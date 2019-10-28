Home » News

Rashida Tlaib becomes the latest ‘squad’ member to endorse Sanders

GOPUSA StaffJerusalem Post Posted On 11:40 am October 28, 2019
5

FILE PHOTO - (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

“We deserve someone who writes the damn bill,” Tlaib said, echoing a Sanders’ catchphrase about his Medicare for All legislation. “We deserve Bernie Sanders.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan, has officially given her endorsement to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the 2020 presidential election. She now joins two other members of the progressive group “the squad” in backing Sanders.

Tlaib gave her endorsement on Sunday during a rally with the democrat hopeful in Detroit, MI. Sanders came to Michigan to tour Tlaib’s district and see where she grew up.

“We deserve someone who writes the damn bill,” Tlaib said, echoing a Sanders’ catchphrase about his Medicare for All legislation. “We deserve Bernie Sanders.”

Sanders campaign also released a video on Sunday showing Tlaib explain her endorsement of Sanders for president.

“He’s not going to sell us out,” the young Democrat from Detroit said in the video. “He understands that it’s just not about policies and about words, but it’s going to be also about completely transforming the structures in place that are hurting American people.”

“I am endorsing Amo Bernie Sanders because he’s not gonna sell us out. He understands that it’s not just about policies and about words, but it’s going to be also about completely transforming the structures in place.” -@RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/3SaGZeOUT7
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 27, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York have both also endorsed Sanders within the last month.

(c) All rights reserved The Jerusalem Post 1995 – 2019 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Rashida Tlaib becomes the latest 'squad' member to endorse Sanders, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


5 Comments

rockthistown
rockthistown
11:54 am October 28, 2019 at 11:54 am

“I am endorsing Amo Bernie Sanders because he’s not gonna sell us out.”

Too late, Rashy. He’s already sold us out . . . for 3 houses.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    12:33 pm October 28, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    You got that right! he made a deal with the devil. She got the nomination and he got paid off.

    He sure is accumulating a lot of stuff for a Socialist! But then, he is running for “Socialist Leader”. They always do better than their subjects.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
      Scruffy_USN_Retired
      Scruffy_USN_Retired
      1:02 pm October 28, 2019 at 1:02 pm

      If beanie Sanders is being endorsed only by a bunch of deranged hateful bimbos I would take that as a disqualifier.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
pitter
pitter
2:04 pm October 28, 2019 at 2:04 pm

Maybe Sanders and the squad can come to California, they can play in the fires. They will feel at home with the crazy democrats that run California into the ground. They would love the way the democrats harvest votes, they may get a chance to win here.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

USJoeFreedom
USJoeFreedom
3:09 pm October 28, 2019 at 3:09 pm

Imagine that, a communist gains approval of a racist socialist muslim..how fitting.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply