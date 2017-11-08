Racial slurs written by black student at USAFA

DENVER (AP) — Racial slurs posted outside the dorm rooms of five black students at the Air Force Academy were written by one of those students, the school said Tuesday.
The announcement was a jarring turn in an episode that prompted the academy’s superintendent to warn students that racists were not welcome at the school — a speech that attracted nationwide attention.
The student is no longer at the school, the academy said. A spokesman declined to say whether the student withdrew or was expelled, citing privacy laws. The student’s name wasn’t released.
The slurs were found in September at a dormitory that houses students attending the academy’s prep school. The prep school is on the academy grounds but not part of the four-year academy program. It helps promising students meet the academy’s entrance requirements.
In a written statement Tuesday, the academy said, “We can confirm that one of the cadet candidates who was allegedly targeted by racist remarks written outside of their dorm room was actually responsible for the act. The individual admitted responsibility and this was validated by the investigation.”
The statement added, “Racism has no place at the academy, in any shape or form.”
Academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria gave his stern speech to cadets shortly after the slurs were reported. A video of the speech was posted online and has been viewed thousands of times.
“If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, get out,” he said.
At one point, he insisted that everyone in the audience take out their phones and record him so his message was clearly heard.
The slurs appeared in the aftermath of racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and amid a debate about NFL players kneeling for the national anthem.
“We would also be tone deaf not to think about the backdrop of what is going on in our country,” Silveria told cadets. “Things like Charlottesville, Ferguson, the protests in the NFL.”
Silveria stood by his speech Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported .
“Regardless of the circumstances under which those words were written, they were written, and that deserved to be addressed,” he said in an email to the newspaper. “You can never over-emphasize the need for a culture of dignity and respect — and those who don’t understand those concepts, aren’t welcome here.”
Silveria, a veteran fighter pilot who directed the air war in the Middle East, took command at the school in August. He graduated from the academy in 1985 and has repeatedly told cadets and staff that his highest priority is ensuring a climate of dignity and respect.
The academy has struggled with sexual misconduct problems several times in recent years, but few racial incidents have been made public.
The academy, outside Colorado Springs, has about 4,000 students. The prep school usually accepts about 240 students.
Why was the black who perpetrated this, not charged with a “hate crime”? A white person would have been charged with a hate crime! Hypocrites!
Agreed. More of this is happening as it plays to an agenda. First report makes it look true and since they are not being arrested for false claims and taking resources from law enforcement, this will continue. Good luck in trying to stop this up and coming civil war.
Not only that, but they refused to say this racist’s name.
“The student is no longer at the school, the academy said. A spokesman declined to say whether the student withdrew or was expelled, citing privacy laws. The student’s name wasn’t released.”
Why is that? Isn’t this student an adult? He must be if he is a former cadet at the AF Academy.
I know… I know. So, I don’t have to say it, but I can say this… his race probably had something to do with it.
From the article: The slurs were found in September at a dormitory that houses students attending the academy’s prep school. The prep school is on the academy grounds but not part of the four-year academy program.
So no, he wasn’t a cadet. Checking Google I found that prep school students must be at least 17 and not have passed their 22nd birthday by July 1 of the year they enter the Prep School.
Just dismissing the “young kid” will be enough for now to teach him a lesson…. not to do this kind of thing anymore. He may or may not learn from this dismissal, it remains to be seen. I think he will learn because he just blew away his chance to enroll in the Academy…. get a good college education… free of charge.
I, (name), having been appointed an Air Force cadet in the United States Air Force, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. (So help me God)
“Second-Class cadets who are disenrolled or resign on or after the first day of academics in the fall semester of the Second-Class year will incur a two-year commitment for active-duty service. This commitment is three years for First-Class cadets on or after the beginning of the First-Class year academic semester.”
What gives here General? What gives here?????? What are you hiding??????
https://www.academyadmissions.com/commitment/
Again, he wasn’t a cadet. He was in the prep school.
Cause once again, cowards in charge are too bloody scared to give any justice to these fakers. That’s why he was not charged.
AND SINCE this is the Airforce academy, WHAT BLOODY Privacy concerns are there preventing his name being released?? CAUSE you can bloody well bet, had it been done by a white student HIS NAME WOULD have been made public within an HOUR of the incident…
Hmmm…guess some Black Racists feel there isn’t enough Hate Crimes being committed by White Racists. So to make themselves feel justified for their own Racism, they’ll commit some Hate Crimes in which they can frame White Racists.
Don’t you mean there are NO Hate crimes being done by whites, that these cretins need to KEEP FAKING THEM just to keep racism alive in the media’s eyes..
The fool is over 18 so why not list his name and where he is from? Even Generals are PC now. Leader should not wimp out but stand up and lead.
Very sad.
Obama unfortunately, purged anyone who had a set of balls.. So all we seem to have left is spinless PC richard craniums..
Unless this individual is a minor his name should be made public. Let it follow him around as he applies to other schools and jobs. I sure a hell wouldn’t hire him if I knew what a troublemaker he is.
What really bothers me about these incidents is they are all over the news when they happen but when they find out who the perpetrator is very few news sources cover it. Therefore, it is solidified in people’s minds that there are white racists at the Academy. People will use it as an example of how rampant racism is. Most of these situations are perpetrated by someone of the race that is supposedly targeted. Name the scumbag!
Heck, imo even if they ARE A minor, their name should be public knowledge, fi they are accused of FAKING a bloody hate crime..
The racist should be prosecuted and his name should be made public. He’s an adult and should act like one.
actions prove that he wasn’t an adult… At least not a mature one…. Reminds me of the Race Relations teacher I had in the AF in 1977!!!!!!!!!!
There are sure a lot of incidents of people faking racist comments and attacks themselves to create an environment of hate or to garner sympathy for themselves. It makes one question ALL people who claim to be receiving racist threats and comments.
The Left’s spurious claim that President Donald Trump is a racist and Republicans in general are racists resonates so powerfully among some members of the Black community that a few Blacks are motivated to attack their own people with racist graffiti in the hope that the MSM’s sensationalized, nationwide coverage of the event will serve to denigrate the President and the Republican Party. Thankfully, the Air Force investigation team did a thorough job and uncovered the truth behind this false racist attack. As has happened several times since Donald Trump was elected President, another Trump hater has said or done something stupid in an attempt to tarnish the President and, in doing so, has destroyed his career. This is truly poetic justice.
[Thankfully, the Air Force investigation team did a thorough job and uncovered the truth behind this false racist attack.]
BUT did they? IF they investigated, why is this news article the first time i have heard OF THIS incident of a racist slur at the AFA..?