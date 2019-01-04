Loading posts...
Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) calls Donald Trump a gutter expletive during threat to impeach
Rashida Tlaib, Muslim and Democrat. FILE - (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Well, this is one way to make your presence known on your first day in office.

Tlaib, who earlier Thursday was sworn in as one of Michigan’s new Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, delivered a strong message to a group of supporters that night at an event for MoveOn.org, a progressive and social justice advocacy group.

Again, Tlaib, representing the 13th Congressional District in Detroit, called for an impeachment of President Donald Trump. This time, she threw in an expletive.

The video made the rounds late Thursday and early Friday, earning lead-story treatment on Fox News and several other news sites.

This is an excerpt. Read more at the Detroit Free Press.

  1. the coming war is going to be more vicious and hateful than the last one.
    diversity gets us nowhere there should be not one mudslime allowed in any public office
    in the united states of america.
    they do not belong here or in our culture they have come here to stake and claim territory
    for allah and muhamed and the will kill us all.

  3. The fact that this woman has been elected to Congress (and has sworn to uphold our Constitution – which is clearly “Taqiya”) is sickening. This should make every red-blooded Patriot very afraid. They have infiltrated one of our most sacred institutions. This will not end well, mark my words.

  4. Muslims are taught to lie. Muslims are taught to believe in sharia law. Sharia law defies the constitution. I do not know how this *** got elected but she should be eliminated from Congress immediately. We need to get our country back.

