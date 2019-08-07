Rand Paul has part of lung removed because of 2017 assault by neighbor

Sen. Rand Paul announced Monday part of his lung had to be removed via surgery over the weekend after he suffered complications from an assault by his neighbor in 2017.

“Unfortunately, I will have to limit my August activities. Part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend. The doctors, nurses, & staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were great. I should be able to return to the Senate in September,” the Kentucky Republican tweeted.

The senator was assaulted by his neighbor, Dr. Rene Boucher, a registered Democrat, in 2017, who originally testified in court he lost his temper in a “landscaping dispute” with the Kentucky Republican by tackling him, resulting in broken ribs and face lacerations.

According to the Bowling Green Daily News, police say Boucher came on to Paul’s property and tackled him from behind. Police said Paul suffered small cuts to his face and “and had trouble breathing due to a potential rib injury.” He was examined by a doctor. Boucher admitted to tackling the senator, according to police. – Source is Heavy.com

Rene Boucher pleaded guilty last year to assaulting Mr. Paul, and the senator also won a civil verdict against Boucher for more than $582,000 in January.

Just last week Tom Arnold and Ilhan Omar joined to spread hate by using that incident against Paul.

