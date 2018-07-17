Putin’s explosive claim US intelligence helped drop $400,000,000 Russian-linked money into Hillary campaign

While the mainstream media, Democrats and the Never-Trump crowd clutched their pearls over President Trump and Vladimir Putin’s summit on Monday, a major bombshell was overlooked.
During the highly publicized joint press conference the Russian President not only called US. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s bluff on the indictment of 12 Russian officials, but blasted former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton for nefarious activities.
Putin said that he’d welcome U.S. officials to Russia to probe further into alleged Russia-Trump collusion. He also referenced Bill Broward, a U.S. born, London-based banker who’s been accused of improper donations to Democrats.
This is an excerpt. Read more at BPR.
Amazingly, a mid all the “analysis” of the President’s trip, I didn’t hear a single word from the MSM on the Russian claim that Russian money went into the Clinton campaign…isn’t that illegal? Wouldn’t that speak to “collusion,” and “meddling in the 2016 campaign?” Oh, that’s right the Muller investigation is only supposed to look for collusion by the Trump campaign…Clinton already got a pass & complete vindication from the FBI. No sense in investigating crimes where the FBI (not DOJ or the Courts) have already issued a “final verdict.”
That was a bit over the top with Putin bringing that stuff up.
The media didn’t OVER LOOK IT. THEY WILLFULLY Ignored it.
More crimes that will be investigated for years, at great public expense, to have the case closed with a tersely worded email. They may even financially destroy a sacrificial cow or two, but no one goes to prison.
Makes me want to puke.
The whole reason the liberals are ‘clutching their pearls’ and making a big deal out of the rest of the joint press conference is PRECISELY because they don’t want this huge bombshell to be noticed. They are focused on calling Pres. Trump a traitor and trying to suggest he should be removed from office so that this story becomes lost in the shuffle.