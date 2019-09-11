Home » News

Rashida Tlaib’s ‘political revolution’ is treason masked as justice

GOPUSA StaffCheryl Chumley, Washington Times Posted On 6:55 am September 11, 2019
FILE - On this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Michigan’s far left of left Democratic congresswoman, called for a complete transformation of America’s government — a “political revolution” and “economic” overhaul to change the capitalistic system and, as she framed it, to put the people, not the corporations, back in power.

This is not simply a difference of political differences; a Democrat view versus a Republican view. This is treasonous. It’s treason wrapped in a social justice ribbon.

Tlaib is a member of the U.S. Congress, bound by oath of office to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Yet this is what she put on Twitter, as noted by Breitbart: “We have to make the tough, courageous changes that completely transform a political and economic system that is now built for corporations (and profits), not people. Choosing the status quo means doing nothing and giving up. We need a political revolution.”

No.

We don’t.

What we need are duly elected politicians who swear to support and defend the Constitution to actually support and defend the Constitution.

Leftists, masquerading as Democrats, cloaking their destructive political designs as calls for social justice and equality for all, are stealthily upsetting the Constitution and tearing at the fabric of America’s government — from the inside. And their rhetoric is becoming bolder.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, in June, called for a”political revolution” as well, explaining just how his particular brand of socialism should sell in America.

“We need a new vision for America, which I call democratic socialism, which says that economic rights are human rights,” Sanders said then, Newsweek reported. “That everybody in this country, because they’re in America, is entitled to health care as a right, is entitled to a decent paying job as a right, is entitled to a dignified retirement as a right, is entitled to a clean environment as a right, and is entitled to all of the education they need to accomplish their life goals.”

Fine and dandy. Sounds like heaven on earth. Except when the bills come due.

Sanders is selling a false narrative because when he talks about the rights of health care, the rights of education and so forth, he neglects to clarify that the Constitution already secures those very rights — absent the tax-paid part. Citizens in America, based on the fact they’re born Americans, and therefore are endowed by their Creator with unalienable rights, are already bestowed the rights of pursuits of education, jobs, homes and so forth.

Sanders, the left — Tlaib — would like to change that system so it guarantees citizens the tax-paid funding to pursue these goals.

That’s the treasonous part.

America is not a socialist country where the government steals money from one to give to another.

America is a country of set rules and limited government, where citizens are free to pursue their goals and dreams and hopes and aspirations — but only insofar as their goals and dreams and hopes and aspirations don’t demand others pay their way.

“This is not utopian,” Sanders said in June of his socialist vision for America. “This is what we can accomplish and which already exists in a number of other countries.”

And that right there is the skinny: America is not like other countries.

Nor should America ever be like other countries.

And politicians who call for America to toss aside its Constitution, rip up its republic and instead go socialist — who call for complete economic and political overhaul and “revolution” — don’t deserve to serve in public office.

They don’t deserve to represent the people; they don’t deserve paychecks from the American people.

They are treasonous in their thinking, treasonous in their political rhetoric, treasonous in their pressings and have no business feigning service to the Constitution or country.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

baitfish
baitfish
8:30 am September 11, 2019 at 8:30 am

Give them a fair trial, then hang them on the capital steps.

backpacker
backpacker
8:56 am September 11, 2019 at 8:56 am

Since Tlaib detests our Constitution, go to the Middle East and live under sharia, where your big mouth will be shut! Good riddance to you, you TRAITOR.

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:59 am September 11, 2019 at 8:59 am

this is why mudslimes should never ever be in any form of government in the u.s.a.

i am sick and tired of this fiasco created by the liberal left demons.
we need a massive purge in this country.

ErnieLane
ErnieLane
9:03 am September 11, 2019 at 9:03 am

Rights do not require Other Peoples Money. And rather than speak of “capitalism,” which has some negative connotations, we should call it the “free market.”

harling
harling
9:04 am September 11, 2019 at 9:04 am

Kind of like “fundamentally transforming the United States of America” ?

The thing is, It’s possible to reach her end-goal via completely legal processes. Until she specifies what those “tough, courageous changes” are that “we have to make”, her call might be for an utter betrayal of America’s foundation, but it doesn’t constitute Treason.

columba
columba
9:10 am September 11, 2019 at 9:10 am

When they swore to “uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States … [and to] bear true faith and allegiance to the same,” they were obviously committing perjury.

In their efforts to overthrow the President, they’ve accused him of perjury (among other things) and said that perjury is an impeachable offense.

Therefore… by their own words, they should be impeached. But of course a leftist’s word is worth about a Zimbabwean penny or a Venezuelan centimo.

Steven L. Cady
Steven L. Cady
9:22 am September 11, 2019 at 9:22 am

The end goal of all Muslims is world domination and subjugation. There are two types of Muslims; The radical Muslims that want to kill you and me, and the other Muslims who want the radical Muslims to kill you and me. Bernie is a Communist posing as a democratic socialist. Their entire agenda is designed to give away stuff to make the middle class dependent on government for basic needs. The entire Democratic party has transformed itself into a radical left wing domestic terror group hell bent on destroying our great Nation. If you love this Country please stop these Communists by voting Republican.

    fredk
    fredk
    9:32 am September 11, 2019 at 9:32 am

    Communist is another name for democratic socialist, and that is another name for fascist. The end goal is to make the people dependent on government, and then slowly suck the lifeblood out of the people. It requires tyrants who will dispose of anyone who disagrees with them. Look at Venezuela for an example. The people there have lost an average of 20 lbs at last count, and are fleeing the country in droves. They have no food, no electricity, no gas, and the country is lawless.

fredk
fredk
9:24 am September 11, 2019 at 9:24 am

There are a lot of socialist programs in this country already, and they need to end. If you want to have nice things, go work for them. If you want health care, get a job with health benefits. If you do not want a job, be your own boss, and make a profit on your service, or goods. The American way is to make your own way.

I will concede that if someone is incapable of earning their place in society because of some fault, not their own, such as physical deformity, mental illness, or old age, there should be a societal system that helps them maintain a minimum standard of living.

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:31 am September 11, 2019 at 9:31 am

Tlaib is a disgusting stupid needs to go live somewhere else if she does not like it here. We are bit changing to your corrupt sharia law. We like our women and you sharia law does not. Before you Muslims will really get anywhere, you better figure out how to accept the LGBTQ community. Muslims do not get to kill them here, they are equal in the USA. Give it a rest Tlaib and learn to respect the USA.

Nealstar
Nealstar
9:33 am September 11, 2019 at 9:33 am

As Voltaire said in “Candide,” “We hang one to encourage the others.”

eatdawg
eatdawg
9:34 am September 11, 2019 at 9:34 am

So why isn’t she being expelled from Congress? Oh, I forgot; the other Democrats really agree with her, they just won’t say so publicly. Yet.

overlord
overlord
9:36 am September 11, 2019 at 9:36 am

Seems like Scty Barr needs to have someone look into this. If this is true then it would seem she’s advocating the overthrow of the US Government and the Constitution. I always thought things like this was considered illegal.

AmVetUSA
AmVetUSA
9:41 am September 11, 2019 at 9:41 am

She said Trump is scared of the squad. It’s Nancy Pelosi and the gutless dems scared of the anti American (N)asty squad, or they would’ve already reined them in.

BajaRon
BajaRon
9:59 am September 11, 2019 at 9:59 am

Amazingly, there are a lot of Americans blindly voting for the complete and total destruction of their own country, which is basically the democrat policy and party line these days.

The only fortunate thing is that the democrats are finally showing the American people what they have been all about for decades. They don’t seem to be able to help themselves.

The Republicans, though far from perfect, still, for the most part, give us the opportunity to remain a free and sovereign nation.

Wayne Langman
Wayne Langman
10:02 am September 11, 2019 at 10:02 am

Our own belief in letting everyone have their say and believe what they want has come back to stab us in the back. Even our most basic rights and beliefs are under attack.
“Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” These lofty words are rather hollow now.
What “Right to Life” does an unborn child have? A disabled veteran? A Black child in our Democrat controlled plantations such as Chicago?
What “Liberty” do we have in a country where every city, county, and state can write laws that over rule the Constitution? Where Big Tech and Bigger Government watch every move we make and every word we speak or write?
“Happiness” is perhaps the most elusive of the three. Happiness is all in the mind. A homeless, disabled, veteran can be as happy as anyone else. And a billionaire can be miserable, alone with his money. While happiness is in the mind and no one can stop you from looking for it, there is nothing, no mind bending drug, no religion, no amount of physical assets that can guarantee you will ever find it.

messup1
messup1
10:13 am September 11, 2019 at 10:13 am

Qu’ran 16:106 There are several forms of lying to non-believers that are permitted under certain circumstances, the best known being taqiyya (the Shia name). These circumstances are typically those that advance the cause of Islam – in some cases by gaining the trust of non-believers in order to draw out their vulnerability and defeat them.
—-Study the enemy, learn their MO, prepare for their “moves,” and above all, be vigilant (never, ever let ones guard down when confronting Islamist fundamentalists…especially from Palestine, Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, PLO, Al Qu’eda, ISIS and splinter groups). Pray. Amen. God Bless America. Read A Bible. “You belong to God, my dear children. You have already won a victory over those people, because the Spirit who lives in you is greater than the spirit who lives in the world.” (1 John 4:4)

