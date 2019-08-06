Home » News

Rashida Tlaib bashes Ivanka Trump: ‘Your prayers aren’t working’

GOPUSA StaffJerusalem Post Posted On 6:52 am August 6, 2019
14

File Photo - (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Twitter attack came one day after two mass shootings struck the United States, killing and maiming dozens of people in Ohio and Texas.

Ivanka Trump expressed her solidarity via Twitter with the victims of the weekend’s El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio shootings in a tweet: “As our nation mourns the senseless loss of life in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and prays for the victims and their loved ones, we must also raise our voices in rejection of these heinous and cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence.”

Tlaib told the first daughter that her prayers were not working.

“Try checking your dad on his tweets,” Tlaib tweeted. “251 mass shootings in the U.S. in 216 days. He incites violence every day w/ his hate agenda & racism. More people are dying b/c he fails to fight white supremacist terrorists. They are the ones who hate America.”

Your prayers aren’t working. Try checking your dad on his tweets. 251 mass shootings in the U.S. in 216 days.

He incites violence every day w/ his hate agenda & racism. More people are dying b/c he fails to fight white supremacist terrorists.

They are the ones who hate America. https://t.co/dYzF2G7fEa
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 4, 2019

The Twitter attack came one day after two mass shootings struck the United States, killing and maiming dozens of people. The attack in El Paso has been deemed racially motivated domestic terrorism. The Ohio attack remains under investigation.

Tlaib’s comment on Twitter received immediate backlash from many users within the online community, many accusing her of using the tragedy for political gain, others calling the move out right disrespectful to the victims.

Do not politicize mass shootings
The Ohio gunman described himself as pro-Satan ‘leftist’ who supported Elizabeth Warren
I do not blame @ewarren for 9 people being dead
Unfortunately, most Democrats running for President are blaming Trump
This is sick and wrong
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 5, 2019

They have been 250 mass shootings this year. And she is 100% correct. We lack true leadership in the WH, and we need a person with some fortitude to help solve this crisis. Trump is not that person. He is actually making things worse, with his racist rhetoric.
— RLW (@docron2e) August 5, 2019

Pam Johnson
Pam Johnson
8:52 am August 6, 2019 at 8:52 am

Here in Michigan. Tlaib is a disgrace to Michigan. She lied her way into Congress. She calls for violent all the time. Should be charged with crimes against the American people. She is not an American but a tool for Muslims trying to destroy America.

    janet bell
    janet bell
    10:34 am August 6, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Did anyone check to see that she is Palestinian and her heart belongs to them? It seems none of the migrants assimilate into Americas culture. JFK was the last Democrat that I voted for, he might have been the only one.

    capricorn1
    capricorn1
    10:48 am August 6, 2019 at 10:48 am

    she is a infiltraitor a interloper sent to destroy our government.

Frank Brown
Frank W Brown
8:55 am August 6, 2019 at 8:55 am

Somebody do a FACT check on the supposed 250 mass shootings claim, that is INSANE and needs REMOVAL NOW, NOT LATER!

    Owen_Morgan
    Owen_Morgan
    10:53 am August 6, 2019 at 10:53 am

    This statistic, I believe, relies on the definition of a mass shooting as any with three or more victims. To that extent, it is probably correct. Several such shootings occur every week in Chicago. Last weekend, fifteen people were shot in two shooting crimes in Chicago’s North Lawndale alone.

    That kind of shooting receives virtually no publicity, for the simple reason that virtually everyone involved is black, which doesn’t fit the media narrative. This same lack of publicity, however, permits Tlaib to trot out a baldly factual statistic and then to twist it, by implying that white people are responsible for the violence. Again, it doesn’t suit the media to expose her dishonesty.

Mike Livo
Mike Livo
9:00 am August 6, 2019 at 9:00 am

Pointing fingers and blaming others for the hate she holds dearly inside her. Look three fingers are pointing back here too.

Gary Burger
Gary Burger
9:13 am August 6, 2019 at 9:13 am

My prayers do not work either. Every day I pray that you and your squad would go somewhere else. But every day you and your big dirty mouth are still here.

jefz
jefz
9:16 am August 6, 2019 at 9:16 am

Tlaib is a disgrace and referring to her as trash would be insulting trash. Those who voted this Jihadist monster into office are responsible for her actions. Going forward how can she be replaced immediately?

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:21 am August 6, 2019 at 9:21 am

Tlaib is a supreme bigot and racist. She like Obuma works to keep the racist and bigot things going. She is totally disgusting. Hopefully she will not get re-electedl. She is also wrong about most of the things she says.

darby
darby
9:44 am August 6, 2019 at 9:44 am

Looks like her prayers for Palestine aren’t working out to well either.

    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    10:31 am August 6, 2019 at 10:31 am

    My thoughts also. However, when one prays to Allah, another name for Satan, expect to get violence and evil in return. (That sentence is not grammatically correct but it’s early and I haven’t had my coffee yet.)

Ron Athon
Ron Athon
9:45 am August 6, 2019 at 9:45 am

Prayers are not designed to ‘Work’. God works. Prayers are our communication to God. But God is not a genie in a bottle. All prayers are supposed to be in the vein of ‘Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven’.

God allows evil. There is coming a day when evil will no longer be tolerated and all evil will be banished to hell. But that is not today.

God gives us a clear path to peace. ‘Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the Lord, and depart from evil.’ (Proverbs 3:5-7)

If America rejects God. How can we expect Him to accept our prayers? When we ignore God’s word. We reap the consequences. ‘For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind:’ (Hosea 8:7)

    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    10:29 am August 6, 2019 at 10:29 am

    Great comment! And you are right. Prayers are not designed to make God do anything. He is God and we are not. We pray because we love Him and want to be in communication with Him. He was kicked out of our schools in 1963, now we have rape and violence in our schools. He was kicked out of the family in 1973, now we have babies being murdered before AND after they are born. Obama proclaimed that “we are no longer a Christian nation,” and now we have killings and criminal invaders destroying our America. God will not bless what is not His.

maryk
maryk
11:01 am August 6, 2019 at 11:01 am

Seems to me that someone that refers to the President of the United States, as a motherf*er, shouldn’t throw these incitful words around.

Leave a Reply