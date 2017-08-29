Race Card: Sharpton holds another social justice protest

Clergy leaders from a range of faiths appeared together Monday in Washington, D.C., to seek racial justice on 54th anniversary of the March on Washington.
Participants marched from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial to the Justice Department for the One Thousand Ministers March for Justice.
Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network originally organized the event to protest increased hate crimes, mass incarceration and discrimination. They urged the Trump administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to deal with these issues.
Sharpton said the violence in Charlottesville, Va., and Trump’s response earlier this month prompted increased interest in the gathering.
“Our hope is that when you looked at those Nazis carrying torches talking about ‘You will not replace us,’ we can contrast that with rabbis linking arms with Baptist ministers and Muslims marching in the spirit of Dr. King,” he told Religion News Service before the march. “They went to Robert E. Lee’s monument. We’re going to King’s monument and marching to the Justice Department.”
The protest also included non-racial issues.
“We will not be indifferent when transgender individuals are not allowed to serve in the military,” said Rabbi Jonah Pesner, an event participant. “We will not be indifferent when a sheriff is pardoned,” a reference to Trump pardoning former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio on Friday.
Monday’s march originally focused on clergy but other faith groups were encouraged to attend.
They included the Franciscan Action Network, a Washington-based Catholic organization focused on poverty and human rights, and the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism.
Another group of clergy members gathered Monday at the National Press Club in Washington.
They also called for religious leaders to do more to confront racism, but it included pastors with conservative political views who don’t share the marchers’ views against Trump.
Bishop Harry Jackson, who serves on Trump’s informal evangelical advisory board, criticized the “hypocrisy” of the marchers.
“Okay, if I want to talk to you, I don’t march down the street to ‘talk’ to you, if you really want access,” he said.
Copyright 2017 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
If Al Sharpton cared about anyone he would have been out marching for donations to help the people in Texas. Since it’s all about race he could have limited his collections for black skinned people only but he isn’t about helping. He’s only about race baiting.
The sooner this P.O.S. takes the room temperature challenge, the better for everyone.
Like the wicked witch Hillary and Ginsburg, i think he’s made a deal with the devil for real long life…
Anyone here believe this “Reverend” is only 62 years old? I’ve seen Shar Peis with fewer wringkles than Al Not-So Sharpton. This guy is a shakedown artist. Nothing more. Nothing less. He has made his money, of which he still owes $millions in taxes[don’t try this at home as you must be a professional shakedown artist], by creating hate and discontent in the black community. Transgenders, homosexuals, baby killing, and 85 year old sheriff pardon! What a shtick! I hear you and Socialist Democrats are sponsoring the ANAA, (Americans with No Abilities Act). The Americans With No Abilities Act is being hailed as a major legislative goal by advocates of the millions of Americans who lack any real skills and/or ambition. How about helping Trump bring back jobs to America instead. Right. It wouldn’t line your pocket!!
The last time Big Al led from the front was when he was on TV in the ’80’s and called out another black man to debate him. Things became confrontational and he was knocked on his fat (then) ***. Now he hides and leads from the rear like Obama did. He looks close to death. I hope it happens soon. It would be good for race relations.
I agree. IF he ever cared he would be raising funds or doing something to help.. INSTEAD he is once again tossing his favorite card around.. WITH HIM it always and every time, is about race, race, race….
Al Sharpton is and always has been a rabid promoter of racism. It keeps him in the limelight and puts money in his pocket. Those are his aspirations and he has attained them. He calls himself a reverend, but I believe he will burn in hell for his actions on this earth.
Secular Christian is an oxymoron. President Donald Trump and Mike Pence are draining the Democrat and Rino legislated swamp, which proselytizes school children beginning with Kindergarteners using adult school teachers, homosexual, transgender, promiscuous pornographic sex, and abortion mill activists to believe rot is the new normal . Democrat and Rinos who legislate this rot, with the help of masquerading so-called religious leaders are bringing hell to earth.
William Wilberforce kept getting elected by good people even though the news media vilified him. He finally legislated an end to the slave trade. He wrote a book in the European Languages in 1797 titled,” A Practical View Of The Prevailing Religious System Of Professed Christians, In The Higher And Middle Classes In This Country, Contrasted With Real Christianity. ”
Racism was Science, Law , and Education in current school textbooks, and therefore students were brainwashed in schools to believe it was normal.
Likewise we must keep electing legislators of wholesome behavior, even though the black and white so-called religious leaders, news media, and schools desire the swamp to be filled with Democrat and Rino legislated crap.
I don’t even believe that Al Sharpton is a REAL Reverend ! Where did this troublemaker receive his degree, and when ?
Probably got it from a cracker jack box!
Wonder if anyone will die this time as a result of his incitements? For that, as well as his tax evasion, he should be in jail.
That’s one thing i am real peeved at Trump for, FOR not instructing the IRS on day 2 of his presidency to go AFTER sharptongue for his willful tax evasion..
Good old racebaiter Al Sharpton and Rabbi Jonah Pesner, who is a traitor to Israel, marching because of so called racism and making the taxpayers pay for sex changes in the military. You two phonies are the racists. Digest that Al and Jonah!
What makes me furious is talk like this:
“Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network originally organized the event to protest increased hate crimes, mass incarceration and discrimination. They urged the Trump administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to deal with these issues.”
The hate crimes that HE generated, instigated, and encouraged by HIS RACISM!!! Attorney General Sessions needs to investigate HIM for what he has done against this country for numerous years. I would love to see him wearing an orange jump suit.
And if you look, A large chunk of the hate crimes in this country these days IS BLACK ON everyone else, whether its black on asians like out in San fran, San diego, and other parts of CA, Black on whites (all over) blacks on latinos (CA and AZ) etc.. YET if you only listened to the lame stream media, you wouldn’t know any of it… CAUSE THEY COVER IT UP…
And a good chunk of the rest, as we have seen many a time, ARE FAKERS trying to stirr stuff up.. YET GET away with it, cause the authorities are too spineless to PUNISH those who make false claims…
Hey Sharpton pay your Federal Taxes.
Hey DOJ! Indict this punk on Tax Evasion.
And stick him in a cell for a long time!
I have only one question WHY is this HATE MONGERING BIGOT AND MURDERER not locked up or better yet hanged for his crimes???
Sharpton – you need to delete Reverend from your title. Your history of inciting violence doesn’t do much for your ability to preach peace and tranquility to anyone. You wouldn’t make a pimple on Martin Luther King’s behind.
Sharpton is the epitome of the Black KKK. He is a pimple on a pigs *** that turns into cancer.
It has already turned into a cancer. Think BLM, among others, and that racist cancer.
Anytime Al Wormtongue Sharpton shows up, it is not justice of any kind (including social) but a hatecrime in and of itself!
I cannot recall any speech he has ever given that didn’t involve some sort of race remark. Just like his brother calypso louie farrakhan. Truly brothers of a kind.
LIke i mentioned above. With sharptongue, it has always and will always b about race.. HE CAN’T see in any other color…
tell that race ***** al to take his race baiting someplace else, moron
Racist Al Sharpton and his low IQ monkey see, monkey do breed of followers do not represent the hard working black citizens of the USA. Al Sharpton’s breed should be sterilized.
Sharpton’s instigation of childish chanting, marches, riots, looting, and destruction of property needs to stop today.
Law enforcement should no longer be required to provide free protection and escort services for these low IQ racist and terrorist.
The Rev. Mr. Al certainly is no MLK, by his judging the the color of a person’s skin we are actually witnessing the content of his character. He is anything but a unifying force except for like-minded people but divisive to the majority.
After his Crown Heights handiwork I’d be surprised if any Rabbi would want to even be seen with him; let alone link arms.