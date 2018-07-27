Question on citizenship in 2020 Census imperiled by legal challenge

Asking about citizenship on the 2020 census is legal — but the Trump administration may still have broken the law in how it went about adding the question to the list, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
Judge Jesse M. Furman ruled that a legal challenge to the citizenship question can proceed, giving the challengers a chance to try to prove that President Trump’s team acted with “animus” toward racial or ethnic minorities in making the decision.
Judge Furman said he already sees “indications” of such animus, based on the way the government cut corners to put the citizenship question on the list for 2020.
The judge said he was particularly troubled by the Trump campaign’s move to take credit for the decision to ask the question, crediting the president with “officially” mandating its inclusion.
“Courts have a critical role to play in reviewing the conduct of the political branches to ensure that the census is conducted in a manner consistent with the Constitution and applicable law,” the judge wrote.
The citizenship question was asked on the decennial census up through 1950, and still appears in more limited Census Bureau surveys.
But when the Trump administration moved earlier this year to reinstate it to the full census that goes to every household, immigrant-rights, voting-rights and Democratic activists objected.
They predicted immigrants and racial or ethnic minorities may refuse to participate in the census, fearing what might happen to their information. That would lead to a skewed count, which would deny some areas money and voting power they should rightly have if everyone was properly counted, the administration’s opponents said.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross Jr., who oversees the Census Bureau, originally said he added the question at the behest of the Justice Department, which said the question could help it better enforce voting-rights violations.
But more recent documents show Mr. Ross had considered adding the question even before the Justice Department request, raising concerns over his motivation.
Judge Furman said there’s no doubt a citizenship question is legal and Mr. Ross “had the power” to add it. But he said if the government added it with suspect motives, that could make the question illegal.
New York Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood, who is leading the case for a coalition of Democratic state attorneys general, called the ruling “a big win.”
“The Trump administration’s plan to demand citizenship status as part of the Census is unlawful — and it would potentially cause a huge undercount that would threaten billions in federal funds and New York’s fair representation in Congress and the Electoral College,” she said.
The sensible action should be: no welfare or monetary assistance of any kind for illegals. Then, it wouldn’t matter if states did not receive money for them. In addition, they wouldn’t be here; they would go home and then the problem would be solved.
IMO that’s the LEGAL method. Since iirc of the laws, illegal immigrants should NOT be entitled to them.. SAME with “voting power”..
Must be another O appointed judge because I remember a census being taken and we had to say Yes or No to citizenship. It is necessary to know who will be removed from our country and as you state no more leeching on
us! Democrats as usual want to protect illegal alien votes and it already causing the DNC to die and fade away as
most Americans are far happier with no illegal aliens but all the great things they are experiencing with Trump while under democrats just promises-empty words and nothing done but lie after lie just to get their votes. Karma is good! If they do not belong here we must know it by the census and that will encourage them as a WHOLE FAMILY to leave asap rather than face serious punishment for invading our country.
This Judge is Not doing his Job. He is creating waste of time, Go prosecute a bad guy or gal.
I can think about Money laundering or Ractering, Gun running, there is all kind of people you should be going after.
“try to prove that President Trump’s team acted with “animus” toward racial or ethnic minorities”
But it’s perfectly fine when Libs act with animus toward white people. Today’s article.
LINK
This rule is put in place so that racial minorities can attack whites, but whites are defenseless to attack back or even defend themselves.
Just like the Fairness Doctrine.
Just like any “protected classes”.
Just like pretty much everything the Libs have had a hand in.
Here is why that question should be on the census!! For 40 years, the Demcorat Party has told us there are only 12 million illegal aliens in America!! Yet for 40 years we have seen on TV by the millions illegal aliens cross our borders and yet the number never changes, why?? A good estimate right now would be that there are between 25 to 40 million illegal aliens here in America today!! Let’s find out for sure so we know how big the problem is today!! Democrats don’t want this because the American people would declare a Civil War if it is the 40 millions listed above and destroy the Demcorat Party because of their BIG LIE to us!!……
Knowledge is dangerous.
SO are facts to libtards..
The reason they don’t want the question is to confirm the population of the state to increase the number of representatives. They know that thousands of “legal” citizens have left the state en masse and the real count of citizens would make them lose representatives.
Civil War would only make things worse, but a 2nd Revolution would clearly do what needs to be done. Also using lots of rope necklaces as well would aid getting the democrats to wake up and realize they don’t own us nor our country!
The Secretary of Commerce, who reports to President Trump and manages the Department of Commerce, of which the United States Census Bureau is a part, should ignore this judge’s decision and tell the plaintiffs in this case that no ruling either changing the Department of Commerce’s decisions as to how to carry out the Constitutional Required Census or impeading their performance of that function will be obeyed. Tell the judges making such rulings that if they want to enforce their rulings, they better find their own means to do so.
Okay, so the question might lead to illegals not taking part in the census. That would lead to an undercount, which in turn would lead to less money to pay for the education and other freebies for illegals. Where’s the problem?
AND since illegals shouldn’t COUNT for how much money’s apportioned, OR for how many representatives there are, I DON’T see an issue either, if they decide to NOT take part.
The problems seem to only be in the minds of all those liberals destroying our constitutional rights. Trump needs to demand that the senate get off it’s *** and get K nominated and approved for the SCOTUS. They sure as hell don’t need the democrats to get that done. Who, besides the liberal democrats, gives a crap what they think about it? Then we need to have the SCOTUS slap down all these phony lower court liberals and their blocking rulings that are trying to legislate their own personal views from the bench. Every ruling that blocked the president from carrying out his legal, constitutional duties, needs to be thrown out, period!
An Obama federal judge that they “shopped” around for whose decision will likely be overturned by the supreme court. This judge is using a presumption instead of applying the legal precedent given to the President of the United States thanks to Obama. The Census was controlled at the white house level for the 2010 census without questions or legal intervention.
These activist judges have to be removed from the system. Anyone who thinks asking whether or not one is a citizen is in any way shape or form racist, sexist, xenophobic, etc. has no business wearing robes.
Let Mexifornia continue to kick themselves in the behind. The fires and earthquakes will finish the job for us.