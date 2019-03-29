Rashida Tlaib blasts critics for ‘bullying’ her, Ilhan Omar for pro-Palestinian views

Progressive freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib said those accusing her and Rep. Ilhan Omar of anti-semitism are “bullying” them over their support for Palestinians.

The Michigan Democrat posted a picture late Tuesday night of an angry note addressed to her colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat.

“Stop your disgusting Jew hatred,” the post-it note read. “Your Jihad against the Jews will fail.”

Ms. Omar has stirred up several controversies for using anti-Semitic language while criticizing pro-Israel lobbyist groups and questioning the loyalty of Jewish lawmakers that pushed back against her criticisms of the Israeli government.

This is the hateful rhetoric & bullying on my door today. Stop the fear mongering & blantant lies. Come here w/ the value that all beings deserve human rights, including Palestinians. @IlhanMN & I fight for equality & justice for all. There’s nothing antisemitic about that! pic.twitter.com/kCpLepJk3F

Both freshman congresswomen and their controversial criticisms of Israel loomed over the American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference this week.

.@BarackObama met with us new members of Congress and we had a thoughtful discussion about serving our country. The best part was when he looked straight at me and said, "I'm proud of you." pic.twitter.com/cPDOth0B5i — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 28, 2019

Democrats who attended the event recommitted their party’s unwavering support for Israel, vowing to pass legislation to bolster military support and opposition to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

Majority Whip Steny Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, appeared to criticize Ms. Tlaib and Ms. Omar, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, by isolating their views from the rest of the freshman class.

“By the way, there are 62 freshman Democrats. Do you hear me? There are 62 not three,” Mr. Hoyer said Sunday night.

The House’s No. 2 Democrat ultimately scaled back his comments on Monday, saying he was “misinterpreted” and meant that the media focuses too much on the three firebrand congresswomen.

