Rand Paul: Obamacare replacement will 'legalize sale of inexpensive insurance'

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15 (UPI) — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on Sunday said the GOP replacement for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is aimed to “give access to the most amount of people, at the least amount of cost.”
Paul made the comment during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union.
“One of the key reforms that we will do is, we’re going to legalize the sale of inexpensive insurance,” Paul said. “That means getting rid of the Obamacare mandates on what you can buy. We are going to help people save through health savings accounts, as well as a tax credit.”
Paul said young people are not purchasing insurance through the ACA because “they’re told, ‘Hey you can get it anytime after you get sick’ … and so they’ve broken the insurance model.”
“We’ve had six years to complain and we have complained — I’ve been one of those complaining about Obamacare,” Paul said. “The replacement bill that we put together, our goal is to insure the most amount of people, give access to the most amount of people, at least the amount of cost.”
The U.S. Congress this past week took the first steps to repeal the ACA. On Friday, the House of Representatives voted to pass a “repeal resolution” attached to a budget bill that would begin the process of dismantling President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare program.
“I think this is where Obamacare failed. They wanted to insure people, their motives were good, their heart was in the right place. But they put so many mandates in it that they made it too expensive,” Paul said.
Paul said the replacement bill should be passed at the same time the ACA is repealed. Republican lawmakers have been criticized for threatening to repeal the ACA without a replacement in place, which could cause millions to lose insurance coverage.
House Speaker Paul Ryan this week said the U.S. Congress would not repeal the ACA without a replacement.
“We want to do this at the same time, and in some cases in the same bill,” Ryan said. “So we want to advance repealing this law with its replacement at the same time.”
We all know that Obama’s “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it” was a LIE. It was in reality “If (WE, the Obamacare) like your health care plan, you can keep it”.
No one should be forced to buy a insurance policy that they do not want. If you do not buy health insurance one must be content with the free health care that they get.
Rand Paul labors under the delusion that non-SELF-governing social parasites will willingly spend their own money when things get affordable, when they can still sell their vote and get the same commodity for free, thereby freeing up their own money to by the drugs and alcohol that numb their minds as to the reality of their own failed lives,,,,destroying their own health, and eventually drive up the cost of our healthcare back to unaffordability on a national basis. The so called AFFORDABLE Healthcare Obama presented was an outright deception, NEVER constructed to be affordable, and only designed to take from American producers and give free to those who would sell their votes as easily as they sell their souls. Obamacare like most Liberal concocted social criminal redistribution of wealth, just succeeded in legalizing the government theft of honest labor to enhance the inept, lazy and socially criminal elements of the American Political class. Anything that funds and promotes the redistribution of honest wealth to those who dishonestly refuse to pull their own weight, based on phony past discrimination accusations, gender division, or social inequality will only promote more discrimination, gender division, failure and social inequality, not to mention political criminal activity.
Literally anything is better. Just pulling the plug would mean no health system. The market would sort it all out in a year or so and we’d be better off.
Going back to what we had before would be an instant improvement.
Throw in the long and detailed conservative wishlist (that the libs have been lying for years saying we have no ideas of our own) and we can probably have twice as good as what we had before Obamacare.
This isn’t hard. We know what’s been tried. We know what works. We know what fails. We have the votes to make it happen. Just do it.
Honest Americans know what works, but do they have the courage to do it themselves, like honest Americans did in the past, and insist their fellow citizens do likewise. No nation can succeed in SELF-government, so long as its criminal elements of the political class continue to kill that ability, through government promotion on government dependence, killing all ability to SELF-govern their lives on an individual basis that on a collective level soon destroys a nation’s ability to collectively SELF-Govern without Kings, Czars, or Pharaoh’s.