Rashida Tlaib sells ‘Impeach the MF’ t-shirts to raise money for her campaign

Rashida Tlaib is taking calls for President Donald Trump’s impeachment to her own T-shirt line with a familiar message: “Impeach the MF.”

Tlaib’s Thursday T-shirt launch came hours after the public release of a whistleblower report that said the president “used the power of his office” to solicit help from Ukraine in discrediting political rival Joe Biden.

“Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable,” Tlaib, who represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, asked on Twitter.

Source: Detroit Free Press

Watch: Rep. Rashida Tlaib prompts protesters with controversial “impeach the motherf—er” line https://t.co/4rPsGwGyYn pic.twitter.com/ZdhjEKz3nK — Roll Call (@rollcall) September 26, 2019

Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy. Our country depends on it! …and yes you can even wear what you feel https://t.co/8C3BUfp1kf pic.twitter.com/QwBADidAHo — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 26, 2019

We caught up with @RashidaTlaib after the #ImpeachNow rally today. Here's her message to the American people: "Trump cannot exist as a lawless president. Please rise up. This is the time, this is a historic time in our country and we need everyone's voice." pic.twitter.com/VnVY2YVIjz — BoldProgressives.org (@BoldProgressive) September 26, 2019

🚨 We're taking to the streets. 🚨 On October 13, we're calling for NATIONWIDE marches to demand Congress #ImpeachNow. Trump will only be impeached if millions of us demand it. Get the details and RSVP: https://t.co/heqUKLDWpf pic.twitter.com/HlqEQpUe4m — By the People 🍑 (@by_the_ppl) September 26, 2019

