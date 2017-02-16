Puzder Withdraws Candidacy

(UPI) — Fast food executive Andrew F. Puzder on Wednesday withdrew his candidacy to become President Donald Trump’s labor secretary.

Puzder, the chief executive for CKE Restaurants, said in a statement that he decided not to continue with the confirmation process. His decision follows days of criticism from Democrats and Republicans.

“After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labor,” he said. “I am honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America’s workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity. I want thank President Trump for his nomination.”

Puzder, 66, who was scheduled for a confirmation hearing Thursday, has come under fire from Democrats and Republicans over personal concerns and his leadership at CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.

Earlier Wednesday, even Republican leaders were calling for Puzder to withdraw his nomination. Last week, it became known that the restaurateur once hired an undocumented immigrant as a housekeeper — a scenario that has derailed other Cabinet nominees in the past. Critics have also raised concerns about wage issues involving Puzder and CKE employees.

“Andrew Puzder’s withdrawal as Labor Secretary is a victory for the American worker,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a tweet. “Puzder should never have even been nominated.”

An unnamed source told CBS News earlier Wednesday that Puzder had grown “tired of the abuse” he took from Democrats.

Puzder was far from assured confirmation in the Senate. CNN reported that at least four but as many as 12 Senate Republicans planned to vote against him.

“I developed serious concerns regarding his nomination. Over the past few days, I shared those concerns with Senate leadership,” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, one of the Republicans who had planned to vote against Puzder, said in a statement. “I look forward to meeting with a new nominee to lead the Department of Labor.”

The Senate has only narrowly approved four of the last five Cabinet nominees who were up for a vote.

After failing to derail the nominations of Betsy DeVos (education), Jeff Sessions (attorney general), Rex Tillerson (state) and Tom Price (health), Democrats turned their opposition to Puzder last week.

Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]