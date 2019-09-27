Home » Fresh Ink

Rashida Tlaib sells 'Impeach the MF' t-shirts to raise money for her campaign

September 27, 2019
Rashida Tlaib is taking calls for President Donald Trump’s impeachment to her own T-shirt line with a familiar message: “Impeach the MF.”

Tlaib’s Thursday T-shirt launch came hours after the public release of a whistleblower report that said the president “used the power of his office” to solicit help from Ukraine in discrediting political rival Joe Biden.

“Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable,” Tlaib, who represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, asked on Twitter.

Source: Detroit Free Press

truthteller
truthteller
8:47 am September 27, 2019 at 8:47 am

shame on me but I honestly think the world would be better off w/o this person

many of the Dems (perhaps even most) in our congress truly appear to be the human version of trash

I do wishl ill to Talib, the squad and most of the Dems we see on TV working against our country… and though I know I should be better, I do not apologize for this thought

    AmVetUSA
    AmVetUSA
    9:43 am September 27, 2019 at 9:43 am

    I agree with you truthteller and definitely don’t apologize for it. Talib is the ugliest America hating, trouble making (N)asty chip. The USA will definitely be way better off without her, the squad, the lying media, and all anti Americans working against our country!

U R KiddinMee
U R KiddinMee
8:57 am September 27, 2019 at 8:57 am

And THIS is what Hillary and Pelosi referred to as “a return to civility in politics?”

mack2
mack2
9:02 am September 27, 2019 at 9:02 am

LOLOL – she might as well be donating the money to Trump’s campaign. Most Americans who see that ‘T’ shirt will turn around and send $$$$ straight to Trump. Since this whole latest ‘peachment’ craze has griped the Dems, the Trump campaign has raked in about $8 million dollars in donations, and his poll numbers are up to 53%.

Overshadower
Overshadower
9:13 am September 27, 2019 at 9:13 am

Is this a respectable congress person or a belligerent protestor?

This crosses a line.

She must feel pretty confident in reelection, but these kinds of aberrant incidents are the things that cause confident people to lose their elections.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    9:45 am September 27, 2019 at 9:45 am

    I do not believe there are ANY “respectable” Democrats in Congress.
    Liberal Democrats have become a plague on this country. It effects the mentality of its victims and they are consumed with hatred for anyone or anything that does not support their deranged, their perverted or their destructive agendas.

    The Liberal Democrats live in their own fantasy world where only they get to make the rules. Facts, Truth, Reality and even History are all irrelevant to a deranged Liberal Democrat if they don’t WANT to believe them.
    If Facts, Truth, Reality and History don’t fit into their desired delusional world, they will change them so that they will fit into their lies. 🙁 🙁 🙁

grass_fox
grass_fox
9:14 am September 27, 2019 at 9:14 am

You can’t be more crazed, insane, demented, unbalanced, unhinged, and mentally deranged than this. I know this is a long list but I wasn’t sure which word to choose so I had do use them all. Did I miss anything?

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    9:51 am September 27, 2019 at 9:51 am

    These characteristics are the normal for Liberal Democrats.
    You missed Hateful, unethical, dishonest, self-righteous,
    self-worshiping and sexually perverted.

capricorn1
capricorn1
9:31 am September 27, 2019 at 9:31 am

get these people out of america before its to late.

baitfish
baitfish
9:37 am September 27, 2019 at 9:37 am

Foul mouthed, classless, clueless, gutter dweller. Drop dead.

Jack Alope
Jack Alope
9:46 am September 27, 2019 at 9:46 am

What a classless piece of trash she is along with the entire Libtard Party. They may all be under a spell of mass delusion where facts don’t matter and feel that just because they see and hear their hatred being affirmed by the MSM such as CNN and MSNBC they are somehow correct. However when the house of cards does finally come crashing down, they’ll all need to be institutionalized and pumped full of psychotropic drugs to try and maintain the delusion. Sad part is that they are lying outright to part of the American public 24/7 and being believed. Some are slowly waking up after attempt number 537 to bring down Trump and seeing that they’ve been suckered and okie doked yet again. Their congressional records for the past 3 years need to made widely available to the public and disseminated so that all can see what they’ve worked on and accomplished-ABSOUTELY NOTHING That is not what they were elected to do, promote their own twisted, personal political agenda. They have abandoned their responsibility to work for the public completely and are just collecting a paycheck for free. They should be impeached for breaching the public’s trust and for treason against their own government. What will Tlaib’s congressional record show as a list of accomplishments? That she tried to go to Israel, an ally of the US, and perpetrate sedition against the Israeli government? Oh yeah and let’s not forget this great accomplishment, the Impeach the MF T-shirt. Am I forgetting anything?

josejimenez
josejimenez
9:48 am September 27, 2019 at 9:48 am

I’ll bet the folks in Michigan that elected her are mighty proud of themselves. She is a true embodiment of the American ethos.
Now before anyone gets their panties all in a wad, the above statement is SARCASM!
This she pig is so foul that if her lard was rendered it would be rancid before it even was poured from the kettle.

48dodge
48dodge
9:55 am September 27, 2019 at 9:55 am

Does Rashida kiss her mother with that mouth?

sam236
sam236
9:56 am September 27, 2019 at 9:56 am

We can only hope the voters of Tlaib’s district come to their senses and vote this crass, crude person out of office.

AzRep
AzRep
10:07 am September 27, 2019 at 10:07 am

Rule XXIII – Code Of Official Conduct

There is hereby established by and for the House the following code of conduct, to be known as the “Code of Official Conduct”:
1. A Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or employee of the House shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.

Censure and then remove her from office, she has broken rule 1 of the Official Code of Conduct. But in a radical run House I guess anything goes….

