Queens woman confronts Bill de Blasio over Germany trip: ‘Be a mayor!’

A 63-year-old Queens woman was filmed berating New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for his controversial trip to Germany, saying the mayor neglected his city’s police officers in order to join G-20 protesters in Hamburg.

Mr. De Blasio was visiting Whitestone on Thursday to announce an additional $16 million in funding to smooth out uneven sidewalks caused by tree roots, NY1 reported. After wrapping up a press conference, the mayor was greeting constituents when longtime Whitestone resident Vickie Paladino confronted him.

“I want to know why you let your police officers down and our country down by going to Germany and protesting against our country,” she said. “I don’t care about the trees. We’ll work it out. Find $18 million to put in your cops’ pockets. And pay your police officers.”

Mr. De Blasio didn’t acknowledge the woman and retreated to his vehicle.

Ms. Paladino was referring to the mayor’s surprise trip on July 6 to join G-20 protesters in Hamburg, one day after NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia was targeted and killed in the Bronx.

Ms. Paladino told reporters that her protest was entirely spontaneous.

“I was driving by, I saw the mayor, I said to my husband, ‘Pull the car over,’ ” she said. “Because I’ve had it with De Blasio, I’ve had it with the way he’s running this city. Everybody’s had it with De Blasio.”

She called the Democratic mayor a “liberal socialist” who ran away from his responsibilities in New York.

“De Blasio: Be a mayor!” she said. “Don’t talk to me about trees, talk to me about protection of our city, of our citizens, and what you’re gonna do for your police officers. Because you left them high and dry on more than one occasion. Can’t wait for Election Day. Buddy, you are out!”

Onlookers cheered Ms. Paladino’s rant, which has gone semi-viral since Thursday. Over the weekend, she sat down with Nicole Malliotakis, the presumptive Republican nominee for mayor, to voice her complaints.

“I saw the video the other day, when she was expressing her frustrations with the way this mayor has managed the city, and he just walked away from her, just like he walked away from the people of New York City,” Ms. Malliotakis told NY1.

