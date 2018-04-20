Redacted Comey memos released; Trump tweets no obstruction, collusion

President Trump late Thursday tweeted that the newly released memos written by former FBI Director James Comey “show clearly” no collusion with Russia in 2016 and no obstruction into the investigation.
The memos, which were written by Comey about his interaction with Trump, prove that the fired FBI director never felt obstructed, GOP lawmakers said. Many Democrats claim that Trump tried to hold up the FBI’s investigation into alleged collusion leading up to the 2016 election.
James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018
So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018
—-
Trump was right all along. The big mistake Trump made is that he did not fire criminal Comey his first day in office! Secondly, the MSM aka communist Pravda can shove their Russia collusion story up their you know what!
Does Comey’s all important “memo” start “Once upon a time”? Just because he wrote it does not move it from the realm of fiction. I really am amazed at how much weight some note written by someone that is so openly hostile to the Trump administration has been given. This was not delivered on stone tablets. Time to charge this traitor with the crimes he has committed, and then move on to the next “peoples hero of the resistance”. LOCK ‘EM UP!
Trump was right as usual!
So when will they start the investigation of the criminal left folks?
1. Comey wrote those memos while serving in the FBI on a government lap top, making them gov’t property.
2. Comey leaked those memos AFTER being terminated.
3. Upon accepting the position, Comey signed a series of non-disclosure agreements.
4. Dissemination of government property, ether classified or not, is a violation of those nondisclosure agreements which is a criminal offense.
Question that no one seems willing to answer: Why they heck did he still have that lap top after being fired by Trump?!
It’s been confirmed..Comey leaded Classified info. Somebody should tell the Today Show, who slobbered all over him this morning.
Now, McCabe thinks he’s going to sue President Trump for defamation of character. Wouldn’t he have to actually have character before he could legitimately do that?