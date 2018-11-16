Racial Bias: ‘Blond hair on white women just triggers me’

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith revealed Monday that white women with blond hair trigger deep-seated prejudices in her that she’s carried since she was a child.

The “Girls Trip” star said on the new episode of her Facebook chat show, “Red Table Talk,” that she’s had to keep herself in check when it comes to judging white women, acknowledging that they share the oppression she’s also experienced because of their gender.

“White women understand what it feels to be oppressed … because of their sex,” Mrs. Pinkett Smith said. “What it feels to be ostracized or not being treated as an equal.

“I have to admit I’m guilty to that to a certain degree because I do have my own biases, specifically to blond women,” she added. “Blond hair on white women just triggers me, and I’ve had to catch myself.”

Mrs. Pinkett Smith said she was teased and “belittled” by white women all throughout her childhood because of the way she looked.

You Might Like







“I was going to do an interview with this blond woman and I thought twice about it. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do that.’ That was my first instinct because of how she looked. And I was like, ‘Oh! That’s no different.’ That doesn’t give me the right to clump all blond women in one. … It’s no different than you getting robbed by a black guy once and now you’re saying all black dudes are thieves and dangerous.

“We, even as black women, have to be willing to look at our biases that keep us from being able to bridge the gap [with white women],” she added.

Mrs. Pinkett Smith filmed the episode with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who said she taught her kids, “You have to learn to get along with white people, but don’t ever bring them home.”

Mrs. Pinkett Smith said the white people in her family weren’t as acknowledged by the others and that any new white people brought into their family had to try extra hard to be accepted. One of their white family members, Jason, had “a little bit more swag” and “acted more black,” so he was easily welcomed, Mrs. Banfield-Jones admitted.

“And that’s just real talk. I’m just saying,” the mother said.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (3 votes cast)