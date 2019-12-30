Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Publication claims that a man gave birth??? Texas shows best defense is a good offense

GOPUSA StaffGOPUSA Staff Posted On 12:00 pm December 30, 2019
6

A leftwing political action committee is under fire for running ads focusing on a regretful Trump voter. One problem: the alleged voter didn’t actually vote at all in the last election. An armed citizen saves the day in Texas, and a British publication highlights a man who gave birth thanks to a female sperm donor. All that and more on today’s show!

There are crazy stories, and then there are CRAZY stories. Leftwing publications have jumped on the transgender bandwagon in a big way, so much so that all common sense has gone out the window. In one story, the publication actually claims that a man gave birth, and he did so with help from a female sperm donor.

The church shooting outside of Fort Worth, Texas shows the importance of the Second Amendment. It also shows what can be done when an armed citizen is allowed to defend himself or herself with a firearm. Lives can be saved!

President Trump actually received some praise from a member of the media this weekend. Major Garrett, speaking on CBS News’ Face the Nation, touted the president’s accomplishments in the black community. Now, if only others would take notice as well, that would be a major step forward for President Trump.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Publication claims that a man gave birth??? Texas shows best defense is a good offense
DrGadget
DrGadget
12:38 pm December 30, 2019 at 12:38 pm

It takes a special type of stupid to believe a man can give birth.

Thankfully, this is America where we have the best of everything. We have the cream of the crop when it comes to stupid people.

    Ken Gregg
    Ken Gregg
    1:50 pm December 30, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    Yes – a democrat

    SicknessofChoice
    SicknessofChoice
    2:04 pm December 30, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    The grubers seem to think that two males buggering each other will yield a baby. All it yields is diseases and destruction…

SicknessofChoice
SicknessofChoice
2:02 pm December 30, 2019 at 2:02 pm

That’s impossible, no matter how much the idiots on the Left wish it so. A female ‘identifying’ as a man is not a man. No amount of deviancy will change the natural order of things…

wminaz
wminaz
2:23 pm December 30, 2019 at 2:23 pm

Anyone who buys this crap is Stage 4 Stupid.

Jota_
Jota_
2:41 pm December 30, 2019 at 2:41 pm

“If a nation expects to be free and ignorant, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.” Thomas Jefferson

“There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide. ” John Adams

The media pumps this stuff out to cause an ignorant populous who will form a mob to do itself in

They hate your life, your liberty and any happiness you may have

Men cannot become women and women cannot become men. There is ZERO evidence for it. What we do have abundant evidence for is that a person can string words together to deceive others.

No surprise here, just another liar whose every intent is to cause others harm.

Who should be locked up, the key thrown away, with no food or water, or we can be compassionate and hang them. They are working for the death of others.

