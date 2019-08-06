Rashida Tlaib bashes Ivanka Trump: ‘Your prayers aren’t working’

The Twitter attack came one day after two mass shootings struck the United States, killing and maiming dozens of people in Ohio and Texas.

Ivanka Trump expressed her solidarity via Twitter with the victims of the weekend’s El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio shootings in a tweet: “As our nation mourns the senseless loss of life in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and prays for the victims and their loved ones, we must also raise our voices in rejection of these heinous and cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence.”

Tlaib told the first daughter that her prayers were not working.

“Try checking your dad on his tweets,” Tlaib tweeted. “251 mass shootings in the U.S. in 216 days. He incites violence every day w/ his hate agenda & racism. More people are dying b/c he fails to fight white supremacist terrorists. They are the ones who hate America.”

The Twitter attack came one day after two mass shootings struck the United States, killing and maiming dozens of people. The attack in El Paso has been deemed racially motivated domestic terrorism. The Ohio attack remains under investigation.

Tlaib’s comment on Twitter received immediate backlash from many users within the online community, many accusing her of using the tragedy for political gain, others calling the move out right disrespectful to the victims.

Do not politicize mass shootings

The Ohio gunman described himself as pro-Satan ‘leftist’ who supported Elizabeth Warren

I do not blame @ewarren for 9 people being dead

Unfortunately, most Democrats running for President are blaming Trump

This is sick and wrong

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 5, 2019

They have been 250 mass shootings this year. And she is 100% correct. We lack true leadership in the WH, and we need a person with some fortitude to help solve this crisis. Trump is not that person. He is actually making things worse, with his racist rhetoric.

— RLW (@docron2e) August 5, 2019

