Rand Paul’s right — ‘someone is going to be killed’

Sen. Rand Paul hit the nail on the head in an interview with Kentucky radio host Leland Conway when he predicted this hotly charged political atmosphere was going to move from mayhem to murder.
Remember Rep. Steve Scalise? It already very nearly did.
“I really worry that someone is going to be killed and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation — they have to realize that they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence,” he said, Mediaite reported.
Are you listening, Rep. Maxine Waters?
Check out these headlines from just this June: “Maxine Waters Calls for Violence Against Conservative Republicans,” ran one YouTube title. “Maxine Waters Commits Sedition, Calls For Violence Against Trump,” ran another. And yet a third, from a Glenn Beck video: “Maxine Waters calls for more mob violence: ‘You ain’t seen nothin’ yet.'”
If she were the only one.
Capitol Hill was just filled with scores of like-minded lefties, heck bent on keeping Justice Brett Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court — and after they lost that fight, equally heck bent on keeping President Donald Trump and the Republican Party from scoring any more judicial or legislative wins.
The world’s gone crazy, as they say. And it’s courtesy the left; simply put, Republicans don’t behave like Democrats-slash-progressives-slash-socialists do when they lose political battles.
Republicans don’t take to baseball fields, ask which political party is practicing and then go on shooting sprees. It’s amazingly lucky Scalise survived; it’s amazingly good fortune there was a firearms’ carrier on the field who put a stop to the gunman’s evil politically motivated designs.
As Paul put it — the same Paul who was recently physically attacked by his Kentucky neighbor — some people “are unstable,” unable to control their emotions and actions.
“We don’t want to encourage them,” he added.
No, we don’t. The left may — the Maxine Waters of the world may, the Cory Bookers who advise leftists to approach Republicans and “get up in their face” may, the Nancy “Summer of Resistance” Pelosis may.
But the sane and sensible of the country?
We don’t. Conservatives, by and large — Republicans, as a party, as a group, as a political ideology — definitely don’t encourage, incite or condone violence. Fact is, the phrase “liberalism is a mental disorder” didn’t go mainstream and stick for nothing. Paul’s right; it’s only a matter of time before the violence turns deadly and the bat-wielding political protesters of the Democratic Party become the bat-bashing murderers of the left.
Democrats need to turn inward and police their own before it’s too late.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
When these people violently get in your face just mace them, or tazer them, both items readily available on the open market. Had Elevator Jeff Flake just whipped out a can of mace, or restaurant attacked Ted Cruse done the same the current black masked attackers would start wearing gas masks, and become more readily identified for arrest. Tasing shock therapy does wonders for the mentally disturbed. They even use it in clinics to snap people back to reality.
Sessions, you want to wake up and do your job. You sir can file charges of inciting riots and intimidation. But then again you have recused yourself from responsibility.
The liberal monsters/mobsters will just start carrying mace or pepper spray themselves. They will use it as an attack weapon, rather than as protective measure. I’m surprised that this hasn’t happened already.
I have a taser in my car. One has to be within arm’s reach of the attacker, so it will work wonderfully if someone has broken the window of my car while I am in it. But I have to be able to touch the attacker (or be VERY close to touching him/her/it) with the taser, whereas an attacker’s spray can more or less paralyze from about twenty feet.
If this mob violence doesn’t de-escalate soon, it’s going to come down to those who are in states where firearms are legal will be able to defend themselves (gun owners will have the advantage over gun-hating liberal wusses), and to those in states where decent folk are not allowed to defend themselves: Good luck. Consider moving.
I’m in Texas. I’ll leave it at that.
Yep, it’s coming. One of us is going to fight back and kill or severely injure one of them, then the media will blame us. So we better be ready.
I had a dog once who I put into a pen which was not all that secure and she figured out how to get out of it.
So put her in a better-fortified pen but was not perfectly secure. She figured out how to get out of it too.
This went on for a few more pens each more secure than the last then I had to build a dog kennel I thought was perfectly secure. Apparently not, she figured out how to get out of it too.
Unwittingly, I was training the dog to be an escape artist, pretty much how we have been training the left for years how to get what they want by us always rolling over, just increase the violence and we will yield.
The Left has two advantages over Conservatives with regard to activism: 1) lower employment rate and/or higher subsidy rate. It’s easier to show up to a protest when it doesn’t impact your cash flow (or augments it). 2) What is civic involvement to Conservatives is religion for the Left.
They will eventually attack the wrong person that knows how to defend themselves and someone is going to wind up in the hospital.
And the other one in jail, unfortunately — and then vilified by the media as being part of alt-right violence. Maybe even sued by the real attacker.
The first amendment does not allow people to do harm to others, to adversely affect their lives through disruption, it does not allow for threats. We don’t allow “hate crimes” for that reason, you try to hurt people (physically or psychologically) due to race, life style, gender, etc. that’s a hate crime. Do conservatives, people of faith, etc. now need to be in a protected class for our beliefs? We don’t attack due to morals, faith, and being busy working, volunteering, etc. When did big mouth David Hogg last volunteer in his community?? People who think like this disgust “stable” people. Rand Paul is right, the blood will be on their hands & when it happens (not if) they’ll say they’re sorry but that the victim deserved it due to beliefs, sick! What decent person would want to serve their country in this environment??