Questioning of SC nominee Gorsuch is underway

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch (all times local):

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is praising Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s selection for the Supreme Court, saying “frankly I was worried about who he’d pick.”

Graham said, “maybe somebody on TV.”

Graham is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is holding Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing. He was also Trump’s Republican primary opponent in 2016 and a frequent critic.

The senator also jokingly appealed to Trump if he was watching the hearing, saying “you did a good job picking Judge Gorsuch.”

—

12:11 p.m.

Judge Neil Gorsuch says no one is above the law when pressed about President Donald Trump and national security issues.

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy asked Gorsuch if the president has the right to authorize torture if it violates laws passed by Congress.

Gorsuch said “no man is above the law.”

On the campaign trail, Trump spoke emphatically about toughening the U.S. approach to fighting the Islamic State group. He said he would authorize waterboarding and a “hell of a lot worse.”

—

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says no one knows how he’d rule if President Donald Trump’s immigration ban comes before the Supreme Court.

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy asked Gorsuch in his confirmation hearing Tuesday about a congressman who said Trump should assure Gorsuch is on the court to uphold the travel and immigration ban.

“A lot of people say a lot of silly things,” Gorsuch said. “I am not going to say anything here that would give anybody any idea how I’d rule on any case.”

Courts have blocked two different versions of Trump’s orders to freeze immigration by refugees and citizens of some predominantly Muslim nations.

—

11:33 a.m.

Judge Neil Gorsuch says he can’t comment on whether former Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland was treated fairly.

Gorsuch is President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Garland was originally nominated for the seat by former President Barack Obama, but he was blocked by Senate Republicans who said the next president should make the pick.

Gorsuch declared that he “can’t get involved in politics,” in response to a question from Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy. The nominee added that it would be “imprudent” for him to discuss political disputes.

Many Democrats are still furious that Republicans blocked Garland, and several have mentioned his failed nomination in their statements and questioning.

—

10:53 a.m.

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says several cases in which he has ruled for corporations over workers “don’t represent the body of my work.”

Democrats at his confirmation hearing are pointing to cases that include a ruling against a truck driver who claimed he’d been fired for abandoning his truck when it broke down in the cold.

Gorsuch said he has participated in 2,700 opinions, and he often ruled “for the little guy instead of the big guy.”

Those include a case where Colorado landowners are settling with the state over improper handling of nuclear weapons waste, a pregnancy discrimination case and other pollution and harassment cases, he said.

He said he’d like to convey that he is “a fair judge.”

—

10:23 a.m.

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says he won’t weigh in with his personal views on Roe vs. Wade or any other Supreme Court decision in his confirmation hearing.

Gorsuch was asked Tuesday by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley to discuss the case that legalized abortion nationwide. The nominee would only say it’s a court precedent that has been reaffirmed many times. He gave similar answers to Grassley’s questions about other important cases on such subjects as guns and campaign finance.

Gorsuch said if he were to discuss those cases, “I would be tipping my hand and suggesting to litigants that I have already made up my mind about cases.”

He added: “I think that’s the beginning of the end of the independent judiciary.”

—

9:46 a.m.

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says he has no trouble ruling against anyone, even President Donald Trump, if that’s what the law requires.

Gorsuch is answering questions Tuesday in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Committee chairman Chuck Grassley kicked off the day by asking Gorsuch to explain his view of judicial independence.

Gorsuch said that he has “no difficulty ruling against or for any party.”

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]