Raw Story editor, says Steve Scalise ‘deserves a Darwin award’ for being shot

A senior editor of the left-wing website The Raw Story is facing blowback from conservative Twitter after he said House Majority Whip Steve Scalise deserved a “Darwin Award” for continuing to oppose gun control policies despite almost dying from a mass shooting last summer.

Martin Cizmar, a former Daily News-Record reporter who now covers politics for The Raw Story, started his rant against Mr. Scalise after the Republican congressman denounced the “vicious threats” sent to senators and their families after confirming Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Boo boo little baby https://t.co/HInJ6Yidh5

— 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) October 7, 2018

After facing backlash for the tweet, Mr. Cizmar suggested that Mr. Scalise — an avid Second Amendment proponent who almost died last June when he was gunned down by a leftist gunman at a GOP congressional baseball practice — didn’t deserve any sympathy because he supported the gun policies that contributed to his injuries.

To all the unhinged wingnuts angry about my calling a whiny Republic man a little baby… do you support gun control? If so, please keep talking. If not, why do I care about some guy grazed by a bullet who allows children to die because of his dumb and extremist policies?

— 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) October 8, 2018

Mr. Cizmar then declared that Mr. Scalise deserved to be nominated for a “Darwin Award,” a satirical award for people who contribute to human evolution by killing themselves off in an embarrassing or ironic way.

“When a politician opposes all reasonable gun control and gets shot he deserves a Darwin award nomination not a sympathy card,” he wrote.

Mr. Cizmar spent several hours Monday defending himself from Twitter users who accused him of victim-shaming. He didn’t appear fazed by the criticism.

Every time you get attacked by the rightwing on Twitter it’s always: Three (3) real people who work for think tanks and/or media funded by the Koch brothers and two-hundred-and-seventy-three (273) anonymous creeps who threaten to doxx you.

— 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) October 8, 2018

