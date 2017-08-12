Pundits stand with Kim Jong Un

The fat-headed menace in Pyongyang is getting aid and comfort from the American left and it should stop, now.
Regardless of how hurt their feelings, we are in a real, dangerous crisis with North Korea. Dictator Kim Jong Un consumes American culture and undoubtedly American media and their widespread, vitriolic criticism of President Trump’s diplomatic tactics has already emboldened him.
Gone are the days of the Cuban Missile Crisis, when the media chose country over nuclear annihilation. Today, their last emotion before bed and first when they awake is hate for Trump.
After his addendum to his “fire and fury” comment last night, Lauren Duca, a columnist at Teen Vogue who has come to prominence as an outspoken feminist, tweeted “Trump’s greatest accomplishment is making Kim Jong Un look relatively rational.”
Not surprisingly, CNN gets the gold medal for sedition. A CNN.com column by Jeremy Herb asks, “Could Congress stop Trump from bombing North Korea?” The topic was also bandied about by host Erin Burnett.
Former Obama NSC flack Tommy Vietor — the epicene twit who sniffed, “Dude, this was like two years ago,” when dodging a question on Benghazi — tweeted, “Now would be a good time for the so-called adults on the national security team to muzzle this idiot.”
Then there’s Bill Maher, who tweeted, “Of all the people you’d want in a nuclear standoff, Trump and Kim — Fat Man and Little Boy, how ironic.”
The New York Times’ David Sanger also noted, “There is a rhetorical symmetry here …” equating the fiery rhetoric of Trump with that of the North Koreans.
Liberals go to false equivalencies even quicker than Hitler comparisons.
Even Susan Rice, who rode shotgun on President Obama’s disastrous foreign policy, took to The New York Times to call the president’s plan “folly” and then unbelievably asserted, “History shows that we can, if we must, tolerate nuclear weapons in North Korea.”
And they call Donald Trump crazy!
Of course, the know-it-alls who got us here still think they know it all but they’ve made the world a more dangerous place over decades — not Trump. That is not debatable.
There just aren’t enough therapy dogs or fidget spinners to go around, so we’re stuck with emotionally crippled lefties who’d rather disparage and disadvantage the president of the United States in a diplomatic standoff than spare the world from a potential nuclear conflict.
Kim has taken notice, and the statements coming out of Pyongyang sound like they were ghost-written by CNN pundits and late-night comedians.
“Sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason who is going senile,” he told his people via state media.
Keep it up, liberals. It’s music to Kim’s ears.
“their last emotion before bed and first when they awake is hate for Trump”
Bull’s eye. You knocked it out of the park with that statement. You perfectly described the collective lunacy known as TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). They would rather see our cities turned to ash than support Trump against their commie pal.
My wife watches the evening news. Yeah, I’m sure you know where I’m going with this. She has a bad opinion of Trump. I had to point out how the Media is doing gymnastics to make Trump look bad when he isn’t. I gave plenty of examples until she was confused. I told her it’s called the Fake News for a reason.
Eventually she had to admit Trump “isn’t so bad”. OK, sure. Stop watching this nonsense already. Watch something that’s at least partly educational like South Park or Honey Boo Boo. Whatever, but not the Fake News.
Where are the daily reports that unemployment is lower than it’s been in 15 years? Or that Trump’s policies have already pumped about 4 trillion dollars into the economy? And all this in 6 months while “getting nothing done”. Imagine if we could de-constipate Congress and actually push through a conservative agenda!
Trump is certainly the adult here, and is treating Kim as he deserves to be treated. Kim is a spoiled little punk who has never had his butt kicked in school. They’re easy to spot.
Among those examples of Media double standards, Trump is trying to protect America from a nuclear threat created by Clinton and Obama with their appeasement. But Trump’s the warmonger?
Obama was in office for about a week when they put him in for the Nobel Peace Prize, which he WON. Derp. Then he started more conflicts than George W. Bush. He attacked Libya, which was no threat to anyone, and didn’t even notify Congress much less get their permission. Libya wasn’t threatening to nuke Los Angeles.
But yeah, sure, Trump’s the only bad guy here. Unbelievable how stupid the Left is.
Or remember how when GWB was the Prez, they’d have their daily tally of how many American troops were dead so far, and then ask, “How many soldiers need to die in Bush’s illegal war before he’s satisfied?”
Of course the day Obama took office those death tolls mysteriously went away. And now Cindy Sheehan (remember her?) is all mad because the Media no longer cares about her dead son.
Cindy, you were a tool for the Left, nothing more. A useful idiot. They NEVER cared about your son, only about shaming Bush. Welcome to the real world.
The Left is horrible.
Tom Shattuck, great column. The previous clowns in the White House gave aid to North Korea and that was supposed to keep the North Koreans from getting the bomb. What idiots, prior to President Trump, giving foreign aid to North Korea, knowing full well that all of the aid would go to the North Korean Military and not to the people. The idiots in Washington DC ( this excludes Trump who has a brain) are a bunch of appeasers and look what that has gotten us, a nuclear armed North Korea. Neville Chamberlain appeaser liberals. Why don’t all of these appeaser liberal traitors just turn over the United States to North Korea? These traitors would then be happy with North Korea’s national healthcare.
“American” Leftists, Julius and Ethel Rosenbergs, passed the American secret technology of making nuclear weapons to the Soviets right after WWII. They thought the US was too strong.
So, it is not surprising that “American” left doesn’t want the US to prevail with N. Korea.
Why are we surprised that the spawn (miscreants) of those that spit on me in Oakland Airport in’69 are supporting another miscreant????????????
The like minded appeasers who have continuously “kicked the can” down the road, placating the rogues, like North Korea and Iran, to defer the essential response to their irresponsible actions, have allowed them to build their armaments so, when NO OPTION remains, but to take action, the price in blood and treasure will be so much greater. But these true Neville Chamberlain adherents avoided taking action “on their watch”.
Consider, the U.S. has NOT WON ANY CONFLICT in which we have chosen to expend our blood and treasure, since WWII, NONE! We’ve engaged, as cannon fodder, all around the globe, only to, at best, reach a stalemate, or humiliating defeats.
Even worse, particularly under Obama, we sat back and watched tyrants around the world take illegal actions, sitting idly by, doing NOTHING, except encouraging more such bold actions.
Such is their preferred “don’t rock the boat leadership”. Amiable DUNCES!