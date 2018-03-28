Rape suspect deported twice before alleged crime

A Seaside man detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside Clatsop County Circuit Court earlier this month was deported twice before allegedly raping a teenage girl, according to the federal agency.
Anastacio Eugenio Lopez Fabian, 24, allegedly had sex with the girl several times beginning in 2016, when she was under 14 years old. Seaside police arrested him in February after he allegedly assaulted her. He was released the same day after posting $25,000 bail.
He has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape, three counts of third-degree rape, fourth-degree assault and harassment. A mandatory minimum sentence of more than six years in prison applies to second-degree rape convictions.
ICE detained him in the courthouse parking lot as he arrived for a hearing. He is in custody at the private Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington, according to the federal agency’s records. Fabian was deported to Guatemala in 2013 and 2014, according to a statement from ICE spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell, who also said the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office did not alert the agency of his most recent arrest.
“Hours after his release, ICE deportation officers received information from federal databases about his prior immigration history and his most recent arrest. From there, they conducted an online review of jail and court records and determined that Lopez-Fabian did not have lawful status in the country, and subsequently, targeted him for immigration enforcement.” Cutrell said in an email. “ICE focuses its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.”
Sheriff Tom Bergin said the timing and coordination of Fabian’s initial arrest and release did not allow for his office to notify the agency.
“He posted bail, so there’s not much we can do unless ICE notifies us, which it didn’t,” Bergin said. “ICE puts out a blanket statement every time they do these things because they want to cover their butts. Believe me, we want to hold these guys.”
The federal agency criticized the county last year for not adhering to its requests to detain undocumented immigrants. Bergin pointed to a U.S. District Court case in Portland in which a judge ruled in favor of a woman detained by ICE at a Clackamas County jail, claiming the Fourth Amendment protected her against unreasonable search and seizure.
The federal court ruling made sheriff’s offices hesitant to detain people based on immigration status.
The federal agency often does not seek a warrant for an immigration violator signed by a judge, relying instead on a warrant signed by one of its own agents. Bergin suggested that his office would be on steadier constitutional grounds to detain people like Fabian if the agency obtained judicial warrants.
“All the federal government has to do is change one tiny little thing,” Bergin said. “I think the current administration is looking at doing that.”
In the meantime, lawmakers — including U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon — have proposed legislation that would deter immigration arrests at courthouses, schools and health clinics. Some criminal justice officials have suggested the practice discourages immigrants from appearing in court either as witnesses or defendants.
Bergin disagrees.
“I don’t have a problem with it. We’re worried about the actual criminals that are causing problems and doing harm to our citizens,” Bergin said. “If they’re a wanted criminal, they’re not going to show up anyway. I don’t think it affects it one way or another.”
Hang this illegal alien. If that was my 14 year old daughter that was raped by this illegal trash would wish he was never born!
Hang, draw and quarter him! THEN Spike his head along the border!
i would tell him to smile and wait for the flash!
Rape? Legally, yes he did. I have a fourteen year old son. You would not believe the things he tells me about the females his age sexual proclivities. They are sexually active. Very. What this man did was/is appalling; and if/when he is found guilty; should be given the maximum penalties of our laws, and deported; with our wall firmly in place. MY question is this, ‘what are the moral values in this young lady’s home?’. I/we will never know.
The mistake ICE made was not determining who he worked for and then doing an I-9 audit on the employer. If he’d hire 1 illegal he’s probably hired several. The law already provides fines and jail time for employers who hire illegals. If we remove the illegals ability to be hired that will keep many from coming and those already here will most likely self deport when they can’t find a job. That is where illegals are vulnerable and besides ICE would be going after white males for the most part so no one could claim racism but it would have a beneficial effect.
I’d give your post a 10, but that’s not part of the site. Eliminating the financial reason for illegals’ presence in the U.S.A. is the best way to “send them home”. If we fined every employer of an illegal alien an amount equal to 10 times the illegals’ effective annual wages, per instance of hiring an illegal alien, we’d see the hiring stop after a couple of companies are bankrupted by the fines. When the hiring stops, many of them will self deport and leave us with far fewer of these criminals to arrest and deport. Of course deportation won’t work until there’s a real wall at the Southern border and aggressive enforcement at the Northern border.