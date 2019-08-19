Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Rashida Tlaib disses Granny to spite Israel! Real agenda of New York Times EXPOSED?

Bobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm August 19, 2019
8

Following Israel’s rejection of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s travel request, Tlaib upped the ante by using her own grandmother as a pawn. A leaked recording of a New York Times town hall meeting has revealed the company’s true agenda. And… Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has apparently figured out what makes Trump supporters tick.

After the fit thrown by Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the government of Israel actually told Tlaib that she could come into the country to visit relatives on a humanitarian trip if she made the request. Tlaib sent the request in which she pointed out that her grandmother is “in her 90s” and that “this could be my last opportunity to see her.”

Israel granted the request, and Tlaib promptly turned it down. Instead, she used the opportunity to score points in the media by blasting Israel even more.

The New York Times is under fire for a leaked recording of a recent town hall meeting where executives and reporters talked about their shifting and evolving “Trump strategy.” The participants spoke of shifting the narrative from Russia collusion to racism. This revelation has left the president and other conservatives outraged.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks she has Trump supporters completely figured out. According to her, Trump supporters are either racist or stupid. Check out today’s show for all the details.

8 Comments

Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
1:19 pm August 19, 2019 at 1:19 pm

When the left is digging their own graves, just keep handing them more shovels. Anyone that is following what the left is saying and doing, if you’ve got all your senses, you know the left is destined for self destruction.

    Geri Instanck
    Geri Instanck
    2:55 pm August 19, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    “if you’ve got all your senses,” is the very problem.

    Research studies by Microsoft, Pew Research, and a few others, have lamented that the attention span of humans, particularly Millennials, has shrunk to about 5 seconds, and that Millennials switch media about every 3 minutes. The US Chamber of Commerce research surprisingly reported that Millennials consume the majority of their news from television, and that animated visuals are the most effective form of dissemination.

    What this suggests to me, and is consistent with my observations and interactions, is that the overwhelming majority of Americans “channel surf” and are only catching the headlines and fabricate the underlying narrative based on the headline’s wording and the 3 second soundbites of the agitators – who are not great orators, but are first to the microphone, loud, and disingenuous in their rhetoric.

    In order to save America, before it becomes war torn, true Conservatives must reach out with objective and documented facts, and implore the victims of the Left to be independent thinkers and to look deeper than an animated headline or 3 second soundbite.

    We must bring back the wisdom of “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” “nothing is free, so pay me now, or pay me later,” and “utopia does not exist, someone always says there must be a leader, and they are them.”

      ltuser
      ltuser
      2:59 pm August 19, 2019 at 2:59 pm

      And that lack of attention, is ALL thanks to social media, and the web IMO..

    DELICIOUS
    DELICIOUS
    3:23 pm August 19, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    Tlaib and Omar are declared nazi-islamists and that qualifies them to be nasty always and of course they do behave badly daily. Bill Warner says most followers of Islam do not know what it is about and the infidel needs to educate them on this fact. By teaching them about the Hadith(Mo’s life) they will find out that Islam is not the thing to follow He says he has done this many times and they finally wake up to the fact that islam is not ok. This is how they turn away from filthy islam.
    Now take Omar and Tlaib- they are so nasty because they still need to be educated to the TRUTH about islam. This would be a enlightening experiment in TRUTH.

petmilk52
petmilk52
1:22 pm August 19, 2019 at 1:22 pm

In November of 2020, we will find out who is stupid and who is not!

Timothy Toroian
Timothy Toroian
1:28 pm August 19, 2019 at 1:28 pm

I hope the RNC remembers and uses this kind mucking up by the left!!

ltuser
ltuser
3:00 pm August 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm

As we keep saying, LIBTARDS will sell their own mothers to score political points..

fredk
fredk
3:14 pm August 19, 2019 at 3:14 pm

According to everyone else, they already know Alexandria is racist and stupid. The moment she opened her mouth everybody knew.

