Racism: Democrats urge NAACP convention to marshal black vote against Donald Trump

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:40 am July 23, 2019
15

Democrats on Monday made their case that President Trump is a racist directly to the national NAACP convention in Detroit, urging the country’s preeminent civil rights organization to marshal the black vote to oust him in 2020.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, one of the four far-left congresswomen known as “The Squad,” took a defiant stand against Mr. Trump’s call for the foursome to “go back” to the places from which they came.

“Yeah, I’m not going nowhere — not until I impeach this president,” she said to cheers at the 110th annual convention of the nation’s oldest civil rights organization.

“The Squad is all of you,” said Ms. Tlaib, who represents a Detroit-area district. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Democrat, said in a speech to the civil rights activists that Mr. Trump led the Ku Klux Klan out of the shadows and into the public square.

“This is a critical moment in our history. The leadership of NAACP is needed as we see the poison of racism,” she said. “Donald Trump has given permission to people who used to stand in sheets in the middle of the night to stand in the light in front of the microphones. This is wrong.”


Before Rashida Tlaib was a congresswoman she was a protester, forcibly removed for disrupting a Trump speech in 2016.

Democrats’ cries of racism have reached a fever pitch since Mr. Trump tweeted “go back” and supporters at his rally in North Carolina last week chanted “send her back” about Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-born “Squad” member.

Mr. Trump later disavowed the chant, but he was adamant that the four House members, who are all women of color, hate America and Israel and should leave the country if they don’t love it.

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton made charges of racism a cornerstone of her 2016 presidential campaign against Mr. Trump, and Democrats appear determined to do it again. The racism message is expected to echo across the NAACP convention when the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates take the stage Wednesday.

“It will be malpractice for any candidate not to highlight it, particularly in front of this audience,” said Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist in South Carolina.

He said the NAACP presidential forum will be a must-watch for voters in South Carolina, home to the first primary in the South and a key test of black support for the Democratic hopefuls.

The top contenders — former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont — will be among those courting the black primary voters at the NAACP forum.

“To go to the NAACP convention and put this message before the country is exactly what they have to do. This is not a moment for political timidity or civic timidity,” former NAACP President Cornell Williams Brooks said on MSNBC.

He applauded Ms. Tlaib for rallying the convention against Mr. Trump and said she was speaking to “the folks who are in the crosshairs of the president’s racism.”

Mr. Brooks said the president had made racist appeals with an eye on the 2020 election and that Democrats were obligated to confront him.

“If we ignore the president’s racism, we literally put him on the same moral plane as anyone else who is running for the presidency who is not engaged in this xenophobia, anti-Semitism and this racism. Remember, this is the same president who offered up an apology, if you will, for white supremacists in Charlottesville,” he said.

On the NAACP stage, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, didn’t name Mr. Trump but used quotes from Thomas Paine and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to describe the urgency of the times.

“In the dark days of the Revolution, Thomas Paine said the times have found us. We do not place ourselves in the category of our Founders, but we know the urgency of the times,” she said. “The times have found all of us to make the difference our country is crying out for.”

The Democratic candidates also have traded racism jabs with one another.

Ms. Harris gained momentum for her run after confronting Mr. Biden at the Miami debate in June about his opposition to busing to desegregate public schools in the 1970s. The exchange, which displayed Ms. Harris’ skills as a former prosecutor and California attorney general, catapulted her into the top tier of candidates in the race.

Mr. Biden weathered the criticism and maintained his front-runner position, though his poll leads have narrowed.

Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey has criticized Mr. Biden repeatedly for his leading role as a senator in passing the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which has been blamed for contributing to mass incarceration that hits blacks heavily.

The issue so far has failed to gain traction for Mr. Booker, who is mired in the low single digits in polls.

The NAACP convention offers an opportunity for Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, to improve his weak standing with black voters. He has been criticized for race relations in his city and a recent fatal police shooting of a black man.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

15 Comments

Rowwdy Colt
Rowwdy Colt
9:07 am July 23, 2019 at 9:07 am

“Democrats’ cries of racism have reached a fever pitch since Mr. Trump tweeted “go back” It is PRESIDENT Trump…not “Mr.”. Idiot writer.

Racism reached fever pitch the day the crook from Chitown was elected and subsequently squatted in the Oval office for 8 years. It wouldn’t matter what President Trump said, the racists will still scream Billy hell over any and everything. They also seem to forget who started the NAACP.

artw45
artw45
9:07 am July 23, 2019 at 9:07 am

It gets s old and worn out, from day one the left has had no argument against Trump, except they hate him because…………

mack2
mack2
9:09 am July 23, 2019 at 9:09 am

They have pretty much worn that ‘racist’ card to bits of scrap paper.

Sorry, Dem’s, when someone says basically ‘go back to the place you or your parents emigrated to the US from, look around, check out the high crime , poor living conditions, etc., then come back and tell me again why you think America is garbage, and you are so anti-America.’
Is not being racist.

overlord
overlord
9:13 am July 23, 2019 at 9:13 am

They should have booed her off the stage. Tell her to go home.
She has nothing but misery for them.

AmVetUSA
AmVetUSA
9:16 am July 23, 2019 at 9:16 am

The NAACP should send the White House a case of Preparation H, because the squad is going to be the biggest most relentless pain in the A$$!!

The Real Truth
The Real Truth
9:19 am July 23, 2019 at 9:19 am

The INTELLIGENT people out there KNOW that Donald Trump is NOT Racist ! The members of the “Squad” are HATEFUL women, who will say, and do anything to hurt our President. The truth is that these women DO NOT like America, especially Omar, and Rashida, and they should absolutely NOT be in our US Congress !

dumbvet
dumbvet
9:20 am July 23, 2019 at 9:20 am

Everything is racist EG: white women wearing hoop earrings, a row of tree separating a golf course from black neighborhood, Ivanka buying her daughter a white dog, and so on and so on and so on!
The word racist has lost all meaning!

csmagb .
csmagb .
9:21 am July 23, 2019 at 9:21 am

Hey ra-sheet-a, it’s “I’m not going anywhere ” you foolish imbecile…
She is another oxygen thief…

empd
empd
9:23 am July 23, 2019 at 9:23 am

The left is pulling out all the stops to destroy PRESIDENT Trump.

Between the Epstein trafficking/blackmail scandal and the attempted coup treason/sedition, they are running for their lives. I am just waiting until they start leaving the country because that will show clearly indictments are coming down. (Go for them, AG Barr. Don’t let us down.)

Racism is the most abused and misused word in the English language. If there were anything damning the Commicrats had against PRESIDENT Trump, they would not be plastering the thought-controlling media with this garbage and the psycho Squad would be relegated to the trash bin of history as consummate liars.

disqus_YTzzQF5vq3
disqus_YTzzQF5vq3
9:24 am July 23, 2019 at 9:24 am

That is the democratic plantation.
That’s them showing their democracy in action.
Who owns who here?
Forcing black not to vote for the Trump train.
Who has who in chains?
Who’s the true racist?
The democratic plantation. That’s who.

capricorn1
capricorn1
9:28 am July 23, 2019 at 9:28 am

the time has passed for the naacp to be abolished along with the miss black america pageant all black colleges the black panthers blm black entertainment tv and the uncf.

all racist entities imho.

mrp15
mrp15
9:29 am July 23, 2019 at 9:29 am

Maybe Tlaib of the Squad should learn grammar before she opens her mouth. “I’m not going nowhere” is an improper use of a double negative but this fool knows no better. And she’s too dumb to realize that our president’s comments about the squad were not about race or color, but rather criticism about their lack of patriotism because as members of congress they should be patriotic and not be spewing anti-American sentiment. If they hate our country and support terrorists like al Queda, ISIS, etc., they should leave.

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:32 am July 23, 2019 at 9:32 am

Better go look at what Pressley said. If you have Brown Skin and don’t vote Brown we don’t want you, if you have Black Skin and don’t vote Black, if you are Muslim and don’t vote Muslim we don’t want you. Now that is truly RACIST. If the NAACP doesn’t think so, then they are not very smart.

Wes Cordeau
Wes Cordeau
9:36 am July 23, 2019 at 9:36 am

I have been watching the hyped up activity surrounding President Trump & The Squad, as they like to be called.
Writers are calling it Racist because of what he said to these ladies of “color”, and of course the Dems are fundraising over this issue. The Squad has been elevated far higher in public awareness than any Freshman Congressman I am aware of in the past 50 years anyway (HRC may have been an exception).

So why is it that President trump only seems to have an issue with The Squad, and not the other Dozens of people of color in Congress? Could it be, just maybe that The Squad has stated they want to turn the US into a Socialist Country, and it’s not about color at all, but ideology?

According to Google, there are 49 Black, 38 Hispanic & 15 Asian members of the 115th Congress. So of the 102 members of color, President Trump has ideology differences with 4 of them.

And, it just so happens that these four Squad Members espouse the Socialist System for our Country. I see a direct correlation.
How about you?

johnw1120
johnw1120
9:39 am July 23, 2019 at 9:39 am

Well we have the opportunity here to get some facts, if the NAACP promotes, this then we will have CONFIRMED once again, they do not care for the people they claim to represent, (sound familiar, just like the democrat party) should the NAACP come out with this plan, the real LOSERS WILL BE BLACKS. How do you explain to blacks, President Trump has provided all of you the lowest unemployment in your life time, an opportunity to get ahead, but since it is Trump, you must vote for a socialist/democrat who will take that away from you and continue to work day in and day out to keep you down on the plantation. Should the BLACK COMMUNITY FALL for this line of crap then they will have PROVEN that they are just as dumb as the socialist/democrat party thinks they are.

