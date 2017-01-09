Recycling Hillary one more time?

New York Democrats are pushing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to shatter the Big Apple’s glass ceiling by running for mayor, according to published reports.

Political insiders are calling on the failed Democratic presidential nominee to challenge Mayor Bill de Blasio in a Democratic primary, arguing she would be a breath of fresh air for the city. But in order to run, Clinton, who lost the presidency to President-elect Donald Trump, would have to become a city resident.

Clinton hasn’t ruled out a bid or not. If she won, she would become the first female mayor of New York City.

The potential challenge would be stinging for de Blasio, who served as Clinton’s campaign manager during her 2000 Senate run, but didn’t endorse her right away during the Democratic primary.

The rumors of Clinton’s comeback lit up social media and had thousands of users cheering the former secretary of state to announce her candidacy.

One user tweeted: “We’re all ready to suit back up for u. And, you can’t deny the poetry.”

But other users mocked the idea, with one user writing: “Lol… #RunHillaryRun Cause there’s nothing we need more in NYC than a 70+ year old carpetbagger who lives in Westchester.”

