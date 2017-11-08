Ralph Northam victory in VA based on dishonesty and racial animus

Yes, Virginia, there is still a Jim Crow. And his name is Ralph Northam, who deployed the most racially charged, dishonest, divisive and incendiary campaign in decades to get elected governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Mr. Northam, nee Crow, won the must-win race Tuesday in which history and decadeslong political trends were so heavily in his favor that it should have been impossible for him to lose.
In addition, he entered the race as a moderate, widely respected and serious person who easily appealed to the pro-government Republicans in the populous region of Northern Virginia that thrives around the federal government swamp in Washington, D.C.
Over the past 40 years, only once has Virginia elected a governor from the same party that won the White House the previous year. With Republican Donald Trump in the White House, Mr. Northam, nee Crow, was all but guaranteed to win this off-year election in a walk.
This trend has only intensified in the favor of Democrats in recent elections as the state turns bluer and bluer because of population in the swampy northern part of the state. Add to that the unique distaste for the government-bashing Mr. Trump, an outsider who is loathed by all the swamp creatures who commute into the District from Northern Virginia.
The state, after all, is the only Southern state that did not support Mr. Trump in last year’s election. Mr. Trump lost Virginia by 5 percentage points. (Newsflash: He won anyway, thank you very much.)
Ed Gillespie, hardly a D.C. outsider in the manner of Mr. Trump, nonetheless ran a smart campaign focusing on many of the issues that won Mr. Trump the White House without trying to ride on the president’s double-sided coattails.
Proving just how potent those populist, nonpolitically correct issues are — even in Virginia — Mr. Gillespie closed the gap.
Mr. Northam’s walk became a jog. Then a race.
But no one expected what happened next. Because they thought they know Mr. Northam. And they respected him. They thought he was a decent, honorable guy.
Under pressure, he turned.
Mr. Northam accused Mr. Gillespie of “fear-mongering” for highlighting the growing threat from the Salvadoran mafia MS-13, which has metastasized in the county’s uncontrolled illegal population.
Then Mr. Northam seemed to embrace the concept of sanctuary cities — illegal enclaves where jurisdictions would allow illegal aliens to live illegally — in Virginia. Over the course of the campaign, he eventually flip-flopped back against allowing sanctuary cities.
But it was in the final weeks of the campaign when Mr. Gillespie began closing strong that Mr. Northam, nee Crow, truly revealed himself.
In coordination with his campaign, Northam supporters released an ad trying to score political points off the horrid tragedy over the summer in Charlottesville, where a lunatic from out of state ran down and killed a woman protesting neo-Nazis from out of state.
The ad depicted a white man in a ball cap driving a pickup truck driving around in search of little minority children to run down and kill with his pickup truck — the vehicle of choice, obviously, for all those racist white rednecks who live outside Northern Virginia.
On the back of the truck: an Ed Gillespie bumper sticker.
In other words, if you support Mr. Gillespie, you are a racist murderer. Even more politically powerful, if Mr. Gillespie wins, the Virginians all across the commonwealth who supported him will prowl the streets to run down and kill minority children.
The single most disgusting, racist, dishonest ad in modern political history.
But, hey, it worked. Right, Mr. Crow? Er, I mean Mr. Northam?
• Charles Hurt can be reached at churt@washingtontimes.com and on Twitter @charleshurt.
Again, we seldom get the caliber of candidates we want, but always elect the kind we deserve because they reflect the people who vote them in. Virginia just elected dishonest persons, which shows the Virginians themselves to prefer the temporary fleeting safety of dishonesty and delusion to the lasting safety of honesty and clear thoughts. The founders of the Old Dominion are spinning in their graves,,,particularly the ones whose statues have been hauled away to rewrite the clarity and lessons of history into the delusion of social safety nets, and promises of future success, based upon unfillable promise, lies and political and moral actions that place themselves and their children in moral and financial jeopardy. Thanks the morally loose liberal Democrats who have in their deceptions, managed to take the meaning of Virgin and innocence out the State of Virginia whose future moral and financial molestation is as inevitable as night follows day, and Democrats follow and persue those they deceive.
inluminatuo good to see your comments again…keep on the great job.
What did anyone expect, when VA beach, Norfolk and Richmond are IMO solidly liberal, thus making the entire rest of the state’s votes moot..
As one of the seemingly few conservatives of Northern Virginia, who commutes into DC daily, I am surrounded on all sides by liberals and Leftists. Northern VA counties that used to be red or somewhat red are now blue aided by in influx of Latinos, immigrants, refugees, and others. The current VA governor, McAuliffe, in 2016, decreed that 250,000 felons would have their rights restored to vote. So, the deck has been somewhat stacked in VA, now solidly a blue state. I’m saddened about it all but know that the good fight must go on and I intend to carry on… Thus far, VA is not representative of the many other states that both elected President Trump and who have 32 Republican governors and legislatures. As VA goes, so does not go the country – thankfully.
I hate to tell you, but the Republican establishment is happy about this. They do NOT want to be the majority. Their job is much easier when they are in the minority. That way, they can spew all of the bravado and make all the false claims they wish about what they would do, if only they were in power….without having to worry about actually being held accountable.
For the last year we have seen what happens when they do have the power….nothing. They just knew Hillary was going to win, and they were perfectly happy with that because it meant their little charade could continue without worry.
When Trump did win, I can assure you there was panic among many Republicans, because they understood that now, they were going to have to actually back up what they claimed.
Instead, all we’ve seen is back pedaling and excuses. The good thing is that many of the worst….Bob Corker, Jeff Flake, etc. are getting while the getting is good. They can’t be gone fast enough in my book.
The silver lining is that we have a chance to get some real conservatives put in office in 18. But don’t kid yourself, if the Republicans lose the majority in the house or senate, the establishment Republicans are going to be breathing a sigh of relief. That way they can relax and it will go back to being corrupt business as usual.
For the record, I have not voted for an incumbent in over a decade now…and all of my representatives are Republicans. Bob Corker is my senator. That should tell the story right there.
ConservativeNotRepublican, Great commentary! You hit the nail on the head!
It’s gotten to the point i wonder, WHY BOTHER voting, when the idiot RINOs we elect, don’t do anything to stop the commie loving liberals
In simplest terms, he won by Dhimmicrud SOP of lying bulkerloads!