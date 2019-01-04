Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) calls Donald Trump a gutter expletive during threat to impeach

Well, this is one way to make your presence known on your first day in office.

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Donald Trump: We will ‘impeach the mother****er’

Tlaib, who earlier Thursday was sworn in as one of Michigan’s new Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, delivered a strong message to a group of supporters that night at an event for MoveOn.org, a progressive and social justice advocacy group.

Again, Tlaib, representing the 13th Congressional District in Detroit, called for an impeachment of President Donald Trump. This time, she threw in an expletive.

I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

The video made the rounds late Thursday and early Friday, earning lead-story treatment on Fox News and several other news sites.

