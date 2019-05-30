Rashida Tlaib’s impeachment resolution gains support

Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s impeachment inquiry has earned new backing over the last week, with two more Democrats signing up as co-sponsors and a third saying he’ll sign on soon.

Rep. Danny Davis said Wednesday he’ll add his name, even before special counsel Robert Mueller’s statement fanned impeachment calls more broadly.

“I believe it is time and imperative that the United States House of Representatives begin an impeachment inquiry whether the House of Representatives should impeach Donald John Trump, president of the United States of America,” the Illinois Democrat said in a statement. “It is my hope that the House will move forward in as unified and non-partisan manner as possible but will not be dissuaded by purely political opposition.”

Reps. Barbara Lee of California and Diana DeGette of Colorado also signed on last week.

“The facts laid out in the Mueller report, coupled with this administration’s ongoing attempts to stonewall Congress, leave us no other choice,” Ms. DeGette said in a statement. “It is time for Congress to officially launch an impeachment inquiry against the President of the United States.”

Led by Ms. Tlaib, Michigan Democrat, the impeachment inquiry has slowly built support in the two months since Mr. Mueller completed his work. When Mr. Davis signs on, it will bring to 10 the number of sponsors.

The resolution wouldn’t initiate articles of impeachment but would have the Judiciary Committee begin an investigation to lay the groundwork for impeaching the president.

Last week, a growing number of Democrats clamored for leadership to take stronger action against the Trump administration by starting an impeachment inquiry in light of its refusal to cooperate with several investigations, including potential obstruction of justice.

The surge came after former White House Counsel Don McGahn refused to show up to testify before the Judiciary Committee.

Despite the increasing support for an impeachment inquiry, several of those leading this latest push, including Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island and Pramilla Jayapal of Washington state, haven’t signed on to Ms. Tlaib’s resolution.

Ms. Jayapal told reporters last week that rather than signing Ms. Tlaib’s resolution, members of the Judiciary Committee will likely put something forward themselves.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has resisted attempts from her party to push ahead with formally starting the impeachment process, warning that it would be politically divisive and futile with a Republican-controlled Senate.

She also questioned how effective it would be compared to their methodical approach to committee investigations that saw progress in the courts last week.

“I am not sure that we get any more information by instituting an impeachment inquiry, but if we thought that we would, that’s a judgment that we would have to make,” she said at a Center for American Progress event.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Pelosi stayed quiet on the question of impeachment, instead urging her members to stay focused on investigations and calling on the Senate to pass the House’ sweeping election reform to shore up security.

“The Congress will continue to investigate and legislate to protect our elections and secure our democracy. The American people must have the truth,” she said.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.5/10 (2 votes cast)

, 1.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings