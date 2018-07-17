Putin’s explosive claim US intelligence helped drop $400,000,000 Russian-linked money into Hillary campaign

While the mainstream media, Democrats and the Never-Trump crowd clutched their pearls over President Trump and Vladimir Putin’s summit on Monday, a major bombshell was overlooked.

During the highly publicized joint press conference the Russian President not only called US. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s bluff on the indictment of 12 Russian officials, but blasted former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton for nefarious activities.

Putin said that he’d welcome U.S. officials to Russia to probe further into alleged Russia-Trump collusion. He also referenced Bill Broward, a U.S. born, London-based banker who’s been accused of improper donations to Democrats.

This is an excerpt. Read more at BPR.

