Pulp Fiction?

February 4, 2017 at 6:35 am 9 Fresh Ink
Try to restrain your excitement — Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and John Kasich are all writing books.

Think how many trees are going to die for … what? And then there’s the carbon footprint. All those trucks taking all those thousands of books to warehouses and stores, then picking them up after they don’t sell and taking them to some place to be pulped — at which point maybe they can at least be recycled into something more useful, like toilet paper.

Let’s start with Kerry’s proposed book. It’s going to be his “first memoir,” which you could take as a threat — there may be a sequel! Sadly, as someone pointed out yesterday, Kerry’s obvious title is already taken — “American Gigolo.”

You’ll be surprised to learn that he plans to mention his service in Vietnam, not to mention a “deep behind-the-scenes” take on his years as secretary of state.

Finally, we will learn the answer to that question we’ve been pondering all these years. Does Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad prefer red or white wine with dinner?

A few suggested chapters: “Windsurfing for Dummies,” and “Me and My Pink Girly Bike.”

Self-help books have always done very well. Kerry should think along the lines of “You Too Can Marry an Heiress — or Two!” Or he could offer more prosaic tips — “You Can Fight City Hall — How I Got that Pesky Fire Plug Moved.”

Then there’s Gov. John Kasich. His long-unawaited book is coming out in April. Another obvious title: “Son of a Mailman.” But no, his tome is going to be called “Two Paths.”

An Ohio newspaper claimed that this weighty opus enables the bust-out 2016 candidate to “leave his options open for a possible 2020 bid for president.”

They’re kidding, right? As the late Mumbles Menino used to say, hope burns eternal. But seriously …

The blockbuster new book, though, is by Hillary Clinton. It’s being published in September by Simon & Schuster, which is owned by CBS, or should I say, “See BS.” No word on what her advance was, but last September, even the worshipful New York Times couldn’t help noticing the downward trajectory of her first-week sales.

Her first book, in 2003, sold about 500,000 copies in its first week. Her 2014 “memoir” could only manage 85,000.

And then there was that final campaign book last fall, “Stronger Together.” It sold a whopping 2,912 copies.

In retrospect, those numbers should have been an early warning to the Democrats that perhaps the election wasn’t going to be the slam dunk they thought it would be.

But now See BS is going to give Hillary yet another huge advance they have absolutely no chance of ever recovering.

According to a press release, Hillary will use “some of her favorite quotes to ‘tell stories from her life.'”

Does she mean quotes from other people, like, “I did not have sex with that Ms. Lewinsky.”

Or, “You better put some ice on that.”

Listen to Howie’s radio show 3-7 p.m. today on WRKO AM 680.

9 Comments

  1. DrGadget February 4, 2017 at 8:16 am

    It’s a money game. They give Clinton a huge advance that they will never recover. The book goes on sale and three people buy it. Then someone pays off the publishing company.

    It is of course completely unethical but we have no laws against this specific thing. And if we did, some hack lawyer would use it to discredit Rush Limbaugh or Ann Coulter as soon as one of their books doesn’t sell so well.

    We need to look into ways of punishing the people who back-feed the money to the publishing houses. And would I be the least surprised if George Soros’ name comes up on the list of offenders?

    • inluminatuo February 4, 2017 at 11:53 am

      There should be a law passed that every former Federal employee who writes a book with information and intellectual property given to the author that was created and paid for by WE THE PEOPLE,,,that all funds and royalties gleaned go directly to paying off the national debt that these fools ran up during their times in office. If they actually DO balance the budget or pay off the debt upon leaving office , THEN and only THEN do they earn and get to keep the royalties, or wait for a 10 year moratorium period to expire before they get to write the book and keep the money.

    • ltuser
      ltuser February 4, 2017 at 11:35 pm

      To me, they shouldn’t be allowed to write the till at least 10 years after leaving office..

  2. baitfish February 4, 2017 at 8:47 am

    There are a few people around who are stupid enough, or have been off their meds for a while, that will buy books written by these poltroons.

  3. columba February 4, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Does anyone other than hardcore Dem partyzombies take these losers seriously any more? Let the losers write; it’s their version of coloring books.

  4. drillbeast February 4, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    “Think how many trees are going to die…”
    One. One tree will die to publish all the books that will actually be read by anyone. It will be a very small tree, perhaps a sapling or even just a seedling.

    • ltuser
      ltuser February 4, 2017 at 11:41 pm

      That may be, only half a dozen get bought. HOWEVER most book companies print out at least 10k on thew end…

  5. LLM the Ultimate February 4, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    I feel bad for the trees.

  6. MadeinAmerica33 February 5, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Myself, I would not bother reading these books even if they were given to me Free of charge. Would not want to waste my time trying to determine what content was true or just more lies, especially from LYING Hillary!

