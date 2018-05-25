Ravens fans take issue with new NFL national anthem policy

Navy veteran Dan Gilmore says the NFL’s stance against kneeling doesn’t mix with his version of patriotism.
“I wouldn’t personally kneel, but I support their right to do it,” the 44-year-old Gilmore said. “[Veterans], we’re not protecting an item or a song, but the values and the rights to freedom of speech.”
A contract web developer for the federal government, Gilmore isn’t turning his TV off on Sundays, nor is he keeping away from M&T Bank Stadium. He has tickets for the opener against Buffalo, but he maintains he will be just as vocal about the issue while he’s there.
“People that are screaming about disrespecting the flag are the same people who shout ‘O!’ at Orioles games and ‘Red!’ at Caps games,” he said. “I don’t like hypocrisy.”
After the NFL’s ruling Wednesday giving players who plan to kneel during the national anthem the chance to remain in the locker room, Ravens fans took to social media to voice their opinions — pro and con — with the league’s decision.
Northeast Baltimore native Jordan Horne, 24, who played fullback at Bryant University, said the players have the right to do whatever they want.
“The NFL is getting too involved in moral matters,” said Horne, who is working toward his Master’s in Architecture at Morgan State. “It’s clearly a non-football thing, but they don’t seem to care about anything else going in [the player’s] life.”
Regardless of what the NFL mandates, Horne said he would stand by his childhood team.
“I’ve been a fan since I was born,” he said. “My loyalty hasn’t changed.”
But some are not so certain. Dion Cartwright, 39, an activist and director of Equitable Initiatives and Leadership Development for the Funders Network, will find it a struggle to watch football this season because of the ruling.
“It contradicts the NFL’s ‘show of unity,’ but more importantly, it feels like oppression,” said Cartwright, who is based in Baltimore. “It feels like a slap in the face.”
To maintain her support for the Ravens, she said she wishes that players would diverge from the NFL’s position.
“I hope they’ll actually use their power and make a decision to come onto the field to take a knee and be willing to take a fine,” she said. “My hope is that all players of color, Ravens, Cowboys, whoever, make a decision not based on the dollar.”
Ravens fan Jim Daly, 70, of Catonsville, said the players “have the right to protest, but not during the national anthem.”
“I think kneeling during the national anthem is totally inappropriate. The players should be standing,” he said.
Team president Dick Cass said in a letter to season-ticket holders late in the regular season that the anthem protest in London was a factor for empty seats at M&T Bank Stadium. The team has tried several initiatives this offseason to appease fans, including dropping some concession prices and touting renovations at the stadium.
Dina R. Billian, the deputy director of Career Development at the University of Maryland, became a Ravens fan when the team first moved to Memorial Stadium in 1996 and bought season tickets shortly thereafter. The ruling, in congruence with the Cass letter, is motivating her to sell.
“What I do not understand is why NFL owners see this as an issue of disrespecting the flag and anthem, instead of backing the players up by saying, ‘Yes, police brutality is bad. Black people are being murdered. There is an injustice here,’ ” Billian said. “This is not about disrespecting the flag or the anthem. The owners are perpetuating a false and dangerous narrative.”
they can do it wherever they want to but at work the nfl says you can not do it.
the nfl is nothing more than a brainwashed social dumpster fire.
i am done with them.
These ravens are black, so what did you expect. It’s a “Heckle and Jeckle” cartoon with every confused magpie wearing a football uniform and just crowing instead of playing. There is more interesting action in the stands than on the field now.
Our family won’t be watching either again this year. Wonder what would happen to Starbucks employees if they went to work and protested the company’s new bathroom policies by showing disrespect to all the regular paying customers…flipping them off, being extra nice and accommodating to the non paying customers (basically chasing paying customers off)…Think they would get fired?…reprimanded…told if you don’t like the rules, quit or obey to keep your job??? Business is business and since when did NFL decide to let their employees make the rules for their business? Any type of political protest while on the job should be dealt with immediately. Fire their million dollar ***es!! Political/Social justice protesting is not what they are being paid for and it is not what I’m paying to see! No difference if they kneel or find another way, it’s all disrespectful to the owners and audiences.
And IMO its idiots like this guy, who says “They can do what they want, i will still watch as i’ve done so for life”, that are WHY THEY STILL et paid so bloody much..
As low as ratings have been for the NFL for the last year (deservedly so), expect the Ravens to have much worse ratings than the rest.
Good riddance to the NFL and the ignorant thugs who admire Castro lover and Che Guevara lover, Colin Kaepernick the Marxist!
So if Gilmore walked into his place of work and said something expressly forbidden what does he think his employer would do. As a contract web developer most likely he doesn’t meet with the public but only other employees. Still his employer has his “freedom of speech” on lockdown. Now on his own time and own dime he may enjoy some freedom of speech as long as it doesn’t show his employer in a bad light. And the same for the others. The 1st Amendment only guarantees that the Gov’t will not suppress your speech, there are no guarantees about whether your employer can or not. In fact the Supreme Court has already ruled that your speech can be limited while at work.
“What I do not understand is why NFL owners see this as an issue of disrespecting the flag …’ ”
Let me explain it to you. To not stand for the national anthem IS disrespectful of the flag and the sacrifices it stands for. This is just the way it is. It is what we privileged call “a reality”.
Once you disrespect the flag you have lost any chance of getting me to respect you. Anything you say sounds like “Blah blah blah blah..”
You seem hellbent on showing disrespect and yet can’t see why the disrespected object.
If you truly want to change minds show some respect.
I bet Dan the veteran is outnumbered by veterans in his opinion 20 to 1. I’m a retired army veteran and I totally disagree with Dan.