative Action and Political Correctness has borne. These people are 100% anti American and follow in the footsteps of B Obama and Geo Soros … useful idiots all.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.0/5 (6 votes cast)

    • What was the Brazil nut called? Remember, if you are Black you are unquestionably right in everything you say or do. A good looting is the answer to any National disaster. Obama made this mess “He could have been my son.” or the famous give a Sony X-Box to the kid who brought a phoney bomb to school. Now he can just sit back and watch the Civil War begin.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

  12. Actually, the idea of replacing the national anthem with something else is not entirely new.

    Here’s a quote from Wikipedia on the subject:

    “At various times in the more than 100 years that have elapsed since the song was written, particularly during the John F. Kennedy administration, there have been efforts to give “America the Beautiful” legal status either as a national hymn or as a national anthem equal to, or in place of, “The Star-Spangled Banner”, but so far this has not succeeded. Proponents prefer “America the Beautiful” for various reasons, saying it is easier to sing, more melodic, and more adaptable to new orchestrations while still remaining as easily recognizable as “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Some prefer “America the Beautiful” over “The Star-Spangled Banner” due to the latter’s war-oriented imagery. Others prefer “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the same reason. While that national dichotomy has stymied any effort at changing the tradition of the national anthem, “America the Beautiful” continues to be held in high esteem by a large number of Americans.”

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 3.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    • I worry that the National Anthem is already in the process of change since MLB has taken to asking people to please stand for some hokey version of “God Bless America”, a popular song of the 40’s following WWII. It annoys me that it is just possible that some of the less informed already believe that “God Bless America” IS the national anthem. No changes for me and I refuse to stand for “God Bless America”.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

  14. The NAACP is the biggest RACIST organization in America, always has been always will be. They keep demanding equality but they do everything in their power to DIVIDE THE RACES and then they whine. They’re getting to the point of continued ignorance. You start fooling with Old Glory and the National Anthem and “we the people,” are going to stand up and push back.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

  15. So the Anthem is “Racist” because it mentions slaves…OK, then what about “hirelings? Doesn’t that mean it should be equally offensive to all of us who work for a wage/salary? So why am I not feeling offended? Must be ’cause I’m white…Oh, wait…maybe it’s because I’m intelligent??

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.9/5 (9 votes cast)

    • So, it does mention ‘slaves’. Okay…..but there were a lot of indentured servants who were treated far worse than any slave, and they have never been recognized for their ‘paid’ oppression. The pay was for their ticket on a ship headed for the Colonies, and the cost was many years of work after their arrival……..which not many of these indentured survived.

      The best historical explanation that I have ever found can be viewed at:
      https://www.facebook.com/robert.surgenor.5/videos/10204458888057032/

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

  16. The NAACP can take a long hike off a very short pier. They don’t like our National Anthem? I don’t give a crap about the NAACP. I hope that when they walk off the end of the very short pier, they forgot their “May Wests” and then drown. I support the United States Of
    America 1000%. I served our country during the Korean War. Hey Kaepernick, did you do your time in our military or serve in a Fire Department or Police Department? Hell NO you didn’t.
    And YOU WON”T!

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.9/5 (7 votes cast)

  18. this is getting very very OLD and the black folk can keep on being nazis who want to erase history and slavery they need to start in africa because they were slaves there first.
    and i for one am tired of cowing down to these idiot racist everytime they cry RACISIM.
    its time for white folk to make a stand for america and her liveleyhood or are we gonna fold like deck chair ?

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.2/5 (6 votes cast)

    • I am willing to throw in a few bucks to buy them a one way ticket to their ancestral homeland, with the stipulation that they cannot come back to the US.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 2.5/5 (2 votes cast)

  20. What the heck does that verse really mean? Doesn’t it say that no one can escape from the horrors of war, i.e. feeling compassion for all?

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

  21. Do they even have a clue when The Star Spangled Banner was written? What it pertains to? What war it was written during? I seriously doubt it. What I think is we have a whole bunch of people who don’t know what they are talking about and consider literally everything racist in some way, shape, or form.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.7/5 (3 votes cast)

  22. How many of you are sick and tired of these pampered dictating how things are going to be? The NAACP is so used to people wetting themselves because they are so in a rush to comply with every one of their slightest demands. My recommendation to them is: “Get lost!”
    As far as the NFL is concerned, I don’t give a tinker’s damn if they shut it down tomorrow. Let those prima donnas go out and do something really productive if they have any talents other than playing silly games.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

  23. It’s time to take down any statues honoring MLK: He used to call both himself and all blacks “Negroes.” That’s offensive. That’s racist. That’s hate speech. “Negroes”? Really? Tear him out of the national memory.

    Anything else we can help you with?

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts