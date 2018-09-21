Racism and Sexism: White lawmaker, calls on female House mates to protest ‘white men senators’

Rep. John Garamendi, a California Democrat with white skin, went on a curious rant against his congressional white male colleagues, calling out the senators in charge of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination proceedings as — what, racism against Christine Blasey Ford? Misogyny?
It’s hard to figure. You decide.
Here’s what he said on CNN, about Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley’s insistence Ford testify by Monday about her allegations against Kavanaugh, or not testify at all.
“Women for decades have faced this situation,” Garamendi said, Breitbart reported. “They have always when they come forward with an accusation of assault or rape. They become the victim in the hearing. And we have to put a stop to that. Women across this nation should be outraged at what these white men senators are doing to this woman. This woman needs a fair hearing, as every woman does who brings forth a charge such as professor Ford is bringing forth.”
Joy Behar, co-host of “The View,” made a similar charge against the senators on the Judiciary Committee, calling them out for being “white men, old by the way,” protecting a man, Kavanaugh, who’s “probably guilty,” she said.
But Garamendi is a white guy — taking political potshots at his fellow white guys. Odd argument to make, it would seem. Moreover, he’s calling on his female House mates — ostensibly, the white ones, too — to mount a sort of rebellion against these white senators. (So perhaps it is misogyny, not racism, that he’s alerting to here?)
His words: “I would expect to see the women representatives in the House of Representatives rise up in anger and disgust at what the Senate Republican men are doing. Ramming through this hearing without an adequate opportunity for professor Ford to gather together the witnesses that she may need, that the public needs, that the Senate needs, and the investigation that can be done by the FBI. I would expect the female members of the House … joined in by members such as myself to march over to the Senate and to protest loudly and clearly on behalf not only of professor Ford, but on behalf of the women of America.”
Wow.
This whole Kavanaugh Supreme Court process has simply devolved into a hatchet job on a man with a reputation that, by all accounts, prior to his nomination, has been impeccable. But a white male lawmaker calling on the females of the House to stormtroop across the congressional aisle and publicly protest the senators of the Judiciary Committee — the “white men senators,” specifically?
That’s just absurd.
Absurd and, for Democrats, a new low that’s going to go down in history as one of the most ridiculous moments of what’s supposed to be a time-honored, esteemed political tradition. These batch of Democrats, partisan and angry to the core, they are record-breaking, if nothing else.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Here is a new song for the Socialist Democrat Party. It is sung to the Jackson/McCartney Ebony and Ivory. I call it Arrogance and Ignorance! The left’s one word lynchings are past boring verging on insane.
Time for me to reveal my bias. I trust the women’s account! Really, I do.
And there are 65 women who have spoken on behalf of Kavanaugh in a prominent letter of support. Their 65 voices outweigh the letter by Ford.
Let’s get feminist here: Why don’t the Democrats respect the opinion of 65 strong, independent women? Seriously, why do liberals think we should only believe one woman, and yet disrespect the opinions of 65 liberal and conservative women, from all walks of life, who have known Kavanaugh for much longer than Ford, and yet support him??
“disrespect the opinions of 65 liberal and conservative women”
Applaud!
Excellent point!
” I trust the women’s account! Really, I do.”
Was reading an article at the Huffington Post. I know, how dare I read as many views as possible, but one article was from someone who grew up during the time period that Kavanaugh and Blasey were students at the schools and he was telling of wild drunken parties, with drugs and sex and girls being sexually assaulted on a regular bases
Yet, here we have Blasey, at a party, alone, with four guys getting drunk
She said she was a sophomore, not a new kid on the block, since it was summer she would be going into her junior year.
It really makes me wonder about her expectations
I really think she was humiliated because whoever was doing what was done was not all that serious about it, and it left her feeling unattractive as a woman
And she did not tell anyone about it because she knew the other girls would see it for what it was, she could not even get someone to do what she wanted, so they would not see her as a victim but a loser
And it is so much easier in the mind to save face 30 years later to flip it around to being sexually assaulted, and especially to tell it 36 years later when the audience who will be hearing the story views any story a woman tells as being a victim
What an idiot. This foolish white liberal guilt is cracking this nation apart.
Before he goes on his rant, he should step down first, you know, being white and male and all that.
“What an idiot. This foolish white liberal guilt is cracking this nation apart.”
These things all follow the same predictable pattern, some spineless worm looking around to find someone to feed to the alligators so they can look good and it is why there are such an infestation #MeTools in the Democratic party
Hiding out pretending to be one of them just waiting for the chance to grope them when they are not looking
Xhsu’s a Leftist. So, it’s “swing” down.
And they no longer use gender labels……
Another mind-twisting incident from the Party of sex perverts, murderers, rapists, hypocrites and America-haters. May the evil Demon-Rat Party die forever for their crimes in making America lost the Vietnam War. Amen.
Luong the Viet
I call BS! In fact, particularly over the past 30-40 years, it’s WOMEN who have had the upper hand, which resulted in hundreds of men who were falsely accused, being incarcerated. In fact by the time of this alleged incident in the 1980s, all a woman had to do was have the guts to stand up and tell the police she was raped to get full power of the state and court to come to her defense. Basically the only defense against a charge of rape or sexual assault over the last 30 year’s or so, has been for the accused to be able to prove he was somewhere else at the time. The legal dice are strongly loaded in the woman’s favor. Let’s get over the “women are unable to defend themselves crap. All it takes is the willingness to come forward at the time. That is when the character defining moment occurs. If the woman chooses NOT to step up because of fear, negative career consequences, etc. then she has made her choice. Years later it takes no courage, and far from being a heroine, this woman is either a coward, a liar, or both.
“I would expect to see the women representatives in the House of Representatives rise up in anger and disgust …….”
Translation: “Why don’t you lazy biotches do something. Do we men have to do everything for you? Do you hear how stupid I sound? Just scream. You can scream can’t you? One of you broads get me a cup of coffee.”