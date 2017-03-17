Rand Paul notes that McCain is ‘a little bit unhinged’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Rand Paul called fellow Republican Sen. John McCain “a little bit unhinged” Thursday after McCain had said “the senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin,” the Russian president.
He also said McCain, who is 80, may be “past his prime.”
The discord between two senators from the same party is remarkable even in the current political environment.
Paul’s comments came in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” He was responding to remarks McCain made a day earlier while seeking a Senate vote on including Montenegro in NATO.
Previous Story: McCain’s obnoxious attack on Rand Paul
Russia opposes Montenegro’s inclusion in NATO. As debate ensued, McCain saw Paul come to the Senate floor and remarked that anyone who objected to his request would be carrying out “the desires and ambitions of Vladimir Putin, and I do not say that lightly.”
Paul objected nonetheless, a parliamentary obstacle to McCain’s request for a future vote.
The senator from Kentucky did not explain his actions and left the Senate chamber, which only seemed to increase McCain’s disdain. He said Paul was blocking a treaty supported by an overwhelming number of senators and repeated the assertion about working for Putin. Two Democratic senators — Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Ben Cardin of Maryland — also criticized Paul.
“I have to agree with Senator McCain. He is working in support of Russia’s interest in America or he is holding this hostage for something that is totally unrelated to what we are doing with Montenegro’s accession into NATO. In either case, it is totally inappropriate,” Shaheen said.
Paul said in Thursday’s interview that McCain in his remarks has made “a really, really strong case for term limits. I think maybe he’s past his prime. I think maybe he’s gotten a little bit unhinged.” McCain was elected to a sixth term last year.
Paul went on to argue that McCain’s foreign policy views “greatly overextend us.” Paul questioned whether it would be in the best interest of the United States to get involved in a war if Montenegro were involved in an altercation with another country.
It’s not the first time the pair had a war of words. McCain once said it’s always the “wacko birds” on the right and left who get the media megaphone, and then made clear he was talking about Paul, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rand Paul notes that McCain is ‘a little bit unhinged’,
Hey Rand, McCain is more than a little bit unhinged. McCain is a “maverick” TRAITOR, open borders, big spending RINO who sleeps with the DemoRATS. Hey McCain TRAITOR, take a selfie of yourself in bed with BOTOX Pelosi and Chukky SISSY QUEEN Schumer! The New York Times can have a full page photo of the above, on the front page.
It’s become quite obvious that McCain has lost it. Seems like he shows another example almost every day. The ******* had to use democrat dirty tricks to get re-elected last time. Can he be recalled?
They pickled Einsteins brain when he died to study how genius works. McCain’s is already pickled and should be studied to see how torture effects the human mind. He is getting more incoherent in his old age than Muhammad Ali, and many Pro Football quarterbacks with multiple concussions. Even Troy Aikman knew when to retire. Maybe he and Ginsburg can hook up in a retirement home for the socialist mind abused, or at least get some assisted living skills that actually work and make sense.
What ever scientist had the curse of studying his brain would have to return it “Not fit for study!”
And as to the comment of he is not just a little off, he is a lot, i fuly agree. Mccaint is a perfect example of WHY liberalism ROTS THE MIND!
A “Little Unhinged”, McCain is completely out of th door frame. I can’t for the life of me understand how the people in AZ re-elected him. He has shown signs of slipping off the rails for a long time. He left the the centerline a long time ago. Between McCain and Lindsay Graham they are doing their best to destroy what is left of the thinking GOP in the senate.