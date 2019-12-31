Quid Pro Joe: This is not a Trump rally!

Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden fired back at hecklers during a campaign event in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Several videos of the exchange in Milford showed a man screaming at Mr. Biden from the back of the room, calling the former vice president a “pervert” for his past public interactions with women and young girls.

“This is not a Trump rally,” Mr. Biden responded as the man continued his rant.

“You touch kids on video, and women,” the man shouted as he started to leave the room voluntarily. “We don’t need another old white man running for president. It’s time for minorities to stand up. Don’t touch kids ever again. Don’t touch kids, you pervert.”

Mr. Biden attempted to reclaim the conversation, declaring, “This is a democracy,” before he was cut off again by another heckler.

“The truth is gonna come out, buddy,” a woman shouted from the back of the room.

“Oh, I hope it does,” Mr. Biden responded.

Biden clip – Ukranian prosecutor fired



The woman then started chanting, “Quid pro Joe,” before she walked out of the room.

Another person shouted out a question about Mr. Biden’s and his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine.

“I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns, how many has yours? What’s he hiding?” the former vice president responded, referring to President Trump, the New York Post reported.

Mr. Biden came under fire earlier this year after multiple women came forward to accuse the former vice president of inappropriate physical contact. Additionally, old videos of Mr. Biden embracing and kissing women and young girls during public interactions have been circulating online for years.

In April, just weeks before announcing his candidacy, Mr. Biden apologized for making people feel uncomfortable but defended himself as having “honorable” intentions.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 5.3/10 (4 votes cast)

, 5.3 out of 10 based on 4 ratings