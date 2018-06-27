Red Hen protests lead to street closure, arrest in Lexington, VA

The Virginia restaurant that refused to serve White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was hit by picketers Tuesday and police had to block off the bucolic downtown Lexington street and make one arrest.
The Red Hen restaurant was closed as normal Sunday and Monday, but several groups demonstrated against it around 5 p.m. Tuesday, its first scheduled opening since it became a national cause. But the restaurant did not open Tuesday evening.
According to video posted to Twitter by a Roanoke Times reporter, a few dozen people around the Red Hen looked on as one man yelled into a megaphone that “nations like America that forget God, they’re gonna end up in hell.”
One protester held up a sign that read “Unless they repent, Let God Burn Them,” with the “LGBT” initial letters highlighted.
One of the reasons owner Stephanie Wilkinson refused to serve Mrs. Sanders, she said Saturday, is that she has gay employees who oppose the Trump administration’s policies on transgenderism.
Another protester, not obviously part of the same small group, was carrying a U.S. flag. Two others were photographed carrying “Trump: Make America Great Again” flags.
The front step of the restaurant had cards promoting Republican Senate nominee Corey Stewart. Also left on the stoop were biblical admonitions against homosexuality and at least one hand-written index card of support.
Lexington Police Chief Sam Roman told the Roanoke Times that one man drove by and threw a bucket of chicken manure out the window while shouting “make America great again.” Police arrested him and charged him with disorderly conduct.
“People have the right to exercise free speech, and we’re just here to make sure it doesn’t go beyond that,” Chief Roman told the Times.
People making this about God or about homosexuality, saying LGBT people should burn, are not helping. Same for the person throwing manure. You are giving the liberals an excuse for their intolerant behavior. This is about people not being discriminated against based on their political beliefs. If you are not there to demonstrate against ideological discrimination, go home!
I guess you didn’t read the article. The owner made this about sexual depravity, not the protestors.
I respectfully disagree. The owner made this about not serving someone who works for an administration that she disagrees with. The staff, some of which apparently are gay, felt “uncomfortable” (the new catch all term for getting one’s knickers in a twist) and called her about Ms. Saunder’s presence in the restaurant. The restaurant brought this on themselves. All they had to do was serve the group and Ms. Saunder’s party would have left and life would have gone on peacefully. Instead they caused a ruckus and look what that got them.
Yes, the owner did make it about a disagreement on sexuality, so any return in that vein is justified. As for the reply about libs using it to justify their actions, why would they need justification now? It is a reaction to what the modern libs are doing anyway, and in now way is a cause for them to escalate or continue doing what they have already been doing. Using that to justify past actions is saying to let them continue with the hate and violence already being committed to make them stop. It’s like the politician that said if an armed person goes into a place and sees no one else is armed they will put down their gun and leave. No, the left needs no justification – there is NO justifications for their actions – they will invent things to do as they wish. People like that understand ONLY one thing: As long as it costs them nothing personally, as long as they will get away with it, they will continue to do it AND get worse. Until they start getting penalized for their actions, not words, they will continue and escalate their violence and intolerance.
Is it a Hate Crime? Being a Hate Crime, what penalty does it carry? If someone murders someone and it is declared a Hate Crime, does that mean they are executed twice? Maybe it means they will take the drivers license from them before they execute them…As such selected agitation and anger that caused the establishment of Hate Crime to placate the black voters, I don’t know that they established a penalty for committing a Hate Crime…A crime is a crime…
AND if they didn’t want to be on the receiving end of this sort of protest, they should have not pushed the way they did.
WHILE YES those protestors are kind of giving the liberals an excuse (especially that one with the LET GOD BURN THEM plakard), IMO THEY DESERVE all the scorn we can heep on them.
Interesting in that one of these demonstrators was arrested when those on the left do much worse including violence and are not arrested what goes with the failure to apply laws equally?
Well, what do you EXPECT, manguscolorado, when BOTH the DOJ and the FBI are under the control of America-hating Obama holdover LEFTIST LOONS? ALL of these America-hating LOONS should have been FIRED the day Pres. Trump took office!
Because too many LEOs (especially in and around DC) are corrupt, and don’t apply the rule of law to commucrats..
Looking at that sign, I’m pretty sure it was preprinted waiting to be used by the left at just the right opportunity to stir up agitation so it can be posted to all the online news sites and TV. Any time the left can perpetuate myths and deception about Christians, they will. Ever notice the “wacko Christians” are always the first to show up? I say its the left in disguise. Who else takes the time and effort to coordinate such nonsense?
That is a good point. TOO many of those signs we keep seeing, at these “So called spontaneous protests” look professionally printed. WHICH TAKES TIME AND COORDINATION..
Sad that we all can’t just live & let live. Maxine Water’s & her ilk can stuff it. I wonder how she’d like be asked to leave. If that happened it would all be racial. So sad!!!!
Just as I predicted, now that her despicable FASCIST political bigotry is coming back to bite this Red Hen LOON in her hindquarters, she is busy trying to “fundamentally transform” HERSELF into the VICTIM in this sorry affair. I predict That toxic old bag of PUS, Mad Maxine Waters will soon be doing the SAME THING–throwing the race card–and the ever-complicit Leftist LOONS in the media will be screeching about how she is an INNOCENT VICTIM of Pres. Trump’s “racism.” Leftist LOONS are NOTHING, if not predictable!
Here we have a NEW fairy tale. “Can’t we all just put aside our political differences and live in peace?” cried the other animals in the barnyard.
“NOT I!!!” cried the Little Red Hen.
Completely agree! There is no place for that kind of retaliation of intolerance and hurts the cause. Plus, it’s just plain stupid. We need to rise above the “gang mentality” and be gracious and patriotic. These are people I don’t want to be associated with.
Not a place I would ever eat after these folks pulled this crazy act. Hope the health inspector does a very thorough inspection! Also the human rights commission should shut them down!
Hell the red hen was inspected by the health department and they were found in violation of many operating procedures regarding temperatures of food storage and cooking of meats. That was bad but they were forced to close for some time to remove RATS?
If it was so bad, why would Sarah go there?
Maybe because the leftist media, never made that information Public? Cause you can bet, HAD SHE or others in her family, known of those health issues, they certainly wouldn’t have reserved seating there..
I would be appropriate if the restaurant went so far downhill that Gordon Ramsey and Robert Irvine couldn’t fix it working together…
I don’t know about Ramsey but I know Robert Irvine would refuse to help this restaurant.
Unfortunately, disqus, except for a VERY few exceptions, it is NOT illegal in most places to DISCRIMINATE against somebody on the basis of political affiliation, even though it certainly IS wrong!
The conniving COMMUCRATS KNOW this–hence, being the GUTLESS COWARDS and AMBUSH ARTISTS they truly ARE, they have seized upon THIS as a NEW tactic they can use with IMPUNITY, without ANY fear of going to jail for breaking the law. Except Mad Maxine Waters is APPARENTLY TOO STUPID (big surpise) to KNOW that the Distric of Corruption is one of the FEW places in the country where it actually IS illegal for a business to discriminate on the basis of political affiliation, and what she is OPENLY INCITING her brain-dead followers to do IS breaking the law. Therefore, if ANY OF THEM act on her “suggestions” within the District of Columbia, then her ugly, TOXIC old FANNY needs to be arrested right along WITH them as an ACCESSORY.
I think discrimination on the basis of political beliefs IS or may be illegal in VA. But I’ve been unable to verify it myself, only if it’s against an employee.
IMO it bloody SHOULD BE illegal to discriminate based on politicial belief, especially when we see it allowed for sexual identity, and even smoking..
It would be much better to just ignore the Red Hen. Many will not go there many will. Making more fuss just makes it worse.
Ignore the Red Hen? That’s what the Jews did in 1930s Germany.
Ignoring the unhinged Left has only made them more brazen. These people need to know we are not going to be their doormats any longer.
The woman who started this bro0-haha just resigned from her position on some Board or other. That’s step one. Now, all good conservatives should cut a wide path around the restaurant. With only 26 seats, a couple of weeks of declining patronage should give them second thoughts about their “moral” stance.
Stephanie Wilkinson stepped down Tuesday as the director of Main Street Lexington, which works to improve the city’s downtown, WSLS-TV in Roanoke, Virginia, reported.
If you were a business owner there would you want to have your businesses and community getting a rep for being unwelcoming to customers?
She is reaping what she sowed.
NO. WE should NOT ignore them. IMO IGNORING the left for so long, HAS enabled them and made them as bold as they are these days…
Another example of the left lunacy….What else can you expect with leaders such as Maxine Watters, Nancy Pelosi and crying Chucky Schumer? Bwtween the Hollywood loonies and these elected loonies…You just cannot expect anything else.
Now you see why you don’t let your employees run your business. Pretty soon you don’t have a business to worry about.
Wanna fix this? REVOKE their food and beverage license! DONE! Dare any other restaurant to follow in their foot steps!
Unfortunately, ONLYJB1, except for a very FEW places, discriminating on the basis of political affiliation is NOT illegal–hence the SUDDEN fondness of the Lefist LOONS for this tactic! As lawless as they ARE, they are ALSO COWARDS who would rather not have their COWARDLY FANNIES frog-marched off to the nearest hoosegow. However, inciting to riot and going AFTER people as a MOB with the intent to harass/intimidate/HARM certainly IS illegal, but with our two-tier justice system that seems to apply ONLY to Conservatives and/or Christians these days, they don’t have much cause to worry on THAT score, either, more’s the pity!
Then what do those businesses, who’ve refused service to COPS, use to justify it??
It’s always the unintended consequences that jump up and bite ya on the keester 😉
I wonder how these concerned employees feel about the unpaid pre-Fourth of July vacation they’re getting?? Or, maybe the owner will stick with her “morals” and pay them all for the time off. After all “there comes a time when you have to take a stand”. . .or something to that effect.
mjtthomas, as fond as FASCIST LOONS like the owner of the Red Hen ARE of strutting around VIRTUE SIGNALLING aobut how “moral” they are, they will CONSISTENTLY BALK if their DESPICABLE behavior actually COSTS them anything, and immediately start trying to portray themselves as “the victim” of the trouble THEY INSTIGATED in the FIRST PLACE.
On their next job will they keep their mouths shut and do something to the food if they think they shouldn’t like any particular person?
I think they should be BANNED FOR LIFE from ever working in any business where foods are handled, prepared or served.
Including at the wholesale level.
That’s what caused the Tylenol poisoning, and more recently, the Lettuce from Tucson problems.
That would require we KNOW who works there, so other food places can black list them.
I call upon all decent people (Republicans, Democrats, and Independents) to permanently boycott this Red Hen to send a powerful message to the owner that this type of egregious behavior will not be tolerated in a free society. Perhaps the hate-mongering owner will learn to be more tolerant of those with whom she does not agree if the profitability of her business begins to suffer.
Are you trying to say that there are decent democrats. You’re joking right?
There seems to be a lot of democrats that vote that way because their ancestors did and are getting a very rude awakening and they don’t much like it.
Certainly sounds like it. BUT as i said earlier. IF THEY WERE Decent, they wouldn’t be democrats!
Ron Hood, EVERYBODY needs to remember that after Sarah Sanders and her family QUIETLY and PEACEFULLY left the Red Hen, Sarah Sanders went HOME–but her family continued on to a DIFFERENT restaurant, and the FASCIST LOON who OWNS the Red Hen PURSUED them to that restaurant–even though Sarah Sanders was NOT with them there–and CONTINUED to harass/berate them. So she has NO CAUSE whatsoever for her disgusting MORAL PREENING, because her derangement drove her to pursue and PERSECUTE the FAMILY of Sarah Sanders. A family who is NOT “employed by Pres. Trump,” and therefore is NOT an appropriate target for the VENOM spewed by this FASCIST LOON and the OTHERS she incited to JOIN her on this DEVIL’S MISSION. How is THAT even REMOTELY “acceptable?” ANYTHING that happens to this despicable LOON or her lousy restaurant is JUST recompense for her VILE behavior, IMHO.
The left doesn’t care. JUST LOOK at how many have gone after trump’s KIDS and grand kids..
The owner of Red Hen was/is every bit as prejudice as the people she refused to serve. Just because a person works for, a person she consider.s a bigot, doesn’t mean everyone who isn’t LGBT would hate, malign or harm them. The Christian Faith has met prejudice for centuries, yet if we practice the teachings of our Savior, we judge not lest we be judged. The problem seems to be that The Holy Bible is a book of instruction for those reading it. While we vote according to our faith, as is our right, the only words we have for non-Christians is that God loves the world, and sent His only son to die for our sins.
You suggesting that we “love the sinner, but hate the sin?”
I admit I’m having a BIG problem with that, Firewagon. I’m not saying it’s RIGHT–just that it has been a matter of CONSIDERABLE prayer on my part, of late.
I suspect that these “protesters” are a hoax — trolls meant to discredit conservatives. Most conservative and pro-Trump rallies have been noted for their cleanliness, not for throwing effluvia or calling for people to go to Hell.
While it may very WELL be true that this latest “accusation” by the LOONY LEFT is another Leftist HOAX, columba, it just may be that normal, SANE people are being driven beyond the limits of their endurance by the constant vilfication and ATTACKS upon them by the LOONY LEFT. Now that Mad Maxine Waters and OTHERS of her ilk are OPENLY inciting their brain-dead followers to pursue anybody on Pres. Trump’s staff (and, by extension, Pres. Trump, HIMSELF, AND anybody who supports him) and subject them to VERBAL and very likely PHYSICAL abuse and violence, those who feel they are the TARGETS of this despicable tactic may feel compelled to DEFEND themselves against it.
That is true. MAYBE they are conservatives, who are just SICK of being told “Turn the other cheek”..
If they had been Trump People they would have had the MAGA Hats and hand made signs that say “Republicans are AMERICANS Living in AMERICA!”
The loons that showed up are phony!
Ahh, the “unintended consequences.” Although about as depraved as the whacky, tacky, liberal loons, this might tune them in to just a “smidgeon” of what could happen.
Looks like the chickens are coming home to roost for the Red Hen. She is reaping what she has sown.
I agree with protesting the restaurant, which causes the owner to lose business (she deserves to lose business), but throwing manure at the restaurant is wrong. Protest and let the owner eat the fact, that she is losing business all because she (the owner) caused this by being intolerant.
Red Hen Wacko’s getting a little of their own medicine. The point is the Wacko’s Communist on the left are playing Alinsky’s instructions to the T. If the few sane Democrats don’t get together with Republicans and stop the thugs hired by the Dems, considering the Dems have been playing extremely rough for the past year, rioting in the streets will be the norm, of course that’s what the left wants only they wanted most when they had a President in office like Obama. Washington better wake up, or we will all suffer losing our counrty, because of all the fake caring BS
You assume there are any sane democrats..
I’m all for protesting the business just don’t sink to their level, they are scum. I hope they never open again, we don’t need businesses like this in our country, they are the bigots! President Trump has done nothing to offend the LGBT group except bar transgenders from the military to preserve comradeship and save taxpayers money for unnecessary surgeries. Get the surgery after you serve if the primary interest is to serve your country.
Are we going to really have any resolutions to the prevailing problem telling people they will “Burn in Hell”! Civility seems to be a lost art. What price will be paid for this act of stupidity by a silly, liberal. It is even harder trying to understand just what the hell a liberal is! It appears to be a group unable to set an example as to how to treat other Peace loving Humans. Alas I realize they are not the only problem. Peaceful dignified protests will work for the better good in a civilized society. I use the term “Civilized” Loosely. Regardless. Let us all hope and Pray that we can find a reasonable resolution. Putting someone out of business will serve no real good purpose.
It’s sad that nut jobs are protesting against those idiots. The communist left’s viral insanity is self evident. We don’t need to escalate those idiots by being stupid on the other side.
I disagree. ITS BECAUSE we’ve been imo, too civil, and NOT Standing up in their face, and fighting back, liberals have become so emboldened..
I SINCERELY hope the FASCIST LOON that owns this restaurant–who has been running around LOUDLY virtue signalling about how “moral” and “courageous” she is for her FASCIST political BIGOTRY–gets the NO PEACE–NO SLEEP! the Leftist LOONS are calling for while they are surrounding the homes of people employed on Pres. Trump’s staff, driving them out of public restaurants, etc. HERSELF. I hope these protestors drive her pathetic little restaurant out of BUSINESS and FORCE HER–COWARD that she is–into HIDING to escape the harassment. Isn’t that what SHE and her FELLOW Leftist LOONS were ADVOCATING to do to Pres. Trump, his staff, and ALL his supporters? BE CAREFUL what you wish for, you FASCIST HARPY.
The saying you reap what you sow comes to mind. Get crazy and hostile toward the people you don’t like and they might respond in kind.
How stupid was RH!!!!!
As for the owners of the Red Hen, I can only say SCROOM! They brought their current troubles on themselves.
I hope they go out of business, they were part of the resistance that protested the day after Trump was sworn in, THEY WANT HIM OUT OF OFFICE NO MATTER HOW THE PEOPLE IN THE USA VOTED they are anti-American socialists wanting to take down our country LET THEM EAT MOLDY CAKE