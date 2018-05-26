Rachel Dolezal welfare fraud case leads to felony theft charge

Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who passed as black and led an NAACP chapter, is facing a lengthy prison term on welfare fraud charges.
Ms. Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in the wake of her “transracial” flap, has been charged with three counts — theft by welfare fraud, perjury, and making false claims to get public assistance. According to KHQ-TV, which broke the charges, she could get up to 15 years in prison.
Ms. Dolezal received $8,747 in food assistance, and $100 in childcare assistance, the Spokane, Washington, NBC affiliate reported, citing court documents.
She received this assistance by reporting that her income was usually less than $500 per month in child support payments, a statement contradicted by bank records obtained by state officials, KHQ reported.
“The bank records, court documents say, showed Diallo had deposited about $83,924 into her bank account in several monthly installments between August 2015 and September 2017, without reporting the income to the Department of Social and Health Services. The money, according to the case file, had come from authoring her book, ‘In Full Color,’ speaking engagements, soap making, doll making, and the sale of her art,” KHQ wrote.
Ms. Dolezal was head of the Spokane chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People until June 2015, when she resigned in wake of her parents telling local media she is white but passing as black. She also was dismissed from a police ombudsman commission and lost a university teaching post.
She said in 2017 that while she might be “Caucasian biologically” she nevertheless “had an authentic black identity.”
Join the discussion
Hey, she was just trying to be accepted again!
Well, c’mon people–does it really surprise ANYBODY that this FRAUD who would LIE about what race she is to further her career serving the “welfare state” would commit OTHER fraud, as well?
No, but it IS surprising that she’s going to jail. What with woman and black privilege out there..
Hey Rachel criminal cheat, you have a “black identity” in the airspace between your ears! How is that for a dose of reality, Rachel?
It wouldn’t surprise me if one of the next Lib battles will be making skin color “fluid” like they claim gender is.
1. Come up with a really stupid idea.
2. Claim the Libs will fight for it next.
3. You’ll be right about 90% of the time.
Everything about Libs is an identity politics race to the bottom. Everyone competes to see who got mistreated more by those evil rich white men smoking their cigars at the country club. If you’re not a victim, then you’re nothing.
Smart successful women – Traitors to their gender against Hillary*
Smart successful black people – Uncle Toms
Native Americans – Don’t even talk to us unless you have casino money
Actual successful Latino legal immigrants – We’ll force you into our Narrative somehow
* But isn’t gender fluid? Hmm. And why didn’t Hillary just “be a man” to win if gender is fluid? Hmmm.
IMO she was the pioneer of trying to do just that!
She is a racist! She is blaming a “black” woman for welfare fraud.
Just love it when they say she could get up to 15 years in prison and would really be surprised if she spent one day in jail. That is why so many people continue to break laws today as hardly anyone spends any time in jail, just a slap on the wrist.
And even when they do go to jail, they seem to rarely spend even 50% of that time in jail. What with ‘good behavior and parole etc, they are often out in UNDER half the time served..