Rand Paul vows to do ‘everything I can to block’ Mike Pompeo’s secretary of state nomination

Sen. Rand Paul doesn’t care for President Trump’s pick to replace Rex Tillerson at the State Department and will oppose the nomination.
Paul announced Wednesday that he will “do everything I can to block” Mike Pompeo’s nomination to be Secretary of State or Gina Haspel’s nomination to lead the nation’s spy agency.
The libertarian Republican from Kentucky was the lone Republican who voted against Pompeo when Trump nominated him to head the CIA last year.
Paul, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, pointed to Pompeo’s position on torture and his support for the Iraq War as the basis of his opposition.
He also openly wondered how Haspel, once in charge of a notorious CIA “black site” where suspects were waterboarded, could be considered to run the agency.
“It’s galling to read of her glee during the waterboarding,” Paul said. “It’s absolutely appalling.”
A simple Senate majority is needed to confirm either Pompeo or Haspel, but Republicans only have 51 seats at the moment.
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who also raised concerns over Haspel, is currently fighting brain cancer and has not attended any recent Senate vote.
It’s unclear if Democrats will cross the aisle to support the pair.
Paul’s vow came after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he is not urging his party members to actively oppose the nominations.
“At this point, I am not,” Schumer said Tuesday.
Trump reportedly wants Pompeo and Haspel in place before a proposed May meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Paul must have run out of subjects to complain about so his ongoing 15 seconds of media sound bites “In Perpetuity” could continue to feed his ego and his idea of self-fulfilling relevance. Next he will pick another fight with the neighbor and begin accusing the neighbor of water boarding him. He acts like he is gunning for the Adam Schiff award for most media exposure in a year. If we can elect enough Senators to pass a bill without him he, and McCain soon will become irrelevant.
From the article above: “He also openly wondered how Haspel, once in charge of a notorious CIA “black site” where suspects were waterboarded, could be considered to run the agency.” Hey Rand, that was Fake News perpetrated by the liberal cable stations. Haspel was never involved in torture. That was brought up on Fox News this morning, that this was a Fake News story.
As much as I like this guy, lately he just takes positions that are stupid and hurtful to his party and the country! Waterboarding is not torture, if green berets do it as routine training plus at the time it was not considered torture and she was not involved, other This kind of horshit needs to stop in the Republican party, it only benefits the opposition, the OBSTRUCTIONISTS!!