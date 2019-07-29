Home » News

Rashida Tlaib accuses Netanyahu regime of human rights violations

GOPUSA StaffJerusalem Post Posted On 7:40 am July 29, 2019
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan-3) has accused the Israeli government under Benjamin Netanyahu of human rights violations. In an interview Sunday with CNN, Tlaib said that “We all know under Netanyahu’s regime human rights violations have gotten worse.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib tells @jaketapper she believes Israel has a right to exist, “but just like Palestinians have a right to exist. Palestinians also have a right to human rights. We can’t say one or other. We have to say it in the same breath.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/FIuejFNMaU
— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) July 28, 2019

She then went on to defend the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement as “a boycott” that “is criticizing the racist policies of Israel.”

When pushed by CNN as to whether BDS could be a “reinvented form of antisemitism,” as Sen. Charles Schumer defined it, Tlaib said that if there were an economic boycott of Saudi Arabia, she would “be the first to sign up – comparing Israel’s policies to those of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan.

“All around college campuses, Jewish, Muslim and Hindus are pushing back against the racist policies in Israel, because they see the human rights violations of children being detained, the fact that my grandmother who lives in the West Bank does not have equality, does not have freedom of travel,” Tlaib continued. “She is someone who is right now under occupation and is feeling less than.”

Tlaib said that growing up in the “blackest, beautiful city” of Detroit she learned from her African American teachers “what the pain of oppression looks like.”

She said that, “I truly believe the State of Israel exists…. Of course, just like Palestinians have a right to exist.

“We are not going to have peace if we don’t understand that we are dehumanizing Palestinians everyday when we choose Israel over their rights,” she concluded.

Tlaib was among the 17 members of the House of Representatives who last week voted against House Resolution 246 to oppose boycotts of Israel.

In an impassioned speech ahead of the vote, Tlaib evoked the yearning of her Palestinian grandmother “to experience equality, human dignity and freedom,” similar to the way she did in her interview with CNN.

“I stand before you as the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, parents who experienced being stripped of their human rights – the right to freedom of travel, equal treatment,” she told the House. “I cannot stand by and watch this attack on our freedom of speech and the right to boycott the racist policies of the government and the State of Israel.”

https://twitter.com/IfNotNowOrg/status/1153717134373072900

The resolution passed with 398 representatives voting in favor.

The freshman congresswoman is expected to be in Israel next month. During that trip she will visit her grandmother, who lives in Beit Ur al-Fauqa, 14 km. west of Ramallah.

The Tlaib clan is one of three clans in Beit Ur al-Fauqa, home to some 1,000 people.

11 Comments

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:41 am July 29, 2019 at 8:41 am

ohhhh lets just forget all about the murdering you support.
with decapitations suicide bombs hijacking just to name a few.

this woman sickens me and should be removed for congress and america.

    AmVetUSA
    AmVetUSA
    9:13 am July 29, 2019 at 9:13 am

    You’re 100% correct. She should be removed from Congress ASAP! If tlaib didn’t have horribly bad anti American breath, she wouldn’t have any breath at all. She’s a typical, despicable, hypocritical democrat. If a white person said growing up in the “WHITEST” most beautiful city… They would be racist. Par for the course for her to verbally attack and F-BOMB President Trump, but when he calls her out, he’s the racist bully!! Stay there, we don’t want you or your nasty squad in the USA.

    DELICIOUS
    DELICIOUS
    9:19 am July 29, 2019 at 9:19 am

    <She is totally negative. The enemy of our CONSTITUTION and then the enemy of American Citizens. The
    hate expressed whenever she opens her mouth is never ending. May she suffer for her transgressions against the USA and humanity.
    She shows the true anti-human qualities that is Nazi-Islam.

    WardMD
    WardMD
    10:03 am July 29, 2019 at 10:03 am

    Let’s not forget the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (clearly NOT a “Human Rights” issue)!

ac0522
ac0522
9:02 am July 29, 2019 at 9:02 am

Oh, up yours, Tlaib.

The entire documented history of the Islam political terror org is one of war, oppression, intolerance, human misery, constant civil disorder & unrest, mass murder, genocide & vicious hatred of anyone who does not submit to the inhumane tyranny of Islam.

Unlike the people enslaved & brutalized by Islam, the free people in America do not & will not tolerate lectures or take orders from anyone sympathizing or supporting the Islam doctrine of achieving world dominance via terror, slaughter & obliterating Jews & anyone who tries to defend or protect them from face of earth.

Stay there to preach your Islamist lies & deceit, we won’t submit to your vicious thuggery, treachery & sedition here.

Mark Kuykendall
Mark Kuykendall
9:13 am July 29, 2019 at 9:13 am

No one with any sense is buying what she has to sell.

johnw1120
johnw1120
9:14 am July 29, 2019 at 9:14 am

ANY accusation of “human rights violations” out of the mouth of these bobble headed idiots is nothing more than BS, there is not a muslim/islamic country in the world that does not have some of the worst human rights records, maybe, as was suggested, get you own house in order before you decide to offer criticism. Maybe a trip to those places might remind her of just what kind of rights they have especially women’s rights.

Elder John
Elder John
9:19 am July 29, 2019 at 9:19 am

I think what she meant to say is that during the Netanyahu administration, human rights abuses committed by the “Palestinians” have increased. I get it; when her granny was little girl living in Samaria she was under the oppression of the Kingdom of Jordan which occupied and annexed the land, then in ’67 granny was freed by Israel, but now she lives under the control of the “Palestinian” Authority; she is trampled under foot again as money that was supposed to aid the people is going into terror attacks and luxuries for the Arab leadership. I feel for her granny, really I do and I would stand beside her in calling for Israel to take military action in Samaria to remove and summarily execute the entire Arab leadership and their murderous supporters so that her granny can be free in a nation ruled by the Children of Israel.

overlord
overlord
9:23 am July 29, 2019 at 9:23 am

Lock her up. She lied about where she lived to get this job.

disqus_LpWtdcrMA7
disqus_LpWtdcrMA7
9:25 am July 29, 2019 at 9:25 am

What ever happened to these Bedouins regarding:

Hundreds of Palestinian Bedouins at risk of being displaced

https://en.royanews.tv/news/12651/2017-11-28

VictorMc1
VictorMc1
9:30 am July 29, 2019 at 9:30 am

Deport this stupid and stop giving her oxygen. We are not interested in her opinions.

