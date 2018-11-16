Racial Bias: ‘Blond hair on white women just triggers me’

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith revealed Monday that white women with blond hair trigger deep-seated prejudices in her that she’s carried since she was a child.
The “Girls Trip” star said on the new episode of her Facebook chat show, “Red Table Talk,” that she’s had to keep herself in check when it comes to judging white women, acknowledging that they share the oppression she’s also experienced because of their gender.
“White women understand what it feels to be oppressed … because of their sex,” Mrs. Pinkett Smith said. “What it feels to be ostracized or not being treated as an equal.
“I have to admit I’m guilty to that to a certain degree because I do have my own biases, specifically to blond women,” she added. “Blond hair on white women just triggers me, and I’ve had to catch myself.”
Mrs. Pinkett Smith said she was teased and “belittled” by white women all throughout her childhood because of the way she looked.
“I was going to do an interview with this blond woman and I thought twice about it. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do that.’ That was my first instinct because of how she looked. And I was like, ‘Oh! That’s no different.’ That doesn’t give me the right to clump all blond women in one. … It’s no different than you getting robbed by a black guy once and now you’re saying all black dudes are thieves and dangerous.
“We, even as black women, have to be willing to look at our biases that keep us from being able to bridge the gap [with white women],” she added.
Mrs. Pinkett Smith filmed the episode with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who said she taught her kids, “You have to learn to get along with white people, but don’t ever bring them home.”
Mrs. Pinkett Smith said the white people in her family weren’t as acknowledged by the others and that any new white people brought into their family had to try extra hard to be accepted. One of their white family members, Jason, had “a little bit more swag” and “acted more black,” so he was easily welcomed, Mrs. Banfield-Jones admitted.
“And that’s just real talk. I’m just saying,” the mother said.
I wonder how she feels about Blond hair on Black women?
No I don’t wonder. I don’t give a smit what Jada Pinkett Smith thinks or doesn’t think.
Haha! I was thinking the same exact thing. Blond hair on a black woman is cultural appropriation, right? I am deeply offended by this and I demand all hairdressers cease and desist right now or I will file a lawsuit, start a Twit account, and a You boob account to shame them.
Geez, Pinkett Smith is a total idiot who needs to have her head surgically removed from the orfice it’s stuck in along with the rest of the malcontents associated with the “entertainment” industry.
Jealousy is the trigger here that has Smith all ‘tripped up’. Scorn, angst, and retribution are the hideous results that follow in those who are unable to ‘get over’ their rage. In an early interview with her on this subject, she said she felt ‘oppressed’ by white women with blond hair.
Soon she’ll be demanding ‘reparations’ with Jackson and Sharpton front and center spouting the viciousness of white women with blond hair… “How dare they be born this way oppressing women of color!”…and FakestNewsCNN will be airing 24/7 their diabolical assessment announcing this newest and most heinous of ‘hate-crimes’ among white people….their women having the heartless audacity and gall to bear female children with blond hair (For shame!).
The unbelievable tripe that such self-absorbed, narcissistic privileged-people from Honkywood are plagued and appalled by is utter nonsense.
“I wonder how she feels about Blond hair on Black women?”
I think it’s hot as hell myself and I have to agree with her about being triggered by blond white women. I think they’re even hotter and got so triggered I married one. Maybe she should marry one too, if one would have her whiney a$$.
Blond hair is fine,,,,when I see Purple or pink hair on a black woman, or white woman,,, I wonder if the circus is in town?
Looks like Jada just made it onto my Zit list..
Gee…how delightful to see Ms. Smith making her Blatant RACISM seem so Noble and Honorable, huh? During my 57 years, I’ve learned something. In all Races there are people who are Great Treasures to Humanity…and people who are Great Trash to Humanity. Ms. Smith is showing me she needs to be waiting by the curb ready for pickup on trash day.
In libtardville that is Oilyweird, she’ll most likely be PRAISED for coming out and saying it.
Well blond hair on black women bothers me since it is NOT anywhere near being natural, kind of like straight hair on any black people.
Lincoln grew a beard when he was President, it was natural and requested by a young girl. I think Obama should have grown a full afro to channel his dead father,,,,,but then he would not have got re-elected.
If Jada had not whored it up and met Smith, she would be working the counter at the local PigglyWiggly and keeping her racist trap shut.
Morons like her never keep their traps shut.
So nice to know that racism is alive and thriving in the black community. Thank your mom for passing her racism on to you.
Can’t help but wonder how liberals would flip out if a white, marginal, actress said that her mom made the same remarks as Smith’s mom, with a little twist, “You have to learn to get along with black people, but don’t ever bring them home.”
And her comment, “… that any new white people brought into their family had to try extra hard to be accepted.” is amazing. The very things that blacks b**ch about white people doing, and screaming how racist the whites are for doing it, is commonplace in black families. Hypocrites?
Curious about how you “act black”? Kill other blacks? Listen to homophobic, misogynistic and racist music spewed by criminals? Vote for an inexperienced senator to be president solely based on his skin color (any black lash noted there?)?
[Can’t help but wonder how liberals would flip out if a white, marginal, actress said that her mom made the same remarks as Smith’s mom, with a little twist, “You have to learn to get along with black people, but don’t ever bring them home.]
They would flip out like crazy, and call for her immediate firing/blackballing from oilyweird.
It’s not hard to despies stupid, racist and hypocritical black people !
If anyone else commented like that they would be labeled as racist and sexist! Certain persons, of course, get a pass when they express their own bigotry!!
By glorifying this overt racism as “real talk” we as a nation are encouraging more racism.
Back in the 80’s I used to see lots of racism on the part of white people. Now not so much. Now it seems like 98% or more is coming from black people.
Welcome to Diversity. Yay!
Whacko racist! Angry black women don’t trigger me. Rather, I feel sorry for their state of mind. Life is short…
A little more…what do Michelle Obama, Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris, Stacy Abrams, and this one have in common? All have achieved in some form or fashion yet have a racist chip on their shoulders. “Angry black woman syndrome”. Is there a psychologist in the house?