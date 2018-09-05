Red Hen incident mars area’s tourism

LEXINGTON -Rockbridge Regional Tourism approved a recovery plan to boost its marketing after The Red Hen restaurant controversy brought a slew of negative national media coverage this summer.
The regional tourism board, with members from Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County, met with the Lexington City Council on Thursday for an update on tourism initiatives and numbers.
The board had initially approved the recovery plan soon after news of The Red Hen controversy was spreading across the country. At the end of June, the restaurant’s owner declined to serve presidential press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders when she visited the restaurant.
Sanders tweeted the day after the incident that she had been asked to leave because she works for President Donald Trump. Soon after, Lexington was flooded with protestors who stood outside the restaurant, chanted and held signs. Others posted both positive and negative reviews of the restaurant online.
All three localities met and decided to pull together emergency funds to increase digital marketing and spread positive messages of the area, especially Lexington, which brings in the largest number of tourists.
Rockbridge Regional Tourism agreed to spend an additional $5,000 per month from the office’s emergency fund from July through September.
Wow didn’t know they survived on tourism. Someone wasn’t thinking. Is the old Red Hen going to repay the Rockbridge Regional Tourism?
Not only should the restaurant be required to reimburse the Tourism board, but SO SHOULD ALL those cretins who did the badgering of Ms Sanders and family.
Thank you immensely for reminding me of Red Hen and the location.
We are vacationing in the area and will consciously avoid them.
Marketing does not offset the severity of the insult of a fine woman dining with her family.
Don’t forget the hag that owns the Red Hen after “asking” Ms Sanders to leave, actually followed the rest of the family yapping at their ankles like a rabid chihuahua to another restaurant. She sounds like a most unpleasant woman, and since she says that the entire area is just like herself, I wouldn’t set foot there, let alone add to their ability to make a living.
I agree. I’d avoid the area period. Not just the Hen.
haha Sarah gets the last laugh!!
Lexington VA should run those idiots at the red hen up outa’ town…I will NEVER visit there or spend one cent in that community till those commie idiots are gone!!!
The age of “agree to disagree” is over, at least in the minds of so called Progressives. They are like Mao’s Red Guard. Believe in and comply with what they decree is correct, otherwise you may not exist in peace. The Red Hen owner and the others that joined her think think they are virtuous, but I say they are bigots.
IMO we’ve long been gone from that age.. DEMS have been pushing their intolerant “ITS MY way or no way” methodology for decades.
It appears republican customers were heavily relied on !
I would feel sorry for that community except that Rockbridge Regional Tourism hasn’t come out and said that the Ren Hen owner speaks for herself and that Trump supporters are welcome. Since they haven’t done that in light of the trouble they are having, I think they feel the same way. If I were visiting the area, I would avoid that community. I won’t voluntarily give a penny to people that believe I shouldn’t be allowed to live in peace.
Exactly, geoinsd! And how many Red Hen employees were/are illegal aliens? How many of the other businesses there employ illegals? This woman was appointed by the Association as their leader though later she resigned. They knew who she was, what her politics are, they had to. When this harridan pursued the Sanders party to the other restaurant, did the owner throw her out? Did he stand by laughing and cheering her on? Or even just tolerate it? Did he call the cops? Still lots of unanswered questions.
It would be nice if the whole town and all their business there had to close up and turn the lights off because of no one visiting it again. Surely it is possible to drive to other locations without going through that town anywhere…
Reminds me of Cold War saying”. “I’d rather be dead than Red.”
These days to liberals its “Id rather be RED than american!”..
The Red Hen should re-pay the tourism board.
“Money talks Nobody walks” It is all about the money NOT that the directors of the regional board are remorseful. If the RRT really cared they would denounce this un-american action by the Red Hen owner. She is entitled to her opinion, but her actions should be condemned. How about that every store, restaurant, credit card company, food suppliers all refused to do business with her because of her political views.
She acted like oppressive governments that jail people who differ with their oppressors.
maybe Red Hen should pay all the costs with this problem after all the owner is a rich business owner, who probably isn’t paying her fair share of taxes and probably taking advantage of her waiters and waitresses with non minimum pay scale, hopeing that others pay their wages via tips, which she effectively harmed.
I wouldn’t feel sorry for the employees. They are the ones who called the owner because they didn’t feel “comfortable” serving the Sanders party.
They made their bed, now lie in it.
Better its dead than Red…. Turn it into “Rooms to Go.” (public restrooms for tourists)