Read my lips: Media’s love for George H.W. Bush really about hatred of Donald Trump

It has been nothing short of miraculous in this new season of Advent to hear all the Hosannas and applause for our recently departed former President George H.W. Bush.
In The New York Times, Mr. Bush was heralded for his “uncommon grace.”
The Washington Post called him a “giant of a man.”
“The most kind and considerate person I’ve ever known.”
“The most beautiful creature I had ever laid eyes on.”
Not your typical remembrances from jaded politicos about mere mortals. Especially if that mortal happens to be a Republican politician.
Where were all these lofty accolades when Mr. Bush was alive? Where was all this love when he was president? Where was this towering regard for the man when he was losing his re-election campaign in 1992?
Oh, that’s right. The press lies. And there is no time to lie about someone like once they are dead and no longer pose any threat.
When President Bush was alive and still a threat in politics, he was scorned and ridiculed by the press.
He was doddering and out-of-touch. Patrician, they called him. A buffoon who barfed in the lap of the Japanese prime minister during a state dinner.
Even in later years, long after Mr. Bush no longer posed any real threat, the press ran with ridiculous stories accusing Mr. Bush of being an iron sides groper. Yes, this would be the same man that the media sided against in 1992. To help elect Bill Clinton.
That would be the same Bill Clinton credibly accused of rape by numerous respectable and reliable women. Whatever.
All of this fawning praise for George H.W. Bush certainly rings hollow by any standards. Then it all clicks and makes sense again.
Even on the eve of Mr. Bush’s state funeral, this is not about George H.W. Bush. This is all about the current occupant of the White House, President Trump.
We all know how much the press hates Donald Trump, at least now that he is president. They despise him — and those who support him — so deeply that by comparison, George H.W. Bush was a man of “uncommon grace.”
Giant of a man. Most kind and considerate. Most beautiful creature.
Even the ridiculously partisan and myopically political “Saturday Night Live” paid tribute to Mr. Bush. Then, of course, they revealed their true selves by reprising the angry Alec Baldwin in his unfunny role of President Trump with inexplicably puckered lips.
The Washington Post, too, neared the line with an editorial in which they “mourn George H.W. Bush” — “and the presidency’s loss of dignity.”
Get it? Sure, they are sorry to see George H.W. Bush go. But, mainly, they just hate President Trump.
One of the paper’s dimmest writers — the vacuous and principally unburdened Max Boot — was dispatched to put a fine point on the real reason for the season.
George H.W. Bush, he opined, “The anti-Trump.”
Well, there it is. All the sudden praise, all the accolades, this surprise love affair with George H.W. Bush. It is all just another vehicle for demonstrating their hatred for Donald Trump.
It is true that Mr. Trump is certainly cut from a different cloth than was Mr. Bush. He comes from a different family from a different side of the track or river or whatever.
But, read my lips: Whatever family Mr. Trump comes from, if he keeps on keeping his campaign promises, he will get himself re-elected president. And that will be just one more way Mr. Trump was different from Mr. Bush.
I remember the left ridiculing the “points of light” speech. Anything positive they howled about. “A kinder, gentler, America” was a fool’s dream.
It was clearly something the left cannot comprehend. Turns out to be kinder and gentler America will need to publicly strip the left of it’s facade of being for the people.
It is encouraging that blacks in America are becoming aware of the leftist plantation.
The “Kinder and Gentler America” is the Left shouldered Dark Angel of their nature ear whisper seduction to drop your guard and remove your protective armor for a Liberal opening to stab the Better Angels of our nature in the back in an “ET Tu Brutus” moment of a never ending Media ides of March to a secular socialist American conquest. The ugly truth fact for the Bushes is Conservative Donald Trump reflects more the Conservatism and success of Ronald Reagan that Bush 41 ever did. Reagan set the Conservative table of success. Bush just invited into the American earned feast in compromise, those unfit, unable or unwilling to bring anything other than an appetite to the American Table, making the cogent mistake of treating them as equals. You don’t make America great by edifying, equalizing, and empowering the American failure, let alone the criminal elements of the American political class.
Can’t argue with any of that. I remember using the word “why” a lot during those four years.
Bush was also the man who redeemed and re-validated a convicted Lewinsky molesting slime ball, back into a valid political entity by aligning himself with Bill and Hillary in the Katrina charity work, designed for good, but corrupted in practice and turned into the Clinton charity of corruption, followed by another Clinton candidacy of corrupt collusion. Do not be deceived. The dark hidden face of the underground American political establishment has two cheeks, one Democrat, the other RINO Republican. This whole Liberal media rewrite of Bush history from “Wimp President” into American Atlas is an exercise of another media opportunity to align themselves with anything anti-Trump and diminish the real Trump successes and empirical results in comparison to an imaginary greatness of a one-term President rejected by his own people, and undermined by a pre-planned Ross Perot Paradigm of “electoral divide and conquer” of the sane productive American people who Reagan Represented and elevated in Conservativism but Bush pushed away and degraded in moderation and compromise. If you cannot feel the brain dulling of their twin party, two faced media mind manipulation you have already been brain compromised.
Sr. a globalist to the core, of course they like him as a foil to anything. This guy could never be mistaken for a conservative, he conspired for higher taxes after promising not to and doing so for the Dems. Resurrecting the soul of Clinton in charities…..he and his son, Progressives in Rino garb, just to the right of the really radical Dems to make them palatable enough to the Republican Elite Establishment.
And like McCain the left hated him until he was gone…or no longer a threat. But they never were actual threats. The left recognizes a camel’s nose when they see one.
We the people know what the hate-Trump media is doing. They will take any and all opportunities to use a news story to attack Trump. One America News is a news informative alternative. FNC is second to them. The rest of so-called media is predictable and pathetic. A bunch of messes.
The hypocrite media never fail to prove their hypocrisy. In that presidential election 27 years ago, our vaunted ‘media,’ and that esteemed, intelligent(not), ‘electorate,’ supported a womanizing, dope smoking, draft dodger over an accomplished American patriot and hero – it doesn’t get any more concerning than that!