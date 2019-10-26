Purple and sweet pro-LGBT propaganda on the breakfast table

As part of an effort to say “we’re all in this together,” Kellogg’s has combined several of its cereals into one package to support an LGBTQ “anti-bullying” campaign.

In support of last year’s “Spirit Day” – described by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) as “the most visible anti-LGBTQ bullying campaign and united show of support for LGBTQ youth” – Kellogg Company launched the special edition “All Together” Cereal. The variety pack includes Frosted Mini Wheats, Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, and Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, packaged in a purple box (the designated color for Spirit Day).

“We all belong together,” Kellogg’s said in a statement. “So, for the first time in history, our famous mascots and cereals are offered exclusively together in the same box for All Together Cereal.” Kellogg’s and GLAAD collaborated on the product’s release to “support inclusion and to stand up against bullying.”

Dr. David L. Black of 2nd Vote, a conservative watchdog for corporate activism, says it’s hard to overstate the hypocrisy at work here.

“Kellogg’s has long been associated with the homosexual community – and if there’s any bullying going on that’s organized and intentional, it’s the homosexual community that is attacking bakers and wedding planners,” Black tells OneNewsNow.

Black points out it’s not just happening in the U.S. “You may have even seen last week the news item out of England that Chick-fil-A opened up a restaurant that is now closing because of the immediate hostility and bullying because of the LGBT community in England,” he explains.

“On the surface, on the advertising and marketing side, it looks like these are people who want us all to hold hands together in a circle and sing Kumbaya,” he continues. “And yet by their actions all across this country, they are tearing this country apart with their attack on Christians and on conservatives and on those individuals who do not agree with them.”

Justin Danhof of the National Center for Public Policy Research says this isn’t surprising, arguing that Kellogg’s “has been a woke company” for a long time now.

“But this move … is more disturbing than a lot of virtue signaling to the LGBTQ community because breakfast cereal is what children scream for in the grocery store,” adds Danhof. “It’s the bright, shiny boxes with advertising [that gets their attention]. This is part of the broader indoctrination effort of our youth when it comes to LGBTQ issues.”

Danhof also suggests the special edition product also gives Kellogg’s points with America’s largest pro-LGBT lobbying group.

“In its Corporate Equality Index, a rating system every year for companies, Human Rights Campaign mandates that every company receiving a perfect store must have three outward facing events to promote the LGBTQ community,” he explains. “Guess what? Kellogg’s can check one off the list for this box – and that’s exactly what they’re going to do at the end of the year to the Human Rights Campaign to make sure this is noted.”

“This is meant to have parents talk about LGBTQ issues with young children, issues that should not come up with young children,” he concludes. “This is meant to put it right in the forefront, right in the faces [of families] – and not to mention they’re taking the money from it and giving it to GLAAD.”

Kellogg’s announced it is donating $50,000 to GLAAD to support that group’s anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work. According to 2nd Vote’s research, Kellogg’s is a corporate partner of GLAAD, which supports same-sex “marriage” and opposes RFRA laws (Religious Freedom Restoration Act). Kellogg Company also partners with the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN).

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

0 Shares









