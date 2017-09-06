Loading posts...
Rahm Emanuel tells students Chicago schools are ‘Trump-free zone’

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday assured incoming high schoolers that they need not to worry about President Trump ending the “Dreamers” program, saying Chicago Public Schools are a “Trump-free” sanctuary for young illegal immigrants.

“To all the Dreamers that are here in this room and in the city of Chicago: You are welcome in the city of Chicago. This is your home. And you have nothing to worry about,” Mr. Emanuel told a group of freshman on the first day of classes at Solorio Academy High School, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“Chicago, our schools, our neighborhoods, our city, as it relates to what President Trump said, will be a Trump-free zone. You have nothing to worry about,” Mr. Emanuel said. “And I want you to know this, and I want your families to know this. And rest assured, I want you to come to school … and pursue your dreams.”

Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool said the school system is a “sanctuary” for undocumented students.

“We do not allow federal agents on these grounds and in this building,” he said, the Sun-Times reported. “You are safe and secure here to learn, to grow and to pursue your dreams and we hope that you do so.”

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it is ending former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, which allowed illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to be shielded from deportation.

  1. Rahm Emanuel is nothing but a criminal. Pure and simple, he is an anarchist. It is too bad that Sessions does not have the guts to put these criminal, anarchist politicians in prison!

    • Well if Chicago schools do not Have to abide by federal law and the mayor seems to think they are above the federal laws of our land? Then simple let’s save money and not send anymore federal money for Chicago schools or the city!

  4. Rahm Emanuel would be better served to worry about preventing the carnage in his city, which is the worst in the country, and not about our president fulfilling his campaign promises that got him elected instead of Rahm’s choice, Hillary. Rahm and the Clintons–crooked together.

  7. Emanuel, YOU ARE A MORON!!!! NOTHING BUT AN EVIL CRIMINAL!!! You have destroyed Chicago.. I remember when it was a good place to live .. BUT NO MORE… I WOULDN’T WANT A DOG TO LIVE THERE….
    If he had any brains, he would Know that President Trump is NOT focused on deporting illegal aliens who are working, following the laws.. he is focused on getting the CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS OUT OF THE COUNTRY!!!! Am so sick of the lies and the hate of these morons like Emanuel…. He is a huge problem and trouble maker and needs to be removed from office… There are a lot more others just like him that should be removed…

  8. “We do not allow federal agents on these grounds and in this building,”

    He’s awful full of himself, LOL! I’m guessing this isn’t gonna work out in the long run for the little obfuscator.

  9. Dear Mayor Emanuel,

    I will be visiting Chicago soon, where I will rob a Federally insured bank. I intend to then give the proceeds from my crime to my son, who will have had no involvement in the crime whatsoever. In view of the fact that you will be protecting the children whose parents committed a Federal crime for which they had no control or involvement, I expect that you will afford my son the same protection, and allow him to keep the money and thus also benefit from my crime. And by the way, I also appreciate the fact that you will not allow Federal agents to operate in your fine town, because that will keep the FBI off my neck.

    Looking forward to my visit,

  10. that little guy is a moron…
    can’t believe the ***** that become city mayors… embarrassing

    personally hoping a giant tree falls on Rahm

