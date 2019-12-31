Home » News

Quid Pro Joe: This is not a Trump rally!

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am December 31, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden fired back at hecklers during a campaign event in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Several videos of the exchange in Milford showed a man screaming at Mr. Biden from the back of the room, calling the former vice president a “pervert” for his past public interactions with women and young girls.

“This is not a Trump rally,” Mr. Biden responded as the man continued his rant.

“You touch kids on video, and women,” the man shouted as he started to leave the room voluntarily. “We don’t need another old white man running for president. It’s time for minorities to stand up. Don’t touch kids ever again. Don’t touch kids, you pervert.”

Mr. Biden attempted to reclaim the conversation, declaring, “This is a democracy,” before he was cut off again by another heckler.

“The truth is gonna come out, buddy,” a woman shouted from the back of the room.

“Oh, I hope it does,” Mr. Biden responded.

Biden clip – Ukranian prosecutor fired

The woman then started chanting, “Quid pro Joe,” before she walked out of the room.

Another person shouted out a question about Mr. Biden’s and his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine.

“I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns, how many has yours? What’s he hiding?” the former vice president responded, referring to President Trump, the New York Post reported.

Biden composite

Mr. Biden came under fire earlier this year after multiple women came forward to accuse the former vice president of inappropriate physical contact. Additionally, old videos of Mr. Biden embracing and kissing women and young girls during public interactions have been circulating online for years.

In April, just weeks before announcing his candidacy, Mr. Biden apologized for making people feel uncomfortable but defended himself as having “honorable” intentions.

4 Comments

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
7:21 am December 31, 2019 at 7:21 am

Of course it’s not a President Trump rally… there isn’t 38,000 people there!

Rating: 4.6/5 (11 votes cast)

baitfish
baitfish
7:37 am December 31, 2019 at 7:37 am

Seems like every time he appears in public, he is suckered into a fight with his audience. I wonder if he realizes that.

Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)

Danny Noble
Danny Noble
8:51 am December 31, 2019 at 8:51 am

Joe Biden looks perpetually tired. It is easy to get under his skin, get him mad, which is a sign of being tired.

Trump will mop the floor with Biden on a debate stage. Biden will get some sympathy votes but his policies are atrocious. No smart person will vote for him.

Rating: 4.5/5 (6 votes cast)

Mike Livo
Mike Livo
8:54 am December 31, 2019 at 8:54 am

This is the dem front runner?????

Ha ha ha ha……

We should be careful since he is seemingly the front runner, the powers that be just may finagle the strings of government to make him the next president.

Let’s keep out eyes open and make sure this side does not get in no matter who.

Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

