Rand Paul offers to buy Ilhan Omar a plane ticket to Somalia to ‘appreciate America more’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:55 am July 30, 2019
Sen. Rand Paul said in a clip released Saturday that he would chip in for a ticket to send Rep. Ilhan Omar back to Somalia to experience what a “disaster” of a country with no rights looks like.

Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, said he’s met many refugees who love the U.S. for the opportunities it provides and said Ms. Omar’s criticisms of America are as “ungrateful as you can get.”

“While I’m not saying we forcibly send her anywhere, I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to go visit Somalia,” Mr. Paul told Breitbart behind the scenes of last week’s Turning Point USA conference.

“I think she can look and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia — that has no capitalism, has no God-given rights guaranteed in a Constitution, and has about seven different tribes that have been fighting each other for the last 40 years. And then maybe after she’s visited Somalia for a while, she might come back and appreciate America more.”

Mr. Paul’s comment echoes those made by President Trump earlier this month where he said Ms. Omar, Minnesota Democrat, and her “Squad” of congresswomen of color — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — should go back to their home countries if they dislike America so much.

Trumps original tweets from July 14 are below.

Three were born in the U.S. and Ms. Omar, who was originally born in Somalia, has been a naturalized U.S. citizen for more than two decades.

While Ms. Omar has yet to respond directly, she retweeted the criticisms of Intercept and Al Jazeera contributor Mehdi Hasan who said the senator was misinformed.

“1) Paul claims Omar called America a ‘terrible country’. She never said it. A lie. 2) Paul hails America’s refugee record, ignoring the Muslim ban. 2) Omar has visited Somalia more than Paul has – & knows far more about it. 3) Paul’s dad published a white nationalist news letter,” he tweeted.

And this.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

10 Comments

overlord
overlord
12:50 pm July 30, 2019 at 12:50 pm

Isn’t that cute. Rand Paul seems to still be clueless.

jpb64usanet
jpb64usanet
1:00 pm July 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm

Is it round trip? Make it first class, one way please.

janet bell
janet bell
1:06 pm July 30, 2019 at 1:06 pm

Omar has said that America is bad. There is no Muslim ban, there are other religions in the Countries that were banned (Countries banned). The Countries do not have a proper way of vetting people.! We are not talking about Rand’s Dad!

Sen. Paul needs to keep his Attorney on retainer. He got quite a bit of money from the neighbor injuring him.

Nealstar
Nealstar
1:10 pm July 30, 2019 at 1:10 pm

Where do we contribute? One way only. Send the whole Squat.

Mike Livo
Mike Livo
1:19 pm July 30, 2019 at 1:19 pm

Yes I think she should be with the two Somali’s who were just arrested for wanting to become Islamic State members when they were getting ready to depart from Az. Oh and what happened to your Muslim Somali cop in the twin cities that shot the white woman that called the police for help? Wake up we are being destroy from the inside by these invaders and this country will fall, if we don’t find a way to stop it.

    DELICIOUS
    DELICIOUS
    2:23 pm July 30, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    Very clearly stated. The enemy is here Omar is part of it. Anything connected to Islam is here and for the purpose of destroying the USA, Why are we stalling? Are we waiting for something worse than 9/11 to happen??? It will!

macmancf
macmancf
1:29 pm July 30, 2019 at 1:29 pm

Who’s writing this crap?! President Trump never said county. He said go back to where they came from which anyone who isn’t playing the race card would realize means the districts they represent which are quickly becoming like third-world countries!

meredit
meredit
1:32 pm July 30, 2019 at 1:32 pm

In 1967 I was a 17 yr-old hippie, sure I knew everything. What a wake-up call a yt studying in Paris was. After being chased by a crazy man, groped on the subway, robbed, etc. had a sudden realization: walking through L.A.’s Skid Row at midnight was safer than living in Paris alone. Taught immigrants English for yrs in L.A. & have a relative who’s worked in the Middle East for yrs; traveled to Egypt/Jordan to visit her. Here’s what my life experience taught me.

Ms. Omar does indeed need a refresher. Sure, she’s a naturalized citizen & entitled to voice her concerns, particularly as a member of Congress. But there’s a respectful way do so that doesn’t involve bad-mouthing allies and attempting to make fundamental changes to the core values of her adopted home. That’s rude, unreasonable, and disrespectful. Imagine my relative telling the Egyptian govt how they could change things- hah! It’s about respect for your adopted country. As much as I abhor Trump, he’s right about folks having the option to go elsewhere, their native country or somewhere else, if values/laws don’t align with theirs. My international adult ESL conversation students brought this up all the time, saying things, unprompted, like, “We’re here now, not in China.” when someone mentioned differences. Omar should take a clue from such suggestions.

Wilddog
Wilddog
2:30 pm July 30, 2019 at 2:30 pm

I’ll contribute but on one condition, she’s put on an old ship and the U.S. Navy gets to use it for target practice. Then we’ll see how long Omar can tread water.

440volt
440volt
2:44 pm July 30, 2019 at 2:44 pm

The ‘Rats are all about investigations these days, maybe they should take a deep dive into the marriage practices of this fine upstanding Reprehensive.

