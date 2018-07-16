Rand Paul, Kentucky senator, on interfering in foreign elections: ‘We all do it’

Sen. Rand Paul on Sunday said it’s a mistake to try to extract accountability from Russia for its interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and that countries with the means to meddle in foreign elections, including the U.S., have at least tried to do so in the past.
“They’re another country. They’re going to spy on us. They do spy on us. They’re going to interfere in our elections. We also do the same,” the Kentucky Republican said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“We all do it. What we need to do is make sure our electoral process is protected, and I think because this has gotten partisan and it’s all about partisan politics, we’ve forgotten that, really, the most important thing is the integrity of our election,” Mr. Paul said.
He said from Russia’s perspective, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, was responsible for some meddling during the Obama administration.
“I’m not saying they’re equivalent, or morally equivalent, but I am saying that this is the way the Russians respond,” the senator said.
Ahead of President Trump’s Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, Mr. Paul said he doubted the Russians would admit it, in the same way the U.S. isn’t going to admit its influence in campaigns in other countries’ elections.
“So all countries that can spy, do. All countries that want to interfere in elections and have the ability … they try,” he said.
Mr. Paul said the recent indictment of 12 Russian military officers for allegedly stealing Democratic emails and interfering in the 2016 election is a “good thing,” but that the Department of Justice probably could have gotten to the bottom of things without a special counsel.
“If we have proof that they did it, which it sounds we did, we should now spend our time protecting ourselves instead of sort of having this witch hunt on the president,” he said.
He said there’s “no evidence” so far that Mr. Trump has been personally involved.
“So I think we need to be done with this so we can start actually protecting our elections from foreign countries,” Mr. Paul said.
Join the discussion
Re today’s Russia / USA summit, Trump’s response on the meddling question was brilliant.
Given our intelligence agencies were unable to find any meaningful hacking of the GOP servers, but instead claimed along with the DNC, that the Dem’s DNC servers and emails were hacked by Russia and the intelligence agencies also claimed Hillary Clinton’s illegal offsite servers and emails were vulnerable and had also been hacked by Russia, then … OBVIOUSLY, THE MOST AND BEST DEFINITIVE PROOFS OF RUSSIAN HACKING OF THOSE DNC AND HILLARY SERVERS WERE CONTAINED WITHIN THE DNC AND HILLARY CLINTON’S SERVERS AND EMAILS THEMSELVES.
WHY THEN WERE THE DNC’s and HILLARY CLINTON’S SERVERS AND MORE THAN 30,000 OF HER CLASSIFIED AND UNCLASSIFIED E-MAILS PERMITTED TO DISAPPEAR BY OUR INTELLIGENCE / INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES?
You are welcome to draw your own conclusions about what John Brennan, James Comey, Loretta Lynch and related parties were up to.
PS 1 – As far as our President making extradition demands (as some Demjerk Politicians have demanded of him) of a country whose laws succinctly forbid extradition of Russian citizens would not only be counter productive, it would be stupid and ultimately make our President look weak.
PS 2 – Did anyone miss or forget that Putin had just confirmed that $400 million dollars were taken out of Russia illegally and channeled to the Clinton Presidential Campaign? I would hope not!
NOPE.. I Do remember that 400 mil was channeled to the clinton crime syndicate.
HILLARY had an illegal server built in her home to hide her illegal Clinton Foundation deals.
HILLARY conducted official State Dept business on the illegal server, despite the law being very clear that ignorance is no defense.
HILLARY had a laughable security system so it could be hacked by Russia, China, that “Dude you’re getting a Dell” guy, or even Jared from Subway. I think the admin password was X, because p@$$w0rd was too hard for a senile and bitter old woman remember.
HILLARY had thousands of emails on that server to prove she was engaging daily in criminal activities for profit, at the expense of our national secrets.
HILLARY orchestrated the sale of 20% of the US national uranium reserves to the Russian Uranium One company.
HILLARY kept operating the server in her house, containing top secret information, even after she was no longer Secy of State, selling future favors to friends and enemies alike.
HILLARY had them wipe the server clean with BleachBit, once it became obvious they were looking into the email scandal.
So obviously this is all Trump’s fault and he must be impeached immediately.
Does Obama’s meddling in the Israel election come to mind. Obama using taxpayer money, to try to prevent Netanyahu from being elected. Hey DemoRATS, was that Russia Collusion on Obama’s part, trying to prevent Netanyahu from being elected?
Don’t forget his meddling in Brexit, and in Ireland’s Gay marriage vote.
The LORD said to Abram (the Father of the Jewish people).
Genesis 12:3-4 “And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”
Perhaps God meddled in the US elections after the Obamanation meddled in the Israel elections. Maybe Mueller should look into that. 🙂
Don’t forget Hillary’s complete and total theft of the Dem Party nomination from Bernie Sanders in 2016. I’m as conservative as they come and even I felt the pain on that one.
How DARE she? No shame. No remorse. Not an ounce of guilt.
And if she would do that to a member of her own party, what makes me think for a second she would suddenly develop a set of morals and refuse to cheat in the general election against the GOP candidate?
Why is it supposed to be news that the Russians try to manipulate our elections and forget how we try to hack and affect the outcome of theirs. Only a politically naïve child or a media fool on a mission to manipulate public opinion would act like the inspector in the Movie Casablanca that he was surprised gambling was going on inside a gambling establishment. The DNC got hacked because they were engaged in criminal activity and would not (unlike the Republicans) allow the FBI to intercede and protect their servers, and then there was “Control Freak” Hillary who was found out her pathological uncontrollable need for secrecy and control was the entrance to the door of political exposure. Hillary would rather lose a sure election for her party than take a chance that people would read her E-mails and see just how crooked she was. Truth always wins out in the end which is why we lived to see the fall of the house of Clinton, which turned out to be a house made of sand and swamp things.
All countries “interfere” with elections of others? Really? We do know that the obaman did it with Israel in trying to oust Netanyahu. And his interference was anything but sly. The ***hole was so blatent about it that even if nothing else he did was evil, this was enough to shred what he calls “legacy.” (Name needs to be obliterated, all actions while pretending to be president need to be voided and all assets gained while holding the office need to be stripped from him to repay a tiny fraction of what he “stole” from the taxpayers. I used to be in favor of trying him for treason and if convicted, to have him executed by live gibbeting. Now, just throw him in a cold, dark, solitary cell and leave him to rot.
Just because Dhimmicruds did so twice in the case of Israel (1998 when Clinton sent his campaign-manager to help Ehud Barak, and 2015 from 0bama) doesn’t mean that all nations do it Rand!
Maybe not all other nations, but the US has been guilty of trying to manipulate the votes in many other countries for 60+ years..