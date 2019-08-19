Rashida Tlaib disses Granny to spite Israel! Real agenda of New York Times EXPOSED?

Following Israel’s rejection of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s travel request, Tlaib upped the ante by using her own grandmother as a pawn. A leaked recording of a New York Times town hall meeting has revealed the company’s true agenda. And… Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has apparently figured out what makes Trump supporters tick.

After the fit thrown by Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the government of Israel actually told Tlaib that she could come into the country to visit relatives on a humanitarian trip if she made the request. Tlaib sent the request in which she pointed out that her grandmother is “in her 90s” and that “this could be my last opportunity to see her.”

Israel granted the request, and Tlaib promptly turned it down. Instead, she used the opportunity to score points in the media by blasting Israel even more.

The New York Times is under fire for a leaked recording of a recent town hall meeting where executives and reporters talked about their shifting and evolving “Trump strategy.” The participants spoke of shifting the narrative from Russia collusion to racism. This revelation has left the president and other conservatives outraged.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks she has Trump supporters completely figured out. According to her, Trump supporters are either racist or stupid. Check out today’s show for all the details.

