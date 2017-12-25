Quebec forces sex ed, LGBT agenda on youngsters

Mandatory sex education and indoctrination normalizing same-sex lifestyles will be mandatory in public and private schools throughout the Canadian province of Quebec from kindergarten through high school, starting September 2018.

Beginning with 5-year-olds in elementary schools, the subject of sex education will be taught with a leftist, pro-LGBT perspective via courses every year that depict human sexuality and the dynamics of same-sex relationships.

“[Kindergartners] will get a brief explanation of the steps involved in making a baby [and] will be told that an egg and sperm unite to form a zygote that will grow into an embryo and then a fetus, and they will learn about the different types of families – including those involving same-sex couples,” The Christian Post (CP) quoted from a Canadian report on the announcement. “They will also be given the proper terms for male and female body parts, including the vulva, penis, scrotum and testicles.”

A Canadian agenda for years

The controversial sex training program covering a wide array of intimate topics has been brewing for years.

You Might Like







“The program will be based on the pilot project the Education Ministry launched two years ago, which urged all teachers to integrate sex ed content into their courses throughout the school year,” CBC News reported. “About a million students will have access to age-appropriate information on sexuality, anatomy, body image, social roles, sexual assault, sexual relations, stereotypes and sexually transmitted diseases – among other topics.”

Even though the Quebec government dropped sex education from its curriculum nearly a decade ago, it is now following in the footsteps of other provinces to sexualize all students in its 3,114 schools next fall – from early childhood through students’ latter teenage years.

“Quebec’s new curriculum falls in line with the ones that exist, or will soon be implemented, in British Columbia and Alberta, as well as in Ontario,” CBC added. “Under the program, elementary schools will have to devote five hours per year of class time for sexual education, while high schools will have to devote at least 15 hours annually.”

Praises and criticism

Anticipating much public outrage over the program’s launch, the president of Quebec’s order of sexologists, Nathalie Legault, lauds the mandatory sexual education courses as a step forward in the right direction.

“We have to give the project a chance to unfold before we criticize it too much,” Legault insisted, according to CBC. “It’s good news [because it was a move] from nothing to something.”

However, the program has been criticized as an “improvised plan” that the schools are not properly trained to implement.

“The program hasn’t been as well received by teachers and their unions,” CDC News noted. “Many of them have criticized the lack of training provided to educators in order to teach the soon-to-be mandatory content.”

Denis Simard, the president of the teacher’s union for the Quebec City region, lashed out against the plan, arguing that educators were not consulted about the issue and have not been trained to teach such explicit sexual content.

“In principle, I think offering sexual education courses is important, but this is being done a bit too fast,” Simard expressed to CDC News. “At one point, it doesn’t work. It doesn’t fit in with the schedule.”

Yet Legault believes that blending the sexual content into regular academic courses is the best solution for sex education in the schools.

“Integrating learning within courses is what is currently recommended when it comes to sexual education material,” Legault explained to the Canadian daily.

Taking a positive stance on the soon-to-be introduced sex ed instruction, Lisa Trimble – a lecturer for McGill who specializes in sexual education – asserts that making young children learn sexual-specific terms is a means to protect them from being sexually exploited.

“If we are all using the same language and we are removing some of the charge around it by calling it the name that it is supposed to be called, then children are able to articulate if they are having problems,” Trimble contended, according to CP.

Content too mature?

The curriculum has age-specific training planned out for students – covering topics that used to only be left to the discretion of parents.

“Kids as young as 8 or 9 will be informed about different forms of sexual assault – from sexual contact and touching, to being exposed to pornography,” CP’s Stoyan Zaimov informed. “Eleven and 12-year-olds with learn the insides of puberty, such as topics including vaginal lubrication, spontaneous erections and nocturnal emissions.”

It was stressed by Quebec Education Minister Sébastien Proulx that children must simply learn about puberty before they start experiencing it themselves.

“Thirteen- and 14-year-olds will be encouraged to adopt a positive attitude to the use of condoms [and will be taught about consent and sexual assault,” Proulx announced, according to CP.

Early warnings not heeded

Two years ago, parents fearing that their parental rights in Ontario’s schools were being undermined voiced their outrage over similar mandatory sex education indoctrination.

“Hundreds of parents kept their children out of school to protest Ontario’s decision to use the mandatory sex ed curriculum back in 2015, warning that teaching sex organs to children in the first grade, for instance, is ‘too much too soon,’” Zaimov recounted.

Usurping parental authority in various ways has been an ongoing trend north of the border.

“Canadian laws concerning children have been scrutinized by conservatives on a number of occasions this past year,” Zaimov continued. “In June, Ontario passed legislation that allows the government to seize children from families that refuse to accept their child’s chosen ‘gender identity’ or ‘gender expression.’”

Campaign Life Coalition Senior Political Strategist Jack Fonseca condemned the legislation as a power grab by the Canadian government and as a direct assault against Christians who strive to raise their children according to biblical teachings – not LGBT recruitment propaganda.

“With the passage of Bill 89, we’ve entered an era of totalitarian power by the state, such as never witnessed before in Canada’s history,” Fonseca impressed at the time, according to a CP report this summer. “Make no mistake, Bill 89 is a grave threat to Christians and all people of faith who have children, or who hope to grow their family through adoption.”