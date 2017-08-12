Pundits stand with Kim Jong Un

The fat-headed menace in Pyongyang is getting aid and comfort from the American left and it should stop, now.

Regardless of how hurt their feelings, we are in a real, dangerous crisis with North Korea. Dictator Kim Jong Un consumes American culture and undoubtedly American media and their widespread, vitriolic criticism of President Trump’s diplomatic tactics has already emboldened him.

Gone are the days of the Cuban Missile Crisis, when the media chose country over nuclear annihilation. Today, their last emotion before bed and first when they awake is hate for Trump.

After his addendum to his “fire and fury” comment last night, Lauren Duca, a columnist at Teen Vogue who has come to prominence as an outspoken feminist, tweeted “Trump’s greatest accomplishment is making Kim Jong Un look relatively rational.”

Not surprisingly, CNN gets the gold medal for sedition. A CNN.com column by Jeremy Herb asks, “Could Congress stop Trump from bombing North Korea?” The topic was also bandied about by host Erin Burnett.

Former Obama NSC flack Tommy Vietor — the epicene twit who sniffed, “Dude, this was like two years ago,” when dodging a question on Benghazi — tweeted, “Now would be a good time for the so-called adults on the national security team to muzzle this idiot.”

Then there’s Bill Maher, who tweeted, “Of all the people you’d want in a nuclear standoff, Trump and Kim — Fat Man and Little Boy, how ironic.”

The New York Times’ David Sanger also noted, “There is a rhetorical symmetry here …” equating the fiery rhetoric of Trump with that of the North Koreans.

Liberals go to false equivalencies even quicker than Hitler comparisons.

Even Susan Rice, who rode shotgun on President Obama’s disastrous foreign policy, took to The New York Times to call the president’s plan “folly” and then unbelievably asserted, “History shows that we can, if we must, tolerate nuclear weapons in North Korea.”

And they call Donald Trump crazy!

Of course, the know-it-alls who got us here still think they know it all but they’ve made the world a more dangerous place over decades — not Trump. That is not debatable.

There just aren’t enough therapy dogs or fidget spinners to go around, so we’re stuck with emotionally crippled lefties who’d rather disparage and disadvantage the president of the United States in a diplomatic standoff than spare the world from a potential nuclear conflict.

Kim has taken notice, and the statements coming out of Pyongyang sound like they were ghost-written by CNN pundits and late-night comedians.

“Sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason who is going senile,” he told his people via state media.

Keep it up, liberals. It’s music to Kim’s ears.

