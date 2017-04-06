Refugee Minors Plead Guilty to Sexual Assault of Child Age 5

TWIN FALLS, ID — Three boys involved in a June assault on a 5-year-old girl at the Fawnbrook Apartments in Twin Falls pleaded guilty Tuesday to felonies.
The victim’s family and their lawyer approved the settlements reached in each of the three cases, Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said in a statement.
“I am pleased that we were able to resolve this case in a way that was approved and agreed to by the victim’s family,” Loebs said. “This continues to be a serious and sad case, but it was resolved properly.”
The incident touched off months of turmoil in Twin Falls after the story was spun into a fake news account that exaggerated or flat-out falsified many of the details, including that a knife was present, the attack was perpetrated by a Syrian gang of adult men, that a rape had occurred and that the attack was celebrated by the perpetrators’ families as city officials orchestrated a cover-up.
In fact, police and prosecutors said, there was no rape, no knife was present, and the incident involved young boys. Officials characterized the incident as a sexual assault and say each say each agency involved followed proper protocol.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Isn’t it bad enough that these refugees sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl? The story goes out of its way to portray the assaulters as “not as bad as you thought.” Tell that to the five-year-old child!
The boys were charged not long after the June 2 incident, and later that month their families were evicted from the apartment complex.
Mark Guerry, an attorney for the victim’s family, did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.
A GoFundMe page started by the mother of the victim has raised more than $72,000, with a goal to raise $100,000. The mother, who refers to her family in the third person when posting on the site, added her most recent update Tuesday morning.
“Today is the day!” the post said. “We find out what happens and when the kids start there (sic) sentence and what they get charged with. Please pray!!!! Also if you can share the campaign and donate so we can reach the goal for this family. They deserve justice and praying that happens today.”
A member of the public at Monday’s Twin Falls City Council meeting suggested the city adopt an official policy saying it isn’t a sanctuary city, an idea to which a councilman responded by saying they should pass a resolution welcoming immigrants instead.
– April 4, 2017
After an investigation, two boys ages 14 and 10 were detained and charged. A third boy involved in the incident, age 7, was charged later. The youngest boy is from Iraq and the two older boys, who are brothers, are from Eritrea, an African country. The boys are from refugee families, but its unclear how long they’ve been in the community.
What actually happened during the incident remains unclear because the case was sealed to the public, typical in juvenile cases, especially those involving allegations of sexual misconduct.
Prosecutors said one of the boys touched the girl in the laundry facilities of Fawnbrook, a low-income housing complex in Twin Falls, while another boy recorded the assault on a cellphone video camera.
One boy pleaded guilty to felony exploitation of a child and misdemeanor battery. A second boy pleaded guilty of aiding and abetting felony lewd conduct and aiding and abetting misdemonear battery. The third boy pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory to the commission of a felony.
The boys will be sentenced at a later date. Loebs declined to say what the possible sentences are in the case.
The 14- and 10-year-old boys charged in the assault were released from juvenile custody in late June.
“As I said last summer, just like with any other case this is going to be handled by the justice system, and this is the next step in that process,” Mayor Shawn Barigar said shortly after hearing the news Tuesday.
From the beginning, refugee opponents accused police of mishandling the investigation. Those claims garnered the attention of national figures on the far right, including Brigitte Gabriel, head of Act for America, who came to Twin Falls to speak about what she perceives as a coordinated Muslim plan to take over Western societies.
But Police Chief Craig Kingsbury said Tuesday his officers handled the case like they do any other report of lewd conduct with a child.
“I’ve always felt that we followed proper protocol and procedure,” Kingsbury said.
In June, the police chief outlined the way such cases are generally handled and said his officers don’t interview juvenile victims or perpetrators of sex crimes. Those interviews are left to “properly trained forensic interviewers” at St. Luke’s Children at Risk Evaluation Services.
“The questions and question formulation when interviewing young victims is so important,” the chief said in June. “We don’t want to do anything that’s going to re-victimize — we don’t want this child to have to tell that story more than once, if we can help it — and we also don’t want to do anything that’s going to jeopardize the prosecution if an officer or detective were to improperly formulate questions.”
“There are no winners or losers in cases like this,” Kingsbury said Tuesday. “I think we just need to continue to focus on the victim, and victims in these types of incidents, especially here in April, child abuse prevention month. We need to do right by all our child victims.”
The assault happened in the wake of local debate over whether to close the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center and at a time when refugee resettlement was a topic of debate in the presidential race and internationally, and the story spread quickly in the right-wing and anti-Muslim blogosphere. Authorities released some details about the case — a highly unusual step in a sexual assault case in which everyone involved is a minor — in an apparent effort to quell the outcry and counter inaccurate versions of the story that were circulating.
Many of these sources accused the city, law enforcement and local media of trying to cover up what had happened, and city officials were inundated with angry phone calls and emails and a handful of violent threats. Chobani, whose factory employs many refugees and whose owner is Muslim, was another target of anti-refugee anger, with some seeking to link the refugee program’s existence to the labor needs of Chobani and other large local employers.
College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center director Zeze Rwasama said Tuesday afternoon he hadn’t heard the latest news about the Fawnbrook case.
But he said the center took the case “very seriously” and condemns that kind of behavior.
“Whatever happened is not what we — as people helping the refugees resettle — something that we would think that it’s OK,” Rwasama said. “It is not.”
After the Fawnbrook case, the Refugee Center partnered with a behavioral agency to hold therapy groups with school-aged refugee children who’d recently arrived in Twin Falls “so they understand that type of behavior isn’t acceptable,” Rwasama said.
It was part of a program children regularly attend on Wednesdays after school.
Whenever something happens like the Fawnbrook case, the Refugee Center’s action is to “create a program that would give some more education to the kids,” Rwasama said. “We want to prevent any behavior that may be violating the law.”
Reporters Julie Wootton and Nathan Brown contributed.
What a disgrace. Another liberal Newspaper, The Times News in Idaho, making up excuses for the so called immigrants, who sexually assaulted a 5 year old American Citizen. They need to execute the reporter from this Newspaper. I wonder how this idiot reporter would feel if he / she (the Newspaper reporter) was sexually assaulted by an “immigrant”? What a disgrace that this reporter sides with so called “immigrants” and an American citizen means nothing to this reporter. A typical liberal!!!!!!
This is what happens when you try and mix Western culture and Muslim/ African cultures. The refugees come from an exploitation of women culture that is sexually disgusting.No more refugees they don’t belong in civilized society
What is taught to our own children as sex education in our school curriculums, from Kindergarten to University must be stopped. Look at The Sex Education Guides? It is pure pornography which is over 1500 words and would be starred out on this site.
The attributes of the new religion of so-called unbiased Secular Humanism enable these crimes against humanity. Professionals educated (indoctrinated) in our schools believe the Sexologists who claim to be scientific experts on the subject.
One cannot teach if this so-called unbiased religious Secular Humanist curriculum is not used, and students cannot pass if they are not completely indoctrinated in it. This is legislated by our liberal Government Representatives, and The Supreme Court Injustices they appoint.
The US cannot be great if evil continues to be legislated. This is the reason the people chose a President, and Vice President that would stop this corrupt liberal indoctrination of our society.
This is a sick incident and leftists reporting it do no good for anyone. Where did these boys learn to do such a thing? Was that acceptable behavior in the family? Sick, perverts. Acceptable behavior within their culture to abuse women and girls?
The reference to “refugees” without further description leads me to believe they are part of Obama’s unvetted Muslim terrorists, criminals, and rapists taxpayer paid program.
This little 5 year old American girl will need much therapy and for this incident not to affect her for many decades to come, if not a lifetime.
Our tax money is paying to bring these criminals to this country, rent apartments for them, stock their refrigerators, attempt to teach them English, give them pocket money, take them shopping and on and on.
If we dare object to this huge outlay of money or to the rape and sexual assault of our children we are then called racists by the left.
I suspect the underlying problem here is simply one of differing cultural values. In their home cultures, what these boys did is either acceptable, or at least, “no big deal.” In America, it’s a VERY big deal! The problem exists because the kids (and probably their families) have not assimilated American culture yet. The solution is fairly simple:
1) We ought never to accept any refugees who do not attest that they want to become fully American (including not just citizenship, but also accepting American cultural values as their own new values)
2) We ought to make the teaching of our American culture and values a high priority, immediately after accepting the refugees
3) If they subsequently change their minds and decide they DON’T want to become fully American, then they should be sent elsewhere (either returned to their home countries, or another country willing to accept them as refugees).
This policy should be made clear to them before their original acceptance as refugees requesting asylum in America.
The only sentence that makes sense is castration followed by deportation of the boys and their families.
So some refugee support group thinks that boys need training to know it’s not okay to sexually assault a child?? What kind of peopledoes that tell you we’re importing?? I agree they should be sexually neutered, like an animal who can’t control itself, and sent home along with family and friends.