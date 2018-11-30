Racism — It’s Everywhere! It’s Everywhere!

It’s sobering how much race dominates the public discourse today. But as long as we’re discussing stereotypes, we should note that leftists and elites are the ones obsessed with race, not the flyover Neanderthals to whom they impute this evil. Give it a rest, eggheads.
Leftists can scarcely discuss any issue without injecting this toxicity. They imagine it everywhere — the ubiquitous boogeyman that validates their perpetual vilification of conservatives. (Note: I considered using “white men” instead of “conservatives” in the preceding sentence but realized it would be unwise because A) as a possessor and unwitting purveyor of white privilege, I’m not allowed to opine publicly on these matters and B) though race-baiting elites pretend white privilege is the culprit, neither women nor African-Americans are exempt from the taint if they are political conservatives.)
Think about it. Liberals invoke race in discussions of immigration, voting, sports, education, taxes, health care, welfare and law enforcement. It is sick stuff. Consider a few examples.
—President Trump calls himself a nationalist, and liberals accuse him of speaking in code — signaling to his supposedly alt-right base that he’s a neo-Nazi. Sorry, but Trump doesn’t speak in code. What you see is what you get, and to him and his grateful base, “nationalism” means patriotism. They appreciate an American president who’s unapologetically bullish on America.
—Border enforcement hawks don’t see immigration through a racial lens. That leftists believe or pretend to believe we do may indicate they are projecting their own prejudices onto us. For us, it’s about the rule of law, our national sovereignty and our national identity, which is distinctly based on ideas grounded in liberty, not race. We are a melting pot, and a compelling reason to control our borders is to ensure that immigrants enter at an orderly pace and learn to assimilate into our culture rather than settle into Balkanized ethnic enclaves.
—Democrats constantly harp on alleged threats to “our democracy” — which is odd, given their authoritarian proclivities, but again, they project. They see no inconsistency in advocating that immigrants here illegally be allowed to vote and railing against foreign interference in our elections. Here again, they invoke race. Republicans, they baselessly claim, suppress minority votes. If liberals truly cared about the integrity of “our democracy,” they’d support voter identification measures, because reasonable people understand that you should have to prove you are who you claim to be before you can vote. How patronizing of Democrats to suggest that minorities are incapable of accomplishing this menial task as a condition for participating.
—With Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s victory in the Mississippi runoff election, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris may be removed from the Senate Judiciary Committee, because Republicans will be entitled to another committee seat and Harris is the least senior member. But — you guessed it — Democrats are saying it’s not about her seniority but about her race.
—Speaking of Sen. Hyde-Smith, Democrats, in a desperate effort to elect Mike Espy, shamelessly smeared her as a racist based on certain lighthearted remarks she made. In the weeks between the midterm election and the runoff, Democrats ignored issues affecting the nation — the economy and foreign policy, for example — and framed the contest solely around whether Hyde-Smith is a dastardly racist. It didn’t work.
—I just read a long essay in which the author critiqued the “Rocky” movie series in light of the latest installment, “Creed II,” which he believes redeems the series from its racist themes. If I understand the piece — and I readily admit I may not — the series has provided white racists the vicarious enjoyment of seeing a “great white hope” defeating a superior black boxing champion. I’ve watched every “Rocky” movie, and race never entered my mind. Like most people, I rooted for Rocky because he was an underdog, not because his opponent, Apollo Creed, was a stand-in for Muhammad Ali, whom whites presumably loathed. Sorry again, but I was a Muhammad Ali superfan, beginning with his first fight against Sonny Liston. I rooted for him in every fight, irrespective of his opponent’s race. As a Michael Jordan superfan, I rooted for him and the Bulls against Larry Bird and Bill Laimbeer. I doubt I’m much different from most white sports fans.
The left’s cynical exploitation of race is wrongheaded, twisted, patronizing and incalculably destructive to society. One can pray that with improvement in economic conditions for minority communities as a direct result of conservative policies, minorities will eventually rebel against the political party that casts them as permanent victims and support the one that sees them as individuals with equal dignity, equal rights and equal aptitudes for success.
David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney.
I think Dave got it 100% right about the leftist projection of their own racism & prejudice.
I just read an article on Marc Lamont Hill, and both his anti-Semitism and support of the Rev. Farrakhan’s idea for separate all-black institutions. Of course, political correctness forbids anyone from noting the obvious: these are both blatantly and utterly racist positions…but its okay, we’re told, because Hill isn’t white.
Has there been any outcry, calls for boycotts, or protests about Jada Smith public “revolution” towards blonde white-women? In fact, being a blonde white-woman and standing within Jada’s line of view is a “micro-aggression” by the blonde, as it “triggers,” her to recall being teased as a child; which MAKES her project racism on all blonde women. This, of course, is the very definition of a racism. If you’re not self-identified as being a member of a victim-class, then being racist as a minority, is actually another intersectional aspect of an even greater claim to victimhood.
MLK, when he made is famous “I have a Dream” speech, had EVERY RIGHT to claim victimhood; he lived in a time where racism WASN’T based upon micro-aggressions. Ironically, he didn’t assert being a perpetual victim; he proudly announced that he’d win the fight and claim victory. I doubt he’d even considered today’s PC world where racism BY minorities would become open and tolerated; and, “victimhood” would be touted as a badge of honor.
IT’s racist, as long as you are the right color/political demograph. Otherwise, it’s not racism.
THAT ITSELF is discriminatory.
All brought to you by the party of ‘tolerance and inclusiveness.’ NOT!
“But as long as we’re discussing stereotypes, we should note that leftists and elites are the ones obsessed with race, not the flyover Neanderthals to whom they impute this evil.”
This has ALWAYS been true! I’ve been saying for a long time now that black people keep saying they want a “color-blind” society, but they make that impossible by making EVERY ISSUE about skin color!
The Letist LOONS harp on “racism” because it’s all they have! They have no platform, no constructive ideas, only a CONSTANT litany of grievances on behalf of the various VICTIM GROUPS they have designated with their divisive “identity politics.” And since they can’t argue with the economic and OTHER successes that Pres. Trump has achieved, they fall back on simply calling him a “racist,” though they NEVER cite any examples of his “racism”–because there ARE NONE–which doesn’t stop them from CONTINUALLY throwing that dog-eared, worn-out RACE CARD at our President!
Today’s Leftist LOONS are projecting ALL the world’s evils upon, SCAPEGOATING, and ginning up hatred against white people, the SAME WAY that Hitler scapegoated the JEWS, just proving, once more, that Nazism/Fascism is just another side to the SAME evil coin as Communism, and today’s radical-Left Commucrat Party is FASCIST to the core!