Rape: Illegal alien was deported 20 times but sanctuary city still released him

Federal immigration agents lodged a detainer in December 2016 against the man accused of attacking two women in Northeast Portland this week, officials said.
When Sergio Jose Martinez was held in the Multnomah County Jail on Dec. 7, 2016, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement requested local authorities notify the agency prior to releasing him, spokeswoman Virginia Kice said in a statement to The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday.
Martinez has been deported 20 times, according to Multnomah County court documents. He has a lengthy criminal record that includes several convictions in Oregon and burglary convictions in other states, according to court documents and the immigration agency.
Local authorities released Martinez on Dec. 8, 2016 without notifying immigration authorities, Kice said.
Oregon law prohibits public agencies from spending money, using equipment or enlisting personnel to enforce federal immigration law.
Lt. Chad Gaidos, a spokesman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, referred The Oregonian/OregonLive to the agency’s policy on immigration detainers.
“MCSO is committed to ensuring we comply with all federal and state laws that govern local public safety agencies with regard to enforcement of immigration policies,” he said in an email.
State law prohibits local law enforcement from using agency resources to enforce federal immigration law.
In a September 2016 declaration, Sheriff Mike Reese said the sheriff’s office follows the Federal District Court of Oregon’s direction, which prohibits local jails from enforcing federal immigration detainers.
In February, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into whether county policies were violated when immigration agents arrested a man at an appointment with sheriff’s deputies.
Martinez is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her Northeast Portland home on Monday morning, then stealing her credit cards and car. Police say he attacked another woman in a parking garage later that day.
He is charged with several crimes including first-degree robbery, sex abuse and robbery and second-degree assault.
Deportation officers have lodged an immigration detainer against Martinez.
— Samantha Matsumoto
Great job, Portland, Oregon. You let a 65 year old woman get raped, because of your sanctuary State policies. You politicians in Oregon are nothing but common criminals and you should be put in a hard labor camp, as TRAITORS to our country!
Yes. These “local officials” should be charged as accessories to the crimes their beloved illegals commit, and be thrown into the same prison cell with them.
Accessories “after the fact” for being enablers……. should cover the charges to be filed……..
Accessories before and after the fact. Alternatively, they should just be taken out and killed. Jury nullification if whoever does them in should be tried.
IMO they also deserve being tried as ACOMPLICES.. Just like the guy driving a get away vehicle for robbers, never actually participated in the robbery is an accomplise to it, SO ARE THESE politicians..
And while i wouldn’t wish rape on anyone, MAYBE IF those who kept getting targeted BY these criminal scum from south of the border, WAS THE WIVES DAUGHTERS and sisters of these idiots in power, they would change their bloody mind..
It is sad that happened, but the thing you have to remember is that THEY VOTED FOR THIS. You get the government you vote for, and Portland is a hardcore alt-left enclave.
That is true, they did vote this way, but still, that doesn’t mean this woman deserved being raped…
And I’ll go out on a limb and suggest that 65 year old woman isn’t a part of the alt left mindset
Are the Leaders of Portland Oregon “Mentally Ill” ? How can these people ALLOW a CRIMINAL that has been deported 20 times to be released back into the community, ALLOWING him to RAPE a 65 year old woman ? Do you politicians CARE what happens to the actual RESIDENTS of your city, or are ILLEGAL CRIMINALS more important to you !
[Do you politicians CARE what happens to the actual RESIDENTS of your city, or are ILLEGAL CRIMINALS more important to you .]
Based on the # of times we keep seeing stories like this, crop up.. I would have to say that NO, they don’t care what happens to citizens and DO care more for the illegal invaders than they do citizens.. WHICH IS WHY I keep saying they are all traitors..
Might as well let him go again. He’s just trying to make a better life for himself. He needed sex and money, so he did what he needed to do. Who are we to judge him? (Yes, extreme sarcasm).
Next time turn him loose in the city council quarters.
Better yet, just put a bloody bullet in his head!
First of all, 20 times?!!! He has been deported 20 times?! I believe a large caliber projectile should have been applied to his medulla oblongata say about the 4th or 5th capture.
Sue the state of Oregon, and any other state or city that didn’t enforce immigration law, for allowing the criminal to be set free multiple times.
The one sure way to prevent him from illegal re-entry after deportation, yet again, is to “deport” him in a body bag. I know this would make liberal / progressives heads explode, but that would be a good thing as well.
Good. Maybe if we get enough of them to explode their heads, we won’t have enough liberals voting, to keep these libtards in power..
The REALLY sad part of this story is that the people Portland and Multnomah County keep reelecting these dolts. I would normally say that you get the government that you deserve; but nobody deserves the foolish politicians that have decided that Portland should protect and keep criminals from deportation–so as to be free to prey upon the citizenry of the state.
Sanctuary Cities = Human Traffickers = Slave Trade American Style.
These cretins don’t even qualify to be called human.. THEY ARE Sub-human!
let him out again so he can create more havock, after all the Liberals don’t want to offend the poor illegal immigrant. when will they wise up??
There is a solution to deter such releases, federal prosecutors could bring charges against the releasing body for allowing a known felon to go free and commit another crime thus violating the civil rights of the victim to be secure in their person. Damages for pain and suffering should be assessed along with court fees.