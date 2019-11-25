Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Rashida Tlaib under investigation, joins AOC and Ilhan Omar! Bloomberg says bring on Trump

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm November 25, 2019
1

Rashida Tlaib joins Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar… as Squad members who are under investigation. Former New York Mayor (and former Republican) Michael Bloomberg jumps into the race for president as a Democrat, and a new poll in a key battleground state has some interesting results for President Trump. All that and more on today’s show!

First it was AOC. Then it was Ilhan Omar. Now, Rashida Tlaib is under investigation for possible campaign finance and ethics violations. Is this what it takes to be a member of “The Squad?” Socialism and corruption go hand in hand, and these three are proving it.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has jumped into the race for president, this time as a Democrat. He wants to stop Trump, just like he fought against Big Gulps. Can he win the nomination?

A new poll in Wisconsin shows some favorable results for President Trump, and the elections in Hong Kong send shockwaves around the world.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

rockthistown
rockthistown
1:08 pm November 25, 2019 at 1:08 pm

It’s no secret where the allegiance(s) of “the Squad” lie. Hint: It’s not America. They should be investigated, and if evidence of wrongdoing surfaces, ousted from office and if it was criminal wrongdoing, prosecuted.

