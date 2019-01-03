Rand Paul scolds Mitt Romney for anti-Trump screed: ‘Big mistake’

Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday slammed Sen.-elect Mitt Romney for harshly criticizing President Trump’s character, saying that the attack was “bad for the Republican Party.”
“It’s a big mistake, and it is really getting off on the wrong foot for the senator from Utah,” said Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican.
Mr. Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee who will be sworn in as a new senator from Utah, assailed Mr. Trump in an op-ed in The Washington Post. He wrote that Mr. Trump’s conduct and actions in world affairs “defined his presidency down.”
Mr. Paul called it a self-service and disrespectful way to begin one’s service in the Senate.
“I just don’t think the president deserves new senators coming in [and] attacking his character,” he told reporters in a conference call.
Mr. Paul noted that he had opposed Mr. Trump on policy more than any of his fellow Republican senators but never attacked the president’s character.
He predicted the backlash against Mr. Romney will grow, noting that many Senate Republicans won their 2018 election with help from Mr. Trump.
He said the op-ed hurt Mr. Romney within the GOP, despite praise for him among Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans that included encouragement for Mr. Romney to challenge Mr. Trump in 2020.
“I don’t think there is an appetite for a Romney run in the Republican Party,” Mr. Paul said.
Rand Paul cares about America. Romney cares about himself.
Of course Romney was wrong. Will he change though? Very doubtful. Being a self-centered jerk has served him well this far in life. Why engage in self-reflection now?
King David, although demonstrating contemptible ‘faults’ while in the office of kingly duties, was anointed per God’s instruction and sought God to the point where God Himself called David “..a man after Mine own heart..” and promised David that his lineage would continue to reign upon the throne. (By the way, Jesus arrived via that same lineage). Solomon, David’s son and known as the wisest man, ruled with his God-given wisdom and the land prospered with a wealth, security, and peaceful existence that had never before been experienced. Solomon, in his humanity, began accumulating wives (700) and concubines (300) at an accelerated rate and the ‘complications’ thereof added unnecessary woes to the office. His husbandly ‘duties’ no doubt distracted His God-given responsibilities as he began listening to/abiding by 1000 newly acquired ‘opinions’ with more regard in some areas than he had previously to God.
In essence, there is without exception no mere man who has ever served, nor will ever serve in an office of any capacity, that can be found flawless nor beyond reproach…to include the finger pointers and castigators of others faults. To me the greater fault lies in those ‘whited-walls’ who are unable to get beyond their sour grapes and narcissism to join forces with our present leadership for the greater good and for the betterment of something bigger than themselves… in this instance that ‘something’ would be America’s best interests.
Romney got elected mostly because he moved to Utah. His chances in any other state would have been nil. He knew that too.