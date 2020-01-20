Home » Fresh Ink

Recognizing Impeachment As a Stain on the Democrats

GOPUSA StaffChristopher G. Adamo Posted On 6:50 am January 20, 2020
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In my book “Rules for Defeating Radicals” (Available at Amazon) I devote an entire chapter to how leftists wield their mantras as seemingly incontrovertible presumptions of “truth,” by which to validate themselves and their ideology with no real supporting evidence. Sadly, in our modern sound bite culture where critical thinking is scarce at best, this technique has proven to be a powerful means of persuasion, despite the total lack of substance in the overwhelming majority of leftist assertions.

So many seemingly unassailable leftist premises completely collapse in the face of even a little scrutiny. Yet few people are willing to challenge them, owing to the intimidating certitude with which they are presented and the ferocity of the attacks against any who dare to question leftist orthodoxy. This represents a major weapon of the leftist agenda, but also its greatest vulnerability. Whenever our side is willing to face the predictable but wholly contrived ridicule and condemnation, the intellectual vacancy of leftist precepts is easily exposed and dispelled.

Inside the corrupt modern political “Establishment” (and this includes both parties), such baseless mantras have succeeded at giving cover to a host of dangerously false premises, which only survive because the American people tacitly accept them, not taking the time or effort to recognize that they are founded on nothing of substance whatsoever.

For example, the current crop of political elites insist that “Our diversity is our strength,” with such an air of virtue that the notion is now essentially enshrined as a defining hallmark of America. Yet our nation’s current societal discord, and all of human history prove exactly the opposite. To the degree that America has been the famed “melting pot” of various nationalities, it was always our Americanism that overcame our ethnic and cultural differences and made us the great “E Pluribus Unum.” It was always our Americanism that was our strength.

Self-serving political hacks, who demand our loyalty and our money, give themselves cover with the mantra that “The purpose of a political party is to get its members elected.” In truth, that is the nature of a political party in decline. The real purpose of a political party is to advance a particular set of ideas through the strength of numbers, and on that basis to turn them into public policy. It is only when they are seized upon as a political bandwagon by shameless opportunists, that those ideas cease being the reason for the cohesion of the party, and are thereafter merely a tool of political leverage. Of course this thoroughly flawed notion is eagerly embraced by both parties, since it gives them cover. Consequently, on this basis shameless career politicians have long been able to line their pockets at our expense, while only occasionally bestowing a few crumbs in our direction as their supposed “public service.”

One of the more recent mantras, though every bit as baseless as the others, is particularly noxious, owing to the damage that is currently being inflicted on the country as a result. It is that “Impeachment is not a legal issue, but a political one.” And once again, this platitude is readily embraced by Democrats and Republicans, since it has given a mantle of “legitimacy” to the corruption and cowardice of both parties. For the Democrats, it has seemingly shielded their despicable actions. For the Republicans, it was employed to cloak their inaction. And the latter was likely worse, because in the process it gave “bipartisan” cover to the Democrats.

When he was in the White House, Barack Obama committed flagrant criminal abuses of power, weaponizing the IRS against his political enemies and engaging in a total betrayal of all of Western Civilization with his efforts to give Iran the atom bomb. If that doesn’t meet the standard of treason, America owes Julius and Ethel Rosenberg an apology. Yet then House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, promised that he would not impeach Obama under any circumstances, essentially declaring Obama and the Democrats to be above the law. Boehner’s defense, repeated universally even among conservative circles, was that “Impeachment is not a legal issue, but a political one.” This cowardly dereliction of duty, in the face of the expected criticism from Democrats and their media parakeets, was the action which removed impeachment from its constitutional boundaries, and dragged it down to the depths of the political swamp. It should be no surprise that the Democrats were just as willing to wield it as a political weapon, now going in the opposite direction, since the GOP had given such behavior their stamp of “legitimacy.”

At some point, the Constitution needs to be invoked, not as a phony banner of “patriotism and duty” as Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat lackeys shamelessly wield it. Rather, its original purpose and intent must be brought to the forefront. Impeachment for “high crimes and misdemeanors” means just what it says. “Crimes” inarguably connotes a violation of the law. That is not a “political” matter, but a legal one. Dragging America through the debacle on any other basis is itself a violation of the Constitution, and thus the most egregious of crimes.

As the corruption of our governing institutions metastasizes at the hands of leftists, the entire legal system faces the prospect of likewise being politicized, thus making any behavior that threatens the political class a potential target for “legal” action. And it is appallingly obvious that such abuses did indeed occur on a grand scale, under the thoroughly poisoned headship of Barack Obama. But those acts represent an institutional corruption of the system, and not a reflection of its proper and honorable purpose. In the same sense, if impeachment can be perpetrated against a duly elected President, simply because his leftist opponents seek to unseat him in their fanatical quest for uncontested political power, nothing less than the very future of the United States of America hangs in the balance.

For our nation to endure as a land of law and justice, those leftist Democrats who perpetrated this impeachment must be held fully to account for their real high crimes. And usurping the Constitution is the most egregious of these. Every American faces an imminent threat from unfettered leftists. If this malignant outrage is not brought back into its proper boundaries, the Gulag lies just around the corner.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years, and is author of the book “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” subtitled “Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture,” which is a guide to effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left and is available at Amazon.com

11 Comments

nodisguisindatruth
nodisguisindatruth
8:23 am January 20, 2020 at 8:23 am

(“ Self-serving political hacks, who demand our loyalty and our money, give themselves cover with the mantra that “The purpose of a political party is to get its members elected.”)

Equally alarming and detestable has been their self-promoting pledge of allegiance, …not to our flag nor our country nor our freedoms nor our citizenry, …but, having never escaped their lifelong arrogant petulance, and having succumbed to lifelong entitlement-mindedness, has resulted in an ever-divisive arrogance and insolence that cripples the bearers of these destructive attitudes. From Day 1 of TheDonald’s inauguration the dems announced publicly their party’s newest mantra for the next 4 years: the slogan of choice for their goose-stepping party and socialist agenda has been a simple, nation-eroding proclamation that best illustrates their desire for Making America Great Again: “Resist!”

May this latest pit they have dug for others soon find them instead humbly penitent within it’s dank walls.

#MAGA4moreyears

    ggfilthy
    ggfilthy
    8:52 am January 20, 2020 at 8:52 am

    What you described nodisguisindatruth is just the political “hackery” … what’s more sinister is the selling out of the entire country to the rest of the world and the tax payers for their own personal financial gain… the 3rd sin… GREED!

alethia
alethia
9:38 am January 20, 2020 at 9:38 am

Quoted by Nancy Pelosi in 2006: “You don’t need God anymore, you have us Democrats.”

Given her propinquity to infanticide I believe the quote. All this business she states about solemnity, prayers for the president and her faith, is hogwash. She doesn’t believe in the sanctity of life any more than Stalin or Hitler did and she hates the POTUS.

There is a stain alright. The stain of sin and the red stain of Communism.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    11:08 am January 20, 2020 at 11:08 am

    Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her impeachment “farce” – it hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof.”

    https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204

    So it doesn’t matter to the unethical, dishonorable, dishonest Democrats if it is true or NOT, just so long as someone made an allegation against our President Trump. 🙁

    williamjamesward
    williamjamesward
    11:18 am January 20, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Nancy Pelosi who claims to be a person of faith is making a false
    claim. With what evidence she produces is nothing but fakery and
    abominable deceit. So religious Nancy needs a reminder though
    the Ten commandments are posted in the capitol she misses
    #9 “Thou shall not bear false witness….”. Woe unto Pelosi,
    she should fear God, resign and live out the rest of her life
    a penitent………with the rest of the Democrats who support
    the deceit…………….William

tsgtmoon
tsgtmoon
9:47 am January 20, 2020 at 9:47 am

The future of our Magnificent Republic depends,NOW, on the levelheaded President Donald J Trump and his ever growing mass of supporters. The election in November is the most critical one in the past 150 years, and the Republican Party must prevail.

Philip Cenac
Philip Louis Cenac
10:10 am January 20, 2020 at 10:10 am

The author exposes that facts and truth are no longer necessary or sufficient defense to ward off attack by the followers of the progressive movement.. Progressives first turned the apparatus of government against people who had a distinct culture when Lev Bornstein, a.k.a. Leon Trotsky, as the political officer leading the Red Army was the first to use the term racism in print. Trotsky meant by racism that any opponent of collectivism who held on to their language, to their faith, or even to their family ties could not be assimilated into the new communist state and logically must be re-educated or killed. Whenever collectivists seize power they can justify purging any opponent. Expand your powers of observation and remember that Janet Reno’s Justice Department assembled her agents against a Green Beret and his destitute family on Ruby Ridge, and, burned to death the children of a religious cult in Waco absolutely justifying lethal force against anyone who would not be collectivized. Consider Obama’s use of the FBI, and, the IRS. Any individual capable of independent thought may be perceived as a threat by our ‘betters” in government. Observe the amazing rapidity with which the collectivists trash the reputations of previously esteemed actors and directors as they seek to homogenize the whole population.

DrGadget
DrGadget
10:20 am January 20, 2020 at 10:20 am

This is what’s called a hat on a hat.

Impeachment is a stain on the existing stain that is the Dem Party. Nothing they have is clean and presentable. Nothing they have can be shown in public, without the Media/Hollywood first greasing the wheels (as in Brokeback Mountain) to desensitize us to the abominable horror that is Lib policy.

It’s also why Dems are forced into identity politics. They must give a different speech to the gays, the blacks, the Muslims, the illegals, etc. All their voters know there’s only so much to go around, but they’re deceived into believing this time they’re going to get the lion’s share of the goods.

As a result, the Dem politicians constantly aim for the lowest common denominator, which is often themselves. Everyone involved is reduced, debased, and diminished.

Impeachment is a big stain on their stain. The grand skid mark that gets half the votes in America. O Disgust, thy name is Democrat.

Pay-to-Play
Pay-to-Play
10:29 am January 20, 2020 at 10:29 am

The impeachment of President Trump will forever be a stain on the Democratic Party. In some ways I am grateful that the Democrats have drawn such a bright line between rational fair thinkers and lunatics.

BRIAN EGAN
BRIAN EGAN
12:05 pm January 20, 2020 at 12:05 pm

America———time to speak loud and clear in Nov. 2020——and save our country from Leftist Socialist Demorats who would destroy our great country.

Steve Zawoyski
Eagle525
2:54 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:54 pm

If democrats can Impeach a duly elected president and thus disenfranchise 63 million voters, just think what democrats could do to you legislatively. Democrats have proven themselves the enemy of Lady Liberty, the Constitution and the Bill of rights.

